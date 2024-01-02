Dubai: Dubai Police recently organised an arm wrestling championship for inmates, marking a first-of-its-kind event.
This initiative, which was organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and Dubai Police’s community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’ in cooperation with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBBF), is part of Dubai Police’s broader effort to create a positive and rehabilitative environment for inmates.
Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said 70 inmates participated in the championship that was conducted int two categories - over and under 90kg.
Julfar emphasised that the championship is part of the ongoing efforts of the correctional institutions through rehabilitation and training programmes, fostering a healthy, social, sporting and cultural environment for inmates.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, highlighted that the ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative targets all community segments, including inmates in punitive and correctional establishments, to promote values of tolerance and societal brotherhood.
“These activities and competitions embed a positive feeling, providing a good physical and mental sports experience,” he said.
Faisal Ahmad Al Ghais Al Zaabi, member of the Board of Directors of EBBF, affirmed that organising such competitions for different community segments supports the federation’s goals in spreading the sports culture.