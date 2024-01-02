Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have called on vehicle drivers to arrive at a complete stop when the side arm of school buses is opened in both directions, with a distance of no less than five metres to ensure that students cross safely and securely.
The police said that a fine of Dh1,000 will be applied along with 10 traffic points in case drivers do not stop when they see the “Stop” sign for school buses.
Last September, Abu Dhabi Police obligated school bus drivers to adhere to five regulations to ensure the safety of students while transporting them to and from school. The rules pertain to not using the phone while driving the school bus, keeping within legal speed limits, maintaining the bus as per regulations, using a stop lever when students get on and off, and ensuring students fasten a safety belt.
The police urged drivers to focus while driving, pay attention to pedestrians, road signs and its surroundings.