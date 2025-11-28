The City Buzz: Fashion, food, music, and festive fun across the UAE

Retailer Boulevard One marks 15 years with a two-part celebration of South Asian style and craftsmanship. First is A Vogue Moment Vol II at Folly Dubai, an intimate evening showcasing couture from designers including Deepak Perwani, Wardha Saleem, Hamna Amir, Zainab Chottani, Zainab Salman, Jafar Jafry and Nomi Ansari, with creative direction by Vaneeza Ahmad and beauty styling by Nabila. The celebration continues with he Velvet Show at Address Sky View, where more than 85 designers present bridal, festive and couture lines under one roof for Dubai’s fashion-forward shoppers.