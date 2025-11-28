The City Buzz: Fashion, food, music, and festive fun across the UAE

Dubai’s hottest events and experiences to light up your festive season
Retailer Boulevard One marks 15 years with a two-part celebration of South Asian style and craftsmanship. First is A Vogue Moment Vol II at Folly Dubai, an intimate evening showcasing couture from designers including Deepak Perwani, Wardha Saleem, Hamna Amir, Zainab Chottani, Zainab Salman, Jafar Jafry and Nomi Ansari, with creative direction by Vaneeza Ahmad and beauty styling by Nabila. The celebration continues with he Velvet Show at Address Sky View, where more than 85 designers present bridal, festive and couture lines under one roof for Dubai’s fashion-forward shoppers.
When: December 4 and December 6
Where: Folly Dubai, and The Ballroom, Address Sky View
For more details: Visit Boulevardone.com
The Exclusive Edit by Shefali Munshi and Aamir Mazhar brings a festive-season pop-up curated for holiday dressing, cocktail evenings, New Year celebrations, and destination parties. Expect an affordable yet chic selection of Indo-Western and Western designer wear alongside jewellery and home luxury.
The lineup features Countrymade (celebrity Bollywood menswear), Sameer Patel, HERS Accessories, Pristine Palette, ITSOM by Somya, KASHMIRAA, Meraki, Hamna Amir Jewelry, Monica Bhayanna, and L. Sunderdas Zaveri Fine Jewels.
This one-day showcase is designed as a stylish shopping experience for him and her, offering curated looks, statement accessories, luxury pret, couture, gifting pieces, and festive sparkle — all hosted at one elegant setting with valet parking and free access.
When: Saturday, 13 December 2025, 11am–7pm
Where: The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Sheikh Zayed Road
For more details call: +971 55 5609524 | theexclusive.edits@gmail.com
CLAY Dubai welcomes the winter season with the return of its outdoor terrace on Bluewaters Island, offering guests a relaxed open-air dining experience with sweeping views of Ain Dubai.
Visitors can enjoy CLAY’s acclaimed Nikkei cuisine — from ceviche and maki to premium Wagyu — beneath cooler skies and a chilled waterfront ambiance that’s ideal for long dinners, sundowners, or casual late-night gatherings with friends.
The reopened terrace brings back one of Dubai’s favourite seasonal dining settings with fresh air, stellar service, and a lively atmosphere in one of the city’s most scenic locations.
When: Daily, 12 PM to 12 AM
Where: CLAY Dubai, Bluewaters Island
For more details call: +971 04 422 5600 | reservations@claydubai.com
Dolce&Gabbana teams up with bkry for a six-day experience that blends high fashion and gourmet creativity. Guests can explore the brand’s latest My Sicily bag while enjoying a special collaboration menu inspired by Sicilian flavours.
Highlights include the Tiramisu Affogato and Pistachio Latte, crafted by bkry Co-Founder and Head Pastry Chef Kameel Rasyid Eril. The event brings together elegance, craftsmanship, and the UAE’s vibrant café culture — making it a stylish stop for fashion lovers and food enthusiasts alike.
When: November 28 – December 3
Where: bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
For more details call: Contact bkry directly for reservations and inquiries
Paros at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is back, welcoming guests to one of Dubai’s favourite rooftop escapes with sunset views and Mediterranean vibes high above the Marina skyline.
By day, it’s a laid-back poolside haven with long lunches and chilled cocktails, and by night it transforms with live DJs, weekly themed nights, Ladies’ Night, and sunset sessions.
Enjoy one of the best Happy Hours in JLT from 4pm–8pm and a sharing-style Mediterranean menu with mezze, salads, grilled favourites, and indulgent desserts, all paired with creative cocktails inspired by the Greek isles.
When: Open daily | Happy Hour 4pm–8pm
Where: Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
For more details call: +971 58 178 2468 | parosdubai@tajhotels.com
Dubai hosts its first-ever Anime Pop Up on November 29, bringing officially licensed collectibles from top series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Dandadan, The Apothecary Diaries, and Kaiju No. 8. Fans can browse limited-edition items including figures, plushies, themed novelties, and character memorabilia, many debuting in the UAE for the first time.
Opening day includes a cosplay catwalk featuring local cosplayers and interactive anime trivia, welcoming both hardcore collectors and casual fans to celebrate Japanese pop culture.
When: November 29, 2025
Where: Wafi City, Dubai
For more details call: Visit @experience11.me on Instagram & TikTok for updates
Times Square Center hosts the region’s biggest TCG event from November 28–30, bringing three days of competitions, collectibles, and fan experiences.
Presented by Speedy Comics, the event features celebrity guests Yoichi Masukawa (Naruto), Uki Satake (Hunter x Hunter), Mitch Richmond, and Leilani Shiu (Star Wars).
Fans can join major tournaments including One Piece TCG, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Rift-Bound, and Pokémon, browse rare cards and premium merch from top vendors, and experience live box breaks streamed worldwide. Expect cosplay showcases, Artist Alley, and the BIZ KIDZ Zone for young creators, making it a community-driven festival for all ages.
When: November 28–30, 2025
Where: Times Square Center, Dubai
For more details call: Visit timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb, @speedycomicsme, @popconme
FORMULA 1 RACES
The Stables Dubai turns race season into pure motorsport theatre with live screenings of the most thrilling moments of the 2025 Formula 1 finale. Fans can experience high-octane energy as the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi unfold on big screens in an electric atmosphere.
Enjoy Heineken specials, British pub favourites like fish and chips and loaded burgers, and the chance to win tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Expect a mix of friendly rivalry, fan passion, and the unmistakable buzz of race night at one of Dubai’s most beloved gastropubs.
When: Qatar Grand Prix – 30 November, 8 PM; Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale – 7 December, 5 PM
Where: The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
For more details call: +971 54 417 7028 | info@thestablesdubai.com
CÉ LA VI brings serious musical heat to Abu Dhabi with a special F1 weekend night at Luna Lounge, featuring internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Enoo Napa live on December 7.
Famous for remix collaborations with Black Coffee and DJ Merlon and appearances at Hi Ibiza and Scorpios Mykonos, Enoo Napa delivers his signature Afro house sound against panoramic views of Yas Marina Circuit.
Guests can enjoy MICHELIN-approved bites, an Asian à la carte menu, handcrafted cocktails, and two complimentary drinks included with entry. It’s a night of deep rhythm, open-air glamour, and post-race celebration under the stars.
When: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 8:30 PM – 2:00 AM
Where: Luna Lounge, Yas Conference Center Rooftop, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
For more details call: +971 52 935 7368 | F1ad@celavi.com
Yas Marina becomes the social heart of Race Weekend from December 1 to 7, with premium dining, lifestyle pop-ups, brunches, and after-hours nightlife.
Highlights include the Nobu Exclusive Pop-Up with signature Japanese dishes and daily DJ sets; Club Iris bringing its high-energy party vibe to Bar Du Port; Bla Bla Bar hosting its lively outdoor brunch; Diablito Food & Music serving Mediterranean fare with a sunset brunch and waterfront views; the Velocity Terrace at Ishtar offering premium hospitality with track views; and Mika delivering both a Riviera brunch and La Festa Mika after-party with top DJs. Yas Marina promises stylish food, drink, fashion, and entertainment from day to night across the whole week.
When: December 1–7 (various timings per venue)
Where: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi
For more details check venue listings and full schedule at https://raceweekend.ae/
Yas Plaza Hotels transforms into a culinary and entertainment hotspot from December 4 to 7, offering race fans and weekend revellers a four-day celebration of dining, music, and atmosphere.
Guests can explore distinct themed experiences across multiple venues: Sri Lankan crab feasts at the debut of Ministry of Crab at Stills, smoke-kissed meats at Y Bar with CarniStore, Italian pizza artistry at Filini Garden with Chef Pasqualino Barbasso, Latin-style Asado at Amerigos, royal Indian flavours at Rangoli, and a vibrant Belgian Beer Garden at Belgian Beer Café. At the centre of it all, the open-air Central Plaza sets the social tone with live jazz, soulful house, acoustic sets, premium Champagne and Chivas activations, and relaxed lounge seating — creating a connected festival-style community vibe throughout the weekend.
When: December 4–7
Where: Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
For more details call: 02 656 2512 | fb.reservations@yasplazahotels.com | www.yasplazahotels.com/race-weekend-2025
