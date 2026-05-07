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Chilean TV stations sue Google for 'anticompetitive' practices

Lawsuit claims Google’s dominance drains revenue, undermines Chilean journalism

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AFP
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US District Judge Amit Mehta, in a landmark ruling aimed at restoring competition in the search engine market, ordered tech giant Google to end exclusive deals that make Google the default search engine on phones and other devices. However, he refrained from ordering Google to sell off Chrome, currently the world's most popular browser.
US District Judge Amit Mehta, in a landmark ruling aimed at restoring competition in the search engine market, ordered tech giant Google to end exclusive deals that make Google the default search engine on phones and other devices. However, he refrained from ordering Google to sell off Chrome, currently the world's most popular browser.
AFP

Chile's six largest television stations on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of monopolising digital advertising and search markets, the national TV association said.

The Anatel association said Google's "anticompetitive" practices were causing financial difficulties among media outlets.

"Google controls access to audiences and digital advertising, capturing the economic value of journalism that others produce and finance, without assuming the responsibilities that this role entails," association president Pablo Vidal said in a statement.

The country's highest-rated channels -- Canal 13, Television Nacional de Chile, Mega, Chilevision, TV+ and La Red -- filed the complaint before the Chilean Competition Court (TDLC).

The court must "determine whether there are anticompetitive practices, sanction Google and adopt the necessary measures to ensure fair competition in the market," Anatel said.

It warned that Google's actions harmed the overall quality of journalism in the country.

"Journalistic teams are reduced, regional coverage shrinks, oversight of those in power is weakened, and citizens end up with less and poorer-quality information," it said.

Media outlets in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia have sued Google for similar conduct.

Several other Chilean media outlets have also filed lawsuits against Google before the TDLC.

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