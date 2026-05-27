Dubai: Leaning on a cane or the barre in her Santiago dance studio, 100-year-old Evelyn Cordero continues to teach ballet with grace and dedication. “Even in my dreams, I dance,” says the veteran instructor, whose passion for ballet has lasted nearly a century.

Cordero began dancing at the age of four and later opened her own dance school in 1994 in the Chilean capital. Despite reaching the milestone age of 100, she still guides students through lessons, gently correcting posture and encouraging young dancers.

Her commitment to ballet has inspired generations of students and drawn admiration across Chile. Cordero says dance remains an essential part of her life and identity, and she has no plans to retire from the studio or give up the art form she loves.