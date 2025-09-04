What Google can — and cannot do — after US court ruling: What happens next

US District judge addresses Google’s monopolistic practices in a landmark ruling
In a landmark antitrust ruling on September 2, 2025, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta addressed Google’s monopolistic practices in the online search market, following a 2024 decision that found Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.
The ruling, one of the most significant antitrust cases since the Microsoft case in the 1990s, rejected the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) push to force Google to divest its Chrome browser but imposed other remedies to curb its dominance.
This explainer examines the implications for end users, innovation, competitors, changes for Google, and the ruling’s broader significance.
The ruling bars Google from entering exclusive contracts that make its search engine the default on devices and browsers, such as its multi-billion-dollar deal with Apple to be the default on Safari.
What this means: This could give users more choice by allowing device makers to preload alternative search engines like, Opera, Bing or DuckDuckGo without restrictive agreements.
However, Google can still pay for default placement, meaning consumer habits — favouring Google’s search due to familiarity — may not shift dramatically.
Industry observers say users could benefit from enhanced privacy options, as the ruling requires Google to allow different default search engines in Chrome’s privacy mode.
However, Google’s concerns about data-sharing mandates raise potential privacy risks if competitors mishandle shared user data.
By requiring Google to share some search index and user-interaction data with “qualified competitors,” the ruling aims to foster innovation in search and AI.
Access to this data could enable smaller players, like Perplexity or DuckDuckGo, to build competitive search engines or AI models, potentially spurring advancements in generative AI and search technology.
However, Google argued that forced data sharing could stifle its own innovation by giving competitors an “unfair handout.”
Critics, including former US Fair Trade Commission (FTC) technologist Neil Chilson, suggest the remedies may not significantly benefit larger AI competitors like OpenAI, but smaller firms could gain a foothold, potentially diversifying the market.
The decision is a mixed bag for Google’s rivals.
The DOJ’s failure to secure Chrome’s divestiture disappointed competitors like Perplexity, which offered $34.5 billion to acquire it, and Ecosia, which advocated for Chrome’s stewardship for climate action.
The ban on exclusive deals and data-sharing requirements could level the playing field, allowing competitors to secure distribution channels previously dominated by Google’s contracts.
However, DuckDuckGo’s CEO Gabriel Weinberg noted that the remedies don’t go far enough, as Google’s market dominance (around 89.5% globally in July 2025) may still suppress competition, particularly in AI-driven search.
Google avoids a breakup, retaining Chrome and Android, but must end exclusive distribution agreements and share limited search data with rivals. It’s also prohibited from bundling apps like Google Search or Gemini with access to the Google Play Store.
These changes could reduce Google’s control over search distribution but allow it to maintain its ecosystem’s integrity. Google plans to appeal, arguing the remedies harm user privacy and US tech leadership, especially in AI competition with China.
The ruling symbolises a pivotal moment in regulating Big Tech, echoing the Microsoft case but reflecting a cautious approach to avoid overreach.
Judge Mehta’s decision to craft remedies with “humility” acknowledges the complexity of predicting tech market dynamics, particularly with AI’s rise.
It highlights the tension between curbing monopolies and preserving innovation, as well as the government’s renewed vigor in antitrust enforcement under both Biden and Trump administrations.
The case sets a precedent for ongoing lawsuits against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, signaling that tech giants face increasing scrutiny globally.
While the ruling promotes competition by dismantling some barriers, its limited scope may not fully disrupt Google’s dominance, leaving a complex legacy for users, innovators, and competitors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox