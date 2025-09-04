What Google can — and cannot do — after US court ruling: What happens next

Profile: Amit Priyavadan Mehta

Amit Priyavadan Mehta, born in 1971 in Patan, India, is a U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia since 2014. He earned his BA from Georgetown University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. Before his judgeship, he worked in private practice and as a public defender. Notably, Mehta has presided over high-profile cases like the Google antitrust trial and January 6 Capitol attack lawsuits. He also serves on the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.