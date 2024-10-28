Dubai: South Indian actor Kunchacko Boban might play a serial killer who preys on vulnerable women in his latest thriller Bougainvillea, but in real life, he’s anything but a staunch advocate of women’s rights.

“I have been raised in a family with strong women all my life, starting from my grandmother, my mother, and even my wife. So, I know how it is to have strong women by your side. And throughout my career, I have been fortunate to act in films that were either launch vehicles for actresses or their comeback movies,” said Kunchacko in an exclusive interview with Gulf News in Dubai.

The actor, 47, was in the UAE this weekend to celebrate the spectacular box-office success of his psychological thriller, directed by Amal Neerad.

In the searing thriller, which has seen over 77,000 admissions in the UAE cinemas since its release two weeks ago, Kunchacko plays Dr Royce Thomas who comes across an ideal husband to his ailing wife (Jyothrimayi). Their lives come under scrutiny when a series of disappearances get linked to his amensia-ridden wife. Like most of Kunchacko's projects, women have strong roles to play in his movies.

Jyohtirmayi and Kunchacko Boban in 'Bougainvillea', out in UAE cinemas now

While the actor doesn’t feel threatened by fierce women, the Malayalam industry was recently under fire after incriminating reports emerged pointing toward rampant discrimination against women on film sets in Kerala.

“I don’t know how people are treated outside my area of control, but if anything bad has happened, those guilty persons should be punished. There’s no question about it,” said Kunchacko.

In the last few weeks, the Kerala film industry has been swept by the #MeToo movement, as several women stepped forward to share their experiences of sexual misconduct by popular actors. While he’s always on the side of survivors, he believes the industry has been “unfortunately tarnished.”

“Certain people may not have done anything wrong, but you see them and their families suffer [after allegations are made]. That’s not justified. When an allegation against an actor is made, it’s printed in bold letters on the front page itself, but if it’s proven wrong, it just whittles away as a small paragraph on the inside pages, which is unfair.”

While he calls out the imbalance in media reportage, he believes the culprits -- no matter how big a star -- should be held accountable.

"Stand by the right things in life ... If you are on the right side [of history], say it with a strong mind and a strong voice. You will face pressures from different sides, but truth will win," believes Kunchacko.

Excerpts from our interview with Kunchacko as he talks about his troubled role in his new thriller, being written off in his career, and finding a new purpose. Also find out why his family cheered when he got slapped hard in the film ...

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban during an interview with Gulf News in Dubai. Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

You were once known as the ‘chocolate boy’ of Malayalam cinema, yet here you are in a very different avatar in Bougainvillea. Your role in this psychological thriller really took us by surprise. Could you tell us more about this shift?

I am so happy to hear that, and it’s heartening to know that you and the audiences are now accepting me in such a role. The so-called ‘romantic hero’ tag has been haunting me for decades, and I have been trying to step away from that image by doing different kinds of roles that excite and entertain my fans. At this point in my career, I want to keep them guessing about what I do next, and that gives me a thrill. I am enjoying that freedom and this new lease of life I am having in films.

You made your acting debut with the 1997 romantic drama Aniyathipraavu. It had such a strong message about love and getting family consent. In a way, you ruined the idea of forbidden romance for all of us. Do you think that movie would be viewed the same way today?

It was a romance about a couple who had a re-think about their relationship after they elope. They return to the parents to ask for their consent. Perhaps, that film had a different take on love – fall in love, but with parents’ consent. Here’s the thing: people’s likes and tastes differ from age to age. Today, it could be viewed as a bit cringe and clichéd … As actors, we try to change with evolving trends. People’s ideas and views on love and life keep changing, and our films should reflect that. Even my films like Niram may not seem relevant after 10 or 15 years. If you feel it’s all cringe, I won’t be surprised. Surprising my viewers keeps me fired up.

In Bougainvillea, you play a very troubled husband with dark layers, yet initially come across as an ideal partner. What made you take on such a complex role?

The Malayalam film industry has been rolling out movies in several genres that deal with subjects or ideas which are daring. For instance, Brahmayugam was a black-and-white horror movie led by a thespian [Mammootty]. Then we had a survival thriller like Aadujeevitham, and a film like Premalu, filled with mostly newcomers. It had a different take on love. Mammootty’s Kadhal saw a sensitive take on relationships. Our actors, whether junior or senior, are trying their hand at something novel, daring, and different. The best part? These movies are being accepted by our audiences in theatres and not just on OTT. The Malayalam film industry is going through a golden era, and we are lucky to be this current breed of actors who are part of an era that’s willing to support new and fresh ideas. My character Royce Thomas in Bougainvillea was a different take on a seemingly ideal husband. If I didn’t take on this character, I know many others would be thrilled to grab that acting opportunity. When Bougainvillea came my way, I didn’t think twice. If you have an Amal Neerad movie in your hand, who would want to miss that rare opportunity?

Kunchacko Boban (left), Jyothirmayi (behind), and Fahadh Faasil (right) play crucial roles in 'Bougainvillea'

Bougainvillea felt like a departure from the usual stylized films of Amal Neerad …

I had that one slow-mo shot, but not in the beginning (laughs).

When you portray such a disturbing role, how difficult is it to snap out of character?

I did a movie called Ariyippu. While doing that movie, I was almost in that dark and disturbed zone. We shot in real locations in North India, and the process was unsettling. But while doing Bougainvillea, the realization that I am playing a fictional character culled out from a novel helped me gain distance. The novel was far too gory, and we couldn’t replicate the exact feel in the movie because it would have gone overboard. We toned down some of the goriness, and that perhaps helped. While I was not as disturbed while playing the character, the audiences who saw the movie were disturbed by the intensity of my character and the story. As an actor, that matters more.”

So, the movie was a bit vanilla compared to the book …

Not vanilla, but vanilla-chocolate!

The film also deals with serious themes like child abuse and violence against women. Were you ever worried about the portrayal of these themes going too far?

While I wasn’t disturbed while playing the role, I knew the viewers would feel the pinch. It was a mutual decision to keep the violence contained and avoid the brutality shown in the novel. We knew the novel couldn't be replicated exactly for a theatrical release; the censorship would have been severe. So, we had to tone it down a lot to make it suitable for family viewing. We want our film to trigger discussions on these topics, and the fact that you asked about it shows it resonated with the target audience. For instance, the opening scene, where my character drives my on-screen wife, Jyothirmayi, and has a car accident, is explained in the final scene. The movie links several crucial moments, making it intriguing and requiring the audience to think.

In a way, you maintained a balance where the audience didn’t end up rooting for a morally gray character like yours. The villain wasn’t humanised. Was that intentional?

You know what? After watching the movie, it was the first time my family clapped when I was slapped. My mother didn’t flinch when she saw her son get beaten up, and my sister even cheered for those scenes. This shows how well we shaped the character. Even if the protagonist is also the antagonist, there’s no need to justify him.

The backstory explaining your character’s childhood trauma was only briefly touched upon …

We didn’t want to dwell on that part too much. His fixation on his grandfather was explained concisely.

The climax, where the women confront you, was powerful and oddly cathartic ...

That scene is about karma—how it eventually comes back to you. We didn’t try to justify Dr Royce Thomas in any way because, honestly, how can you justify all the terrible things he did? There’s no justification. He has to face the consequences of his actions. He deserved it.

What was scarier: the dancing scene toward the end or portraying a killer?

Definitely the dancing! It was initially intended as a promo song, filmed after the entire movie wrapped. We wanted to present it in a way that appeals to Gen Z. Today’s choreography is very different from what I’m used to. The dance you saw was out of my comfort zone. While Jyothi is an excellent dancer, we both had to start from scratch.

How long did it take to master those viral hook steps?

I've been in this industry for over 27 years and have many hit dance numbers to my credit. But this was the first time I had time to actually rehearse the steps. Usually, I learn the choreography on the day of the shoot, right on location. But in this case, I had ample time—around six or seven days—to really perfect the scenes.

The movie also serves as a comeback vehicle for Jyothirmayi. What was it like working with her?

She’s returning to the screen after an 11-year gap. I was intrigued when I heard she’d be in the film, as it was a kind of makeover for her. She’s done an outstanding job.

Coming from a producer family must give you more freedom to choose diverse roles. Your choices often seem to surprise people.

It wasn’t always like that. From 1997 to 2005, my first phase in the industry was filled with romantic films, where I was the 'chocolate boy' and 'boy next door.' Eventually, I got bored, and so did the audience. My roles weren’t connecting, and my films weren’t doing well. Producers even blamed me for the failures. After a two-year hiatus, I returned, starting from scratch. I took on all kinds of roles—small parts, cameos, extended cameos, and supporting roles. Each one mattered. I wanted to explore different characters and appearances, roles that would genuinely entertain. This eventually led me to where I am today, in what I consider a golden phase of the Malayalam industry, with so many diverse, exciting projects. As actors today, we’re in a fantastic time, and we need to seize these opportunities before anyone else does.

