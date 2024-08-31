Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) earlier this week, finally broke his silence on the #MeToo movement gathering steam in the Kerala film industry following the incriminating Hema Committee Report.

The Hema Committee was formed in 2017 by the Kerala government to investigate allegations of sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry. The committee, led by Justice Hema, submitted its report in 2019 and released on August 19 this year , highlighting systemic issues and multiple instances of sexual misconduct. Despite the report's findings, there was a significant delay in taking concrete action and stony silence from A-listers, leading to criticism from various quarters, including activists and members of the film industry.

Mohanlal, addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on August 31, said he wasn’t evading or running away to escape sticky questions on #MeToo. He explained that he was busy with the post-production work on his new film and that his wife had just undergone surgery, which required him to be by her side. The actor had previously dismissed the #MeToo movement as a “fad” and trivialized sexual misconduct at the workplace in an interview with Gulf News in November 2019.

“I am not an authority on any subject. I have not been one to hold press conferences in the past, and I am often unable to answer complex questions,” said Mohanlal. “I began my career in Thiruvananthapuram in 1978, and it’s just unfortunate that I have to address you here on such an unfortunate topic. Cinema is a part of society, and #MeToo happens in any industry, not just cinema,” said Mohanlal in Malayalam. He also claimed he wasn't part of any "powerful group" in Malayalam cinema. The Hema Committee findings claimed unofficial boycotts and gender disparity was encourage by select group of 10-15 actors, filmmakers, and technicians. They controlled the entire industry, but Mohanlal denied any such existence of any such toxic boys club.

He also pointed out that AMMA, a film body formed to safeguard the interests of film artists, was not a trade union but rather a family. The body was dissolved following the Hema Committee findings, which criticized the organization for not adequately supporting victims of harassment.

“The entire Malayalam film industry is answerable for this, not just AMMA. I welcome the findings of Hema, and we need to sort this out together. I am not encouraging anything here, I am just saying that it all happens in every industry,” said Mohanlal, not uttering words like sexual misconduct or toxic working conditions.

"That's unfair to criticise us, AMMA. If you didn't agree to our decisions made, now there will be new elections and new members soon ... We may have made mistakes, but it's unfair to tarnish us. Don't just criticise us ... Don't expect us to react to every concern that's put forward," he said in Malayalam.

He also urged the media to not forget the bigger picture.

"Let it be remembered that #MeToo began in Kerala cinema. Let it percolate to all cinema across India and across other industries. Let's weather this crisis together," said Mohanlal.

He also implored everyone not to destroy Kerala cinema, he cautioned.

"Let there be an association for just junior artists to safeguard their rights ... Let's reconstruct this Malayalam industry ... I am talking as an actor who has worked in this industry for over 48 years. Let's not tarnish this industry," he added.

He also said he isn't aware of any powerful groups that dictate the Malayalam film industry.

"It's the first time I am hearing of it. I am not part of any such powerful group," he claimed.

His latest statements are a far cry from his comments on #MeToo in an old interview with Gulf News, where he labelled it a fad and as a passing trend.