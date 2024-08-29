The scathing findings of the landmark Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant sex abuse in the Malayalam film industry, may have sent shockwaves across India. However, Dubai-based actress and popular RJ (Radio Jockey) Nyla Usha says she wasn’t surprised by those incriminating observations, indicating that systemic issues are at play in the acting industry in Kerala.

“I wasn’t surprised because, even before getting into movies, I knew this kind of practice happens in cinema, as it’s unorganised labour compared to any other industry. So, the first time I went on a movie set, I had a family member travelling with me, and that pattern continued for my next three films,” Nyla said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News at a café in Dubai.

A family member accompanying an actress on a film set meant she was being chaperoned to ward off any unwanted attention from powerful male actors. Unlike other professional sectors like banking or healthcare, the movie world doesn’t frown upon your parents or your older male siblings accompanying you to a film set to do an acting job.

But Nyla, who made her Malayalam film debut in 2013 with Kunjananthante Kada' alongside Malayali superstar Mammootty, claims she has never faced any unpleasant experience on a film set. But that didn’t mean that other women in her acting field didn’t have to swat inappropriate advances, she adds.

“My case is a lot different. I come into that privileged bracket where I was invited to be a part of a film. So obviously, the treatment given to me will be different. They fly me down and put me up in the best hotels … But that’s not the case with everyone,” she added. Film folklore has it that Nyla, 40, was discovered by actor Mammootty as she went about her job as an RJ.

While she was fortunate, Nyla pointed out that even fierce actresses like Parvathy Thiruvothu, a staunch advocate of gender equality, wage parity and the founding member of the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), has openly shared that she was approached with inappropriate offers in exchange for film roles.

“We have heard and seen actresses speaking out about being asked for sexual favours to be a part of a film. Many years ago, Parvathy Thiruvothu had openly said that she had been asked for it. But now, because she has made her own space in cinema, people have stopped asking her for it … I am sure a lot of women had to go through it. Many have even spoken about it on social media, and it’s something very common in the industry,” said Nyla, avoiding terms like ‘sexual abuse’ or ‘casting couch’ throughout the interview.

The truly shocking part for Nyla?

“If someone from the industry is shocked about the findings of the Hema Committee, then I'm shocked about that person being shocked. I am judging them,” said Nyla.

On August 19, after a four-year wait, the Hema Committee report was made public, and its explosive revelations have rocked the Malayalam film industry, uncovering pervasive sexual misconduct, poor working conditions for junior artists, and a culture of exploitation of women. The findings, which sparked widespread outrage, have emboldened numerous female actors to come forward with their own harassment claims and have led to the disbandment of the superstar Mohanlal-led Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a once-dominant film body accused of shielding abusers. The Hema Committee recommendations have also ignited a broader discussion about the extent of the industry's systemic issues. The report has laid bare the deep-rooted problems within the industry, demanding urgent reforms.

Actors like Siddique, Mukesh, Jayasurya, Baburaj, E. Babu, and director Ranjith have been called out as alleged predators. At the time of writing this article, veteran actor Siddique was booked for rape and criminal intimidation. He has denied any wrongdoing. Actors Mukesh and Jayasurya have also been booked for sexual assault.

Nyla, who has led a relatively charmed life in Malayalam cinema, says while she stands with all the victims who faced sexual misconduct while working on a film, she has never personally had a “bad experience.”

“I have only been treated with respect, perhaps because I have always been invited to be part of projects. There’s a lot of difference between those who are invited and those who send their resumes or audition for jobs,” said Nyla, who juggles movies and her full-time RJ job. Being a part of a radio station in Dubai gives her greater freedom to choose roles, and she’s less desperate than a full-time actor.

“So all those women and men who dream about getting into cinema often get the contact of a director through some production controller. You may send your photographs and CV to a director, and that probably gives them a feeling that a woman is approachable and ready for the so-called compromise and adjusting,” said Nyla.

All the accounts from survivors in the past few days have featured words like “adjustment” and “compromise,” indicating their willingness to exchange sexual favours for an acting job. Those who resist are branded as “trouble-makers” and are unofficially boycotted by powerful male actors.

When asked if Jayasurya, her co-star from three projects—'Punyalan Aggarbattis', 'Pretham', and 'Punyalan Private Limited'—who is currently facing sexual misconduct accusations from two female actors, had ever made her feel uncomfortable, Nyla stated that she never felt unsafe around him. While she hasn’t spoken to him since the allegations surfaced, she admitted to being “pretty shocked” by the news.

“Jayasurya was in my career’s second film Punyalan Aggarbattis and I had a fantastic experience working with him. He’s one of my close friends in this industry … So it’s shocking that these women are coming out and saying such experiences happened to them … I am taking everything with a pinch of salt. I have no idea. It’s pretty shocking.”

She also added that just because she did not have an unpleasant experience with him personally, it did not mean that she was invalidating all those women who claimed to have faced alleged harassment from Jayasurya.

“But I was very surprised, but it’s not that I don’t believe what she’s saying or that I stand with Jayasurya here. I am surprised and I do not know the truth,” she said.

Like most actresses, she has also welcomed the seismic shift in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee findings.

“I am sure everybody who was involved with this report would have read the entire thing four years ago and must have a clear idea of who the perpetrators are. But no actions were taken until last week when the report came out. The general public is now invested so much into this, and slowly names have begun coming out, people are resigning … At least we have shattered the so-called patriarchal system which existed in Malayalam cinema,” said Nyla.

While she believes that Malayalam cinema is at the cusp of reforms and change, she is convinced that women who have survived abuse and toxic masculinity on a film set are now emboldened to speak up.

“There were women who spoke out against [sexual abuse] and mistreatment on set on their social media accounts several years ago. But now, those complaints are being taken more seriously. It’s time for reformations.”

Nyla isn’t a part of the now-fractured AMMA or the WCC since she works in the UAE and travels to Kerala for acting jobs.

Most women who have stepped forward with horrific stories share a common narrative. Actors at various levels and filmmakers/technicians knock on their doors after work hours. If you refuse, you are either thrown out of your acting job or labelled a troublemaker.

“This is the right time to bring about change. When people come and knock on your door, just make a lot of noise. When people ask you for favours in exchange for work, be bold enough to say no.”

