Dubai: South Indian National Award-winning actres Keerthy Suresh, celebrated for her remarkable performances and blockbuster films, has taken a significant step in her personal life. After the roaring success of her recent film Baby John, the actress tied the knot with her partner of 15 years, Antony Thattil, in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa.On December 15, the couple exchanged vows in a white wedding and shared the pictures online.

Two ceremonies

The couple’s wedding celebrations featured two unforgettable ceremonies: a traditional South Indian wedding and a beautiful Christian white wedding, each reflecting their love and shared traditions.

The couple, who recently made their 15-year relationship public, gained widespread attention earlier this month with a viral wedding invitation and a visit to the Tirupati temple for blessings.

Image Credit: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy’s husband, Antony Thattil, is a Dubai-based entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot after being in a relationship for over 15 years.

The announcement of their relationship came as a surprise to many of Keerthy's fans, as she had kept her personal life private. She only made the news official on social media last month.

The White Wedding

Keerthy looked ethereal in a lace gown with a cinched waist, an elegant turtle-neck design, and a keyhole cut-out on the bodice. She completed her bridal look with a transparent veil and a delicate bouquet, exuding timeless elegance. Antony complemented her perfectly, looking sharp in a satin silver tuxedo paired with a white tie and black shoes.

The couple shared glimpses of their white wedding on social media, including the heartfelt moment after being pronounced husband and wife, leaving fans gushing over their magical day.

Festive celebration

The joyous celebrations continued with a lively after-party, where Keerthy and Antony danced the night away. The actress shared snapshots of the festivities on Instagram, offering fans a closer look at the intimate and grand moments from their special day. Fans and well-wishers flooded her posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple's union.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's wedding celebration took place in Goa.

Keerthy’s wedding perfectly blended traditional customs with contemporary elegance, leaving fans enchanted by the stunning glimpses. As the actress embarks on this exciting new chapter, her fans continue to support and celebrate her journey both on and off-screen.

South Indian wedding

Keerthy Suresh shared glimpses of her traditional South Indian wedding, which was attended by celebrities like Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Atlee, among others.

For the traditional ceremony, Keerthy glowed in a yellow saree with green borders, paired with a magenta-toned sleek paar. Antony matched her radiant look in a classic white kurta-dhoti set, accessorised with a green Kanjeevaram doshala. The couple exchanged garlands in a heartwarming ritual, and one of the most endearing moments was their family photo featuring their beloved pet dog.

Image Credit: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh