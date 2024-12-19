Dubai: Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh died at a hospital in Shoranur in Palakkad on December 19 due to age-related ailments. She was 81.
The actress was known to play supporting roles in films like 'Thalayanamanthram' and 'Vasanthi Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum'. She's known for her effortless acting and sass.
In the movie 'Nandanam', she played a house help with impeccable comic timing.
According to report in Mathrubhumi English, her funeral will be held at 4pm this evening.
A few days ago, she was admitted into the hopsital when her blood pressure reportedly spiked.