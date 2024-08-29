Dubai: Two prominent Malayalam actors Jayasurya and Mukesh have been charged on non-bailable charges after actress Minu Muneer accused them of sexual misconduct.

Kerala Police announced on Thursday that an FIR has been filed against actor Mukesh, who is also the CPI (M) MLA from the Kollam constituency. The FIR was lodged following a complaint from an actress.

Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects.

The allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Jayasurya is accused of sexually assaulting a female co-worker during the filming of the 2008 movie "De Ingottu Nokkiye." The incident is said to have occurred at the Kerala Secretariat, where the complainant was allegedly harassed as she exited the washroom.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DIG Ajitha Beegum and AIG G. Poonkuzhali, conducted a 10-hour interview with the victim at her Kochi home. The Cantonment police have filed charges against the accused under IPC Sections 354, 354(A), and 509.

In a related complaint, Mukesh has been charged with trespassing and inappropriate behaviour after allegedly entering a woman's hotel room.

Both actors have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to outraging the modesty of women, sexual harassment, and insulting modesty.

Additionally, the complainant has accused several other individuals, including other actors and a lawyer, of sexual misconduct. As investigations continue, further legal proceedings are expected to unfold.

The controversy has been further fueled by the release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which details widespread harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. The report highlights the industry's male-dominated power structure and the control exerted by a small group of individuals.

In response to public outcry and media scrutiny, the Kerala government has announced the formation of a special investigation team to probe these allegations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the team will conduct a thorough investigation into the experiences of women in the Malayalam film industry.