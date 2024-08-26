The Malayalam film industry is currently grappling with the impact of the #MeToo movement, as key industry figures like Siddique and Mukesh face allegations of sexual misconduct following the release of the Hema Committee findings.

“Those who are accused must step down. If found guilty, they should be punished accordingly. Wrongdoers, no matter whether they are big stars or not, must face consequences,” Thomas told reporters in Malayalam. Thomas, who has acted in films such as 'Theevandi' and 'Mayanadhi', urged filmmakers to create a safer environment for women while they are working. Actor-producer-director Prithviraj also toed a similar line and said he will extend all his support to the survivors of sexual misconduct.

Malayalam film industry is facing intense scrutiny following the damning observations like casting couch and powerful star groups dictating the film industry, said Thomas.

“This isn’t just about our industry. Women should feel safe in every workplace. If I am called upon, I am ready to give my statement and extend support. We have laws in this country, and I hope justice is delivered by our legal system. There need to be changes implemented in all workplaces, not just in our Kerala film industry,” said Thomas, adding that sexual misconduct and sexism exist in other industries too.

He believes that the Kerala film industry is under the spotlight since the Hema Committee to investigate the workings of the Malayalam film industry was initiated first by his regional film space.

Prithviraj reacts:

Soon after Thomas' interaction, Prithviraj addressed the local press on the same issue. When asked how the #MeToo movement will impact the actors' and their career, Prithviraj said he doesn't know but justice should be delivered and that the survivors should be protected at all costs.

Prithviraj Sukamaran reacts on the #MeToo movement in Kerala

"If there are allegations being made, then a thorough investigation should be conducted and if the accused are found guilty, then those perpetrators should be held responsible and a strict punishment should be meted out ... That's the only end that I see to curb this scourge," said Prithviraj. He also added that he avoided making any statement on social media since he knew that he would be addressing a press conference soon. His comments came eight days after Hema Committee findings were revealed on August 19.

"There are law enforcement and legal systems in place to look into such issues. If the claims are false, then the ones who made the allegations should also be penalised ... And let's not forget that it's Kerala film industry that was the first one to look into this issue and have a Hema Committee reveal its findings," he added in Malayalam. He also added that his film set always had an Internal Complaints Committee to safeguard the interests of its female force.

"I have always been supportive of Hema Committee ... Just like you all, I am keen to see what kind of changes come about ... From my part, I will ensure that my film set is a safe space for women and artists," added Prithviraj.

He also cautioned the press to continue being invested in this issue and not forget this matter after getting hits. The responsibility to see this through lies with both the artists and the fourth estate.

Asked if there was a power group of select stars operating in Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj claimed he had never experienced such cliques.

"But just because I did not witness such power groups dictating my career, it does not mean power groups don't exist. But I have never experienced it," he added.

Earlier this week, after a four-year wait, the findings and recommendations of the Hema Committee, headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the Kerala State Government in 2017, were released. The report made a string of incriminating observations, including the prevalence of the casting couch and powerful actors controlling the industry. It also revealed that movie sets in Kerala had poor working conditions for women, including a lack of toilets and changing rooms.

Following the release of the report, several female artists have come forward and called out actors who are alleged predators. Allegations against powerful figures, recent resignations of industry leaders, and findings from the Justice Hema Commission Report have highlighted serious problems. As more women come forward with their stories, there's increasing pressure for accountability and change, challenging the industry's established norms and practices.

Actor Siddique, the general secretary of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), a prominent organization representing the interests of actors in the industry, stepped down from his role when actress Rekha Sampath accused him of sexual misconduct again. She had made her claims of assault first in 2019, but the Hema Committee report reveal has emboldened her to revisit that traumatic episode.

Siddique, Ranjith resign amidst Hema committee report fallout Image Credit: Facebook

Sampath claimed she was sexually assaulted for an hour when she was 21 and an aspiring actor. The incident happened in 2016 in Thiruvananthapuram after a preview of Siddique’s film Sukhamariyathe at Nila Theatre.

Siddique’s resignation came after two days after he spoke to the media to give AMMA’s first official response to the Hema committee report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. At the time of writing this article, calls for his arrest from several women's groups and political outfits were intensifying.

He has also lodged a complaint with Kerala police against Sampath after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Actor-director Ranjith also stepped down as the chairman of the state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Both actors have denied these allegations with Siddique even registering a police complaint, but these resignations have empowered several other artists to name and shame the predators in the Malayalam industry. The last few days have seen several women stepping up to openly name and shame their abusers.

On August 25, actress Minu Muneer claimed four actors—Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and Jayasurya—had physically and verbally abused her on the sets of a 2013 movie.

"In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I had spoken out against the abuse in a newspaper article. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against them for their heinous actions," she wrote in the post, adding that she was accused of not making "adjustments" when she spoke up about the abuse.

Other actors, such as the late comedian Mamukkoya and 'Manichithrathazhu' star Sudheesh, have also been accused of sexual misconduct. A junior artist has also come forward levelling similar allegations against actor Baburaj, accusing him of sexual assault after she met him to discuss a role in one of his films. Actor Shine Tom Chacko's name has also cropped up. An actor hopeful claims she was propositioned using his name for a project. Chacko is yet to respond to these allegations, but Baburaj has denied claims made against him.

The Justice K. Hema Committee was formed in response to the 2017 sexual assault case involving a popular actress who was sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle, with actor Dileep being one of the accused in orchestrating the crime. The committee was established to investigate issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry.

While key members of AMMA, led by the now-tainted actor Siddique, maintained that they welcomed the findings of the Hema Commission Report, they denied the existence of “mafia power groups” or the casting couch. Before Siddique stepped down as General Secretary of AMMA, he claimed that there were no written complaints from women on sexual misconduct registered at AMMA. However, several women artists who have faced inappropriate behavior from stars and technicians tell a different story. They claim their written complaints received no response and were met with apathy. Fear of being denied work or being labeled as “troublemakers” was also their reality.

Interestingly, in a 2019 interview with Gulf News, top Malayalam actor Mohanlal described #MeToo as a “fad” and a trend. See the full video below.

Mohanlal calls #MeToo a fad in an interview with Gulf News in 2019

What's the Justice Hema Commission Report?

The Justice Hema Commission Report, formed by the Kerala state government in 2017, aimed to address sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. Chaired by retired judge Justice K. Hema, the commission also included veteran actor Sharada and former bureaucrat K.B. Valsala Kumari. The report, submitted in December 2019, was initiated following the abduction and assault of a prominent actress, highlighting widespread sexual harassment, exploitation, and gender discrimination faced by women in the industry.

Key findings revealed a pervasive culture of harassment, a lack of formal reporting mechanisms, and inadequate working conditions, including long hours and unsafe environments. The report underscored significant gender discrimination, such as pay disparity and limited opportunities for women. It recommended establishing a framework for handling complaints, setting up internal complaints committees, and promoting gender sensitization programs.

Despite being submitted, the report's contents were not immediately made public, leading to criticism from women's rights groups and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Calls for transparency and the implementation of the report's recommendations have grown, highlighting the need for systemic change to ensure a safe and equitable working environment for women in the Malayalam film industry.