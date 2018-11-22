Without naming him, the Kilukkam star questioned the lack of sensitivity displayed for such grave issues by an actor of his stature. In an interview with Gulf News tabloid!, Mohanlal — who is the president of the now-tainted Association Of Movie Artists (Amma) over its soft stand on the Dileep issue — expressed his view that #MeToo movement is become something of a fashion and that even men should begin their own movement as a snub of sorts. His blatant display of toxic male privilege and his overt insensitivity during his interview was noted and flagged up by his colleagues, fans and activists. His comment that he didn’t “know much about the issue [#MeToo] didn’t help his cause.