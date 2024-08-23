Malayalam actor Siddique, the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), welcomed the findings of the Hema Commission report on August 23, but claimed that the organisation was unaware of any casting couch incidents or mafia power groups dictating the Kerala film industry.

It’s the first time that a key member of AMMA has acknowledged the damning findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report, formed to investigate the workings of the film industry with regards to the women in the industry.

He claimed the four-day delay to respond to the incriminating Hema Commission findings was because the key members were busy rehearsing for an awards show, designed to help landslide victims in Waynad, Kerala.

The Hema Commission report, released earlier this week, brought to light pervasive issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality within the Malayalam film industry.

In what looks like a hastily called press conference on Friday afternoon, Siddique emphasised that only the police can take action against the alleged predators and that AMMA had no such rights to penalise predataors.

"I have worked in the Malayalam film industry for 40 years. There is no such power lobby. No lobby can control cinema in any manner," Siddique said, as per a report in The News Minute.

Several videos circulating online also reveal Siddique claiming that he had never witnessed any misdemeanour nor had any woman complained against inapproprite workplace conduct on a film set.

Incidentally, no big star from Malayalam cinema has responded to the report which said that unofficial bans by major stars if actresses reject their casting couch demands were common. The report also spoke about how there was minimum accountablity even if an actress raised an issue of sexual harassment at workplace. But Siddique denied any wrongdoing on the part of AMMA and claimed they had never protected any alleged predators.

“AMMA has done nothing against the release of the report. The Hema Committee Report is not against AMMA. The association is not an accused in it. The report talks about the difficulties faced by our own members. The media often tries to put us in the wrong position. If crimes are committed, the police should file a case and punish the culprits. Amma never tried to protect those who were in opposition,” said Siddique in a report published by Manorama.

The Justice K Hema Commission was formed in response to the 2017 sexual assault case after a popular actress was sexually assualted in a moving vehicle with actor Dileep being one of the accused in orchestrating the crime. The committee was formed to investigate issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry.

Siddique also denied claims that the Malayalam film industry was run by a handful of powerful actors who punished all those who went against their diktats.

"There is no power group controlling the industry. I have been here for decades, I have never seen a power group controlling the industry. How can an industry function if there's a group controlling all aspects? How can you say this is a mafia or power group running this industry," said Siddique. He also claimed that it was unfair to malign the Malayalam film industry based on this report.

AMMA executive committee members Vinu Mohan, Jayan Cherthala, Jomol and Ananya also attended the press conference. Jomol and Ananya did not speak much, but Jomol told reporters that nobody had behaved inappropriately while she was working on a film.

Siddique also claimed that no female talent had ever come forward to directly report incidents of inappopriate workplace conduct.

"If it comes to our notice, we have no hesitation to take action against the culprits," said Siddique.

"Ever since the report came out, there have been accusations generalising the entire Malayalam film industry and its people as bad, which is hurtful. Every job sector has issues but nobody comes up with remarks blemishing the entire sector," he said.

AMMA, which stands for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, was formed in 1994 to serve as a professional organisation for actors in the Malayalam film industry. The primary reasons for its formation include welfare of actors and resolution of disputes.

Interestingly, a few hours after Siddique interacted with the local press, actor and AMMA vice-president Jagadish spoke a different line. He acknowledged that the association made a serious error by delaying to speak up about the Hema Commission Report findings.

"If women have complained about sexual abuse incidents inside film sets, AMMA and other organisations have the moral responsibility to investigate this issue. They cannot dismiss these complaints saying it is one-of-a-kind incident," said Jagadish.

What's Justice Hema Commission Report?

The Justice Hema Commission Report, formed by the Kerala state government in 2017, aimed to address sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. Chaired by retired judge Justice K. Hema, the commission also included veteran actor Sharada and former bureaucrat K.B. Valsala Kumari. The report, submitted in December 2019, was initiated following the abduction and assault of a prominent actress, highlighting widespread sexual harassment, exploitation, and gender discrimination faced by women in the industry.

Key findings revealed a pervasive culture of harassment, lack of formal reporting mechanisms, and inadequate working conditions, including long hours and unsafe environments. The report underscored significant gender discrimination, such as pay disparity and limited opportunities for women. It recommended establishing a framework for handling complaints, setting up internal complaints committees, and promoting gender sensitisation programs.