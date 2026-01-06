'Jana Nayagan' faces fresh CBFC hurdle: Will Vijay’s final film release on Jan 9?

Certification delays raise doubts over Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Saudi Arabia rollout
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has hit a major hurdle just days before its January 9 release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Madras High Court that the film will undergo a fresh review by a newly appointed committee, prolonging the uncertainty over the Tamil version’s clearance.
The production team had submitted the film over a month ago but failed to obtain the censor certificate. The High Court has adjourned the case to Wednesday, January 7 at 2.15 pm, narrowing the window for the planned release. Certification of the Tamil version is also mandatory before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada can be cleared.
The development is a blow to the production team, as the CBFC had already suggested cuts and muted lines on December 19, but the final certificate is still pending. The fresh review adds pressure to the pan-India rollout just days ahead of Pongal.
An urgent petition was filed by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions to resolve censor-related matters. During the hearing, the CBFC confirmed that although the film was recommended for a U/A certificate, the final decision has been sent to a Revising Committee.
The court also instructed that a complaint alleging certain scenes hurt religious sentiments be formally filed, with the complainant’s details disclosed after the censor process concludes.
Commenting on the timing, the judge asked: “Why can’t the film’s release be postponed to the 10th? As the Tamil saying goes, Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum (with the advent of Thai, a way will emerge).”
The CBFC had recommended cuts and muted lines on December 19, but the censor certificate for Jana Nayagan has yet to be issued. Social media speculation suggests the delays could affect the film’s Saudi Arabia release, with the team reportedly preparing to reapply with minor edits.
Industry insiders have also speculated about a possible political vendetta behind the hold-up, though no official confirmation exists. Reports indicate the Saudi release is scheduled for January 9 at VOX Cinemas, but age ratings and final clearance remain uncertain. The makers have not officially confirmed the status, though observers say the hurdles are “disappointing” for Vijay, denying him a smooth farewell.
Some sources suggest the certificate might be issued at the last minute, risking a chaotic rollout and potential damage to Vijay’s public image during his high-profile exit from cinema. The team is reportedly considering approaching the court if certification is not granted in time.
A source told Deccan Herald: “He doesn’t deserve this. To see a man leaving cinema at his peak be treated this way is heartbreaking. Vijay remains composed, letting his work speak while the team focuses on a January 9 release. Supporters are convinced Jana Nayagan will overcome every obstacle and give him a historic farewell.”
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.
The trailer, released on January 3, shows Vijay as a fearless police officer taking on criminals, marking his final cinematic role before focusing on politics. The film with advance anticipation running high despite the ongoing uncertainty.
Despite the certification uncertainty, audience interest remains high:
Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu: advance bookings strong, with first-day first-show (FDFS) sold out in Karnataka single screens.
Overseas: advance sales reportedly crossed Rs 250 million.
Metro multiplexes (Mumbai, Delhi): ticketing on hold pending CBFC clearance.
Adding to the tension, Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been summoned by the CBI to appear in New Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people at a TVK rally in September 2025.
The investigation is examining crowd management, permissions, and organiser responsibilities.
Jana Nayagan, produced under KVN Productions, is slated for release on January 9 during Pongal. The film is expected to compete with other regional releases but remains highly anticipated as Vijay’s farewell to cinema.
