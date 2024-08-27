Dubai: In the wake of #MeToo movement gathering momentum in Kerala, South Indian superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday resigned from the post of AMMA president, according to reports.

Sixteen other executive committee members have also tendered their resignations. According to reports emerging from Kerala, this is a mass resignation following widespread criticism over the AMMA organisation's shoddy handling of sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry.

This move comes in the wake of veteran actor Siddique and General Secretary of AMMA resigning following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Following the finding of Hema Committee on August 19, the Kerala film industry has been shaken by allegations of sexual abuse, casting couch, powerful groups dictating the industry.

According to a statment acquired by NDTV from AMMA, the top decisision-making body had taken "moral responsibility" and dissolved itself "in light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee".

An election to form a new committee will be held in the next two months, the statement added.

In the last few days, several actresses have stepped forward to speak up about the sexual misconduct of prominent actors. Actress Rekha Sampath has claimed that veteran actor and former General Secretary of AMMA, Siddique, had sexually abused her "physically and mentally". She had spoken about the sordid episode in 2019, but was emboldened to speak again after the damning observations made by Hema Committee on August 19.

While Siddique, who resigned as General Secretary following the allegations, has denied her claims, several other survivors have named and shamed their alleged predators including Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Baburaj, and director Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Following the avalanche of sexual abuse claims, the Kerala Government has now formed a seven-member special investigation team to look into this grim matter.

Actress Minu Muneer has also lodged a complaint with this team against four actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, and two other technicians accusing them of physical and verbal abuse. She claims she was abused on the sets of a movie in 2013.

While several actors including Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas have spoken up, supporting survivors, in the last few days, top actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Dulquer Salmaan have maintained a stony silence on the #Metoo storm taking over the Malayalam film industry.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News in 2019, Mohanlal and the then-president of AMMA labelled the rousing #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment in the film industry as a short-lived ‘fad’.

“There’s no big problem in the Malayalam industry … You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it’s turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit,” said Mohanlal that time.

He also claimed he didn't know much about any occurence of sexual misconduct and went onto trivialise it.

"We [men] can also come out with a #MeToo, gender-wise. I cannot make a comment on that. Only when you experience something like that, you can make a comment on it. Just giving a comment on it isn’t the right thing. I don’t know much about it [#MeToo]," he said in that interview.

But the scenario is entirely different today. The Malayalam film industry is currently grappling with the impact of the #MeToo movement, as key industry figures like Siddique and Mukesh face allegations of sexual misconduct following the release of the Hema Committee findings.