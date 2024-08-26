The people of Kerala—and Malayalees everywhere—are getting their entertainment fix through 24/7 rolling news coverage. That’s right, there’s no longer a need to switch between entertainment and news channels.

This is what’s been unfolding on Malayalam channels, both terrestrial and digital, ever since the infamous Hema Committee Report was released. The report confirmed what everyone had suspected for decades—that rampant sexism exists in the Kerala film industry, with influential men using their power to solicit sexual favours.

Here’s how this script is playing out on news channels: Starting at 7am with the first newscasts of the day, various Malayalam news channels feature aspiring actresses discussing their harrowing experiences in the local film industry. Until three days ago, these stories were told without directly naming the male actors involved.

But something changed last Friday. A Bengali actress came forward, accusing director Ranjith of inappropriate behaviour, alleging an incident from the distant past where he played with her bangles and hair suggestively. Ranjith, who was heading the esteemed Kerala Chalachitra Academy, resigned in response, though not without expressing outrage at her version of the event, which he insists never happened.

Meanwhile, another prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, actor Siddique, also resigned from his post as General Secretary of AMMA, the 506-member Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. He was accused by a junior artiste of exploiting her at the start of her career.

Then, the accusations turned into a flood. Every hour, another woman artist comes forward, recounting her traumatic experiences. The implication is clear: if she had complied with their demands, her career might have progressed.

The men named and shamed on TV can only repeat, “I am innocent…” or claim they don’t remember ever meeting their accuser. If they did meet, they assert, the room was full of other people who can easily disprove the accusations.

And so, the charade continues.

The only ones benefiting right now are the Malayalam news channels, social media vloggers, and troll artists who’ve made impressive careers out of taking down the high and mighty.

The news channels giving a platform to these women—who may or may not have been wronged—seem to have lost sight of their media obligations. Right now, it’s all about pointing the camera at the women, letting them make accusations, and hoping the viewer ratings soar. And soar they have. Women are breaking down on air, mixing tears and shaky voices with naming a man to accuse. (I must admit, I too am flipping through the channels, anxious to know who’s being accused next. When I’m at the office, I search for the same news channels online.)

This will continue until the news channels have exhausted their dissection of the Hema Committee Report and have interviewed every woman willing to shame a ‘predator.’ All the while, they maintain a high moral tone about women living and working in a highly regressive society where they are ‘preyed upon.’ And Kerala society, and Malayalees everywhere—minus the accused men in the film industry—are expected to side with the ‘prey’ forever.

If anyone believed that the Malayalam film industry had it good in the past, they should watch the 1983 movie Lekhayude Maranam - Oru Flashback. What it portrayed contained more than a grain of truth.

All of this makes for Malayalam news channels spiced with high drama and self-righteousness.

For Kerala’s political parties, this is also a break from the limelight, which might not be a bad thing.

Could someone show some leadership at AMMA?

Amidst all this noise, a glaring absence is felt. The industry’s power players—megastars Mohanlal (who is the president of AMMA) and Mammootty—have said nothing. This silence highlights a severe lack of leadership at a time when their guidance could have been crucial. Instead, they let their lackeys do the talking. When one of those lackeys, Siddique, was taken down, it only deepened the crisis facing the Malayalam film industry.

If any Malayalee male actor can make a difference, the time is now. Not later, but right now.

It’s hard to believe how different things looked just weeks ago when the industry was riding high on all-time hits like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, and Aadu Jeevithem.

2024 was shaping up to be an unprecedented year for Malayalam films—until Hema happened. Now, this script has taken a dark turn.