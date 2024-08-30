Thiruvananthapuram: Another FIR has been registered against popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya following a complaint by an actress.

Kerala Police informed ANI, "A second FIR has been registered against actor Jayasurya under sections 354, 354A(A1)(I), and 354D of the IPC. The case was registered after the complainant's statement was recorded. The FIR was initially registered in Thiruvananthapuram and will be transferred to Thodupuzha Police Station."

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, several women from the Malayalam film industry have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment. On Thursday, an actress addressed the issue and revealed shocking incidents of mistreatment and exploitation during the early years of her career.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I entered the industry in 2013, and after doing one or two films, there was an incident on a film set in Thodupuzha. When I arrived on location, unlike the usual practice where junior artists are not introduced to the lead actors, I received some respect because of my social work background. Even the director came up to me and shook my hand, which is not typical. He then introduced me to the lead actor and actress."

She continued, "I was asked to go for makeup and change into my costume. They mentioned a slight change in the location. The makeup and costume room, along with toilet facilities, were in an old building nearby. When I went to the toilet and came back, someone unexpectedly grabbed me. I was terrified, and he later apologised."

"After that incident, I faced many difficulties. In films I was working on, payments were delayed, and I was replaced after the film was announced in newspapers and on TV. After this news spread, a role that was promised to me was given to someone else," she added.

The actress explained that she decided to come forward with her allegations after learning that an actress from another state had similar bad experiences. "It is shameful that a woman from another state cannot even be shown the respect she deserves. When a woman speaks out against the head of the Film Academy, one would expect some shame," she said.

She also expressed her disappointment over the "silence from many people" after the Hema Committee report was released, saying it "deeply hurt" her.

Director Ranjith, actor Siddique, Mukesh, and Jayasurya Image Credit: Supplied

On August 28, the first FIR was registered against actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M, following a complaint by another actress. Kerala Police informed ANI on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered against actor Mukesh, CPI (M) MLA from Kollam constituency, based on a complaint by an actress."

The police also added that another FIR has been registered against actor Jayasurya, under Section 354, which deals with intent to outrage modesty. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded the actress's statement on Wednesday.

The actress has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects. Speaking to ANI, she detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully. After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed.

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

These allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.