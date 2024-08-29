Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has recounted the abuse she faced as a child from her father while acknowledging the recent Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant sexual exploitation, illegal bans, and inhumane working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

In a post on X, Khushbu addressed her past, sharing the impact of her father's abuse and explaining her delayed decision to speak out.

"As a woman and a mother, the wounds inflicted by such violence cut deep—not only in the flesh but in the very soul. These acts of brutality shake the foundations of our trust, our love, and our strength. Behind every mother, there's a will to nurture and protect, and when that sanctity is shattered, it affects us all," she said.

"Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused by the person who was supposed to provide me with the strongest arms to hold me if I fell," she added.

On August 19, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on the harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry was made public.

Khushbu commended the women who have stood strong through this development and voiced her support for the victims of abuse and exploitation. She also questioned whether the Committee's efforts would be enough to effect change.

"This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry is heart-wrenching. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it? Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. While men too face it, it's predominantly women who bear the brunt," the actor said in her post on Wednesday.

Reflecting on her personal experiences and conversations with her daughters, she said, "I had a long conversation with my 24-year-old and 21-year-old daughters on this issue. I was amazed at their empathy and understanding toward the victims. They firmly support and stand with them at this juncture."

Khushbu urged victims to speak up, as doing so would help them heal and enable more effective investigations. "It doesn't matter whether you speak today or tomorrow—just speak," she said.

"The fear of being shamed, victim-blaming, and questions like 'Why did you do it?' or 'What made you do it?' break her. The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn't come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances—not everyone is privileged to speak out," she added.

In her call to action, Sundar urged men to show solidarity with victims and stressed that support and respect for women should be a universal stance.

"To all the men out there, I implore you to stand by the victim and show your unwavering support. Every man was born to a woman who endured incredible pain and sacrifice. Many women play indispensable roles in your upbringing, shaping you into the person you are today—your mothers, sisters, aunts, teachers, and friends," she said.

"Let's understand that many women don't even have the support of their families. They come from small towns with stars in their eyes, hoping to shine brightly but often find their dreams nipped and crushed in the bud," Khushbu added.

She highlighted the dire need for change, encouraging women to stand up for themselves and reject any form of compromise on their dignity.

"This should be a wake-up call to ALL. Let the exploitation stop here. Women, come out and speak. Remember, you always have a choice in life. Your NO is definitely a NO. Never adjust or compromise on your dignity and respectability. EVER. I stand with all the women who have been through this, as a mother and as a woman," Khushbu said.