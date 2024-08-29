Thrissur (Kerala): Union Minister Suresh Gopi has lodged a complaint with the Thrissur city police commissioner against mediapersons, alleging that they blocked his way at Ramanilayam guest house on August 27.

The FIR was lodged on August 28 against media persons at the East Police Station in Thrissur based on the complaint by Gopi who alleged that they prevented him from getting into his car, Kerala Police said.

The Union minister also alleged that the mediapersons had threatened and obstructing his security officer from performing official duties.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"An FIR has been registered at East police station against mediapersons on the complaint of Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly preventing him from getting into his car, threatening and pushing away the minister's security officer Vishnu Raj obstructing him from performing his official duties, the Kerala Police said.

The case has been registered under Sections 329 (3), 126 (2) and 132 of the BNS.

Suresh Gopi was seen pushing mediapersons outside the government guest house in Thrissur after they questioned him about the Hema Committee report and allegations against actor and CPI (M) MLA Mukesh.