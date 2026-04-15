Her attachment to Vishu is rooted in both ritual and memory.
“Life doesn’t always offer enough moments of joy, so these occasions become something truly meaningful, bringing friends and family together in a way that feels warm and grounding,” says Asha Sharath, a Dubai-based Malayalam actress and trained dancer best known for her role in Drishyam.
For Sharath, Vishu is not merely a cultural marker but a moment of pause — a way to reconnect with joy and stability when life feels unpredictable.
“I’ve always loved celebrating festivals, especially Vishu and Onam.”
Her attachment to Vishu is rooted in both ritual and memory.
“Vishu, in particular, has always been very special to me. I cherish every part of it giving and receiving Vishu Kani, and even the simple ritual of waking up to see the kani first thing in the morning. I always try not to miss that.”
This year, however, has unfolded differently from what she is used to.
“Usually, I celebrate Vishu while performing, but this year has been different. We’ve been travelling across the Gulf for Vishu programmes, and with all the uncertainty, three shows ended up getting cancelled. So this time, I’m in Kerala and I’m looking forward to celebrating it just as wholeheartedly.”
In a year marked by disruption, her understanding of prosperity feels particularly relevant.
“Prosperity, to me, isn’t about money, power, or career growth. It’s about happiness, peace, and a life free from constant struggle. Those conventional markers of success don’t come to mind, I think more about a sense of calm and contentment.”
Her philosophy centres on togetherness and shared experiences.
“My philosophy is rooted in togetherness: celebrating life with the people closest to you. That’s why I love cooking a sadya for my friends and family, it’s my way of bringing everyone together and sharing joy.”
Sharath also challenges the notion that traditions are fading with time.
“Some people believe that as generations change, our culture fades and traditions are forgotten. I don’t agree with that especially as someone involved in a traditional art form like dance.”
She points instead to a growing interest among younger generations.
“I’ve seen that even among younger generations, there is a genuine curiosity and interest in tradition. Many children, particularly those growing up in immigrant communities, are eager to learn, to dress in traditional ways, and to stay connected to their roots. In fact, it often feels like they carry these traditions forward more actively than our own generation does.”
Her own memories of Vishu remain closely tied to childhood.
“Most of my Vishu memories are rooted in childhood, spent with my grandparents, receiving Vishu kaineetam from relatives, and celebrating alongside my siblings.”
Those experiences continue to shape how she celebrates today.
“Those moments have stayed with me, and I now try to recreate that same warmth for my own family dressing them in traditional attire and cooking special meals for the occasion.”
For Sharath, celebration itself is a conscious choice.
“I’ve always loved celebrating, perhaps because I truly believe we never know what the next moment holds. For me, every day is worth cherishing, which is why I embrace every festival with so much joy and intention.”
In that sense, Vishu becomes more than a festival — it is, for her, a reminder to seek peace, hold on to tradition, and find joy even in uncertain times.
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