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Can Vishu Sadya be healthy? Yes—here’s how to enjoy it without the guilt

We're not talking about bland substitutes and joyless swaps

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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If you're feeling a little homesick this Vishu, you know where to go.
If you're feeling a little homesick this Vishu, you know where to go.
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Healthy Vishu?

*Cough, cough*. Yes, we see you, sceptics.

But hold on, pause for a second. You can actually enjoy a full, festive, Vishu Sadya and still stay aligned with your health goals. And that doesn't mean bland substitutes, joyless swaps, if that's what you're thinking. We're talking about smarter choices, better balance and a lighter way to enjoy tradition.

Vishu: A festive feast

Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is as much about tradition as it is about food that feels like celebration on a plate.

  • Vishu kanji – comforting rice porridge enriched with coconut milk and spices

  • Vishu katta – rich, jaggery-laced rice flour preparation

  • Veppampoorasam – the iconic bitter neem drink

  • Mampazhappulissery – tangy mango curry that wakes up the palate

The Sadya is generous, colourful, and rooted in seasonal ingredients. But it also tends to lean heavily on coconut milk, ghee, jaggery, and fried accompaniments, making portion awareness important if you’re watching your intake.

From our previous conversations with Sushma Ghag (Aster Hospital Mankhool), we can tell you how to enjoy the feast without overdoing it.

Rethink your base: Go whole, go steady

Rice is central to Sadya, but it doesn’t always have to be white rice.

Switching to brown rice, millets, or quinoa can make a noticeable difference. These options are higher in fibre, help you stay full for longer, and have a lower glycaemic impact compared to refined white rice.

It’s still the same Sadya experience. It's just a more balanced one.

Let vegetables do the heavy lifting

One of the strengths of Sadya is its variety of vegetable dishes. Preparations like avial and thoran are naturally lighter and nutrient-dense.

Small adjustments can make them even better:

  • Reduce coconut oil or use it more sparingly

  • Lighten gravies with coconut water or low-fat yogurt

  • Focus on greens like spinach, drumsticks, and bitter gourd for fibre and micronutrients

The idea is not to strip flavour, but to reduce unnecessary richness where it isn’t essential.

Keep protein simple and clean

Dal is a staple in most Sadya meals, but it is often paired with added ghee or coconut-based richness.

A lighter approach works just as well:

  • Plain cooked dal with turmeric and black pepper

  • Plant-based proteins such as chickpeas, mung beans, or tofu

These options keep the meal filling without making it overly heavy.

Yes, you can still have payasam

Dessert is part of the experience, not something to eliminate.

To make it lighter:

  • Use almond milk or lighter coconut milk alternatives

  • Replace refined sugar with jaggery or stevia

  • Experiment with millets or brown rice as a base

It will be just less dense. And just as good.

Fried snacks, reimagined

Banana chips and upperi are traditional favourites, but they are also among the most calorie-heavy elements of the Sadya.

Healthier approaches include:

  • Air-frying or baking banana chips

  • Roasting coconut-based snacks with light seasoning instead of deep frying

You keep the crunch without the excess oil.

Portion control makes the biggest difference

With so many dishes on the table, portion size matters more than restriction.

  • Fill half your plate with vegetable-based dishes

  • Take smaller servings of rich items like payasam and fried sides

  • Drink water throughout the meal to support digestion

Be cautious of what you drink

Sugary beverages often add unnoticed calories during festive meals.

Better choices include:

  • Coconut water for hydration

  • Ginger or mint tea to support digestion

  • Plain water between courses

Small swaps that make a noticeable difference.

Habits that prevent overindulgence

Experts also suggest a few practical steps:

  • Eat a light meal earlier in the day to avoid arriving overly hungry

  • Begin with vegetables before moving to heavier dishes

  • Balance starchy items like banana, yam, and tapioca with fibre-rich sides

  • Combine dals with rice to create a complete protein profile

  • Stay hydrated and pace the meal instead of rushing through it

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