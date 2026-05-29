How a ₹340m campaign brought Kerala man home after 20 years in Saudi prison

For nearly two decades, Abdul Rahim’s return to Kerala seemed unlikely. Arrested within weeks of arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2006, the Kozhikode native spent 20 years in prison and faced a death sentence after a disabled Saudi teenager in his care died when a life-support device was accidentally disconnected during a car journey, according to Rahim’s account. Rahim was eventually freed after a global fundraising effort raised INR340 million in 'blood money' compensation accepted by the victim’s family, allowing him to return home this week.