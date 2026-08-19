Watch: Sikkim youngster leaves fans amazed with stunning goal

The video has also highlighted the depth of football talent emerging from North East
A young footballer from Sikkim is winning widespread praise online after a video showcasing his impressive skills, confidence and eye-catching finishing ability caught the attention of football fans.
The youngster displayed remarkable composure on the ball, combining fearless dribbling with quick footwork and the confidence to take on defenders. After creating space with a series of clever touches, he produced a superb finish to complete the move and turn a promising opportunity into a memorable goal.
What has made the clip particularly impressive is the youngster’s maturity and confidence despite his age. His ability to remain composed under pressure, take on opponents and finish decisively has sparked admiration among viewers, with many praising his natural talent and potential.
The video has also highlighted the depth of football talent emerging from Sikkim and the wider Northeast region of India. Football has long been deeply embedded in the culture of the Northeast, with the region producing several talented players who have gone on to represent clubs and the national team.
From grassroots grounds to organised academies and local competitions, football continues to play a major role in the sporting lives of young people across the region.