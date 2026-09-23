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UAE warns public against AI deepfake scams impersonating HR Ministry officials

Fraudsters may use fake videos, voices and images to steal personal data or money

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fraudsters could use deepfake technology to create content appearing to come from HR Ministry, its officials or employees, with the aim of deceiving people into sharing sensitive information or transferring funds.
Fraudsters could use deepfake technology to create content appearing to come from HR Ministry, its officials or employees, with the aim of deceiving people into sharing sensitive information or transferring funds.
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Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has warned the public against increasingly sophisticated deepfake scams that can make fraudulent videos, voice recordings and images appear genuine in an attempt to steal personal information or money.

In an awareness campaign, the ministry cautioned that fraudsters could use deepfake technology to create content appearing to come from MoHRE, its officials or employees, with the aim of deceiving people into sharing sensitive information or transferring funds.

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“Don’t be fooled. What you see may not be real,” the ministry said in its campaign.

The ministry urged people not to trust a video or voice message simply because it appears authentic, warning that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology can be used to convincingly imitate people and organisations.

How to protect yourself

The ministry advised the public to verify any request, announcement or communication through MoHRE’s official channels before taking action.

People should not share personal or banking information in response to unverified messages or calls, it said, and should check the authenticity of links before clicking on them.

The ministry’s official communication channels include its call centre on 600590000, which is also available through WhatsApp, as well as its website and mobile application.

The warning comes as artificial intelligence tools make it increasingly possible to manipulate or generate realistic looking images, video and audio, making it more difficult for recipients to distinguish genuine communications from fraudulent ones.

MoHRE’s guidance stresses that users should independently verify communications through official channels rather than relying on how convincing a message, voice or image appears.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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