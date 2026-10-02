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Liverpool icon Sir Kenny Dalglish ‘looking forward’ to UAE visit

Dalglish will visit Abu Dhabi for a youth sport initiative announcement

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The Liverpool legend will be in Abu Dhabi from October 7-8
The Liverpool legend will be in Abu Dhabi from October 7-8
AFP-PETER POWELL

Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Investment and Development PJSC (ADID), in partnership with UK-based JT7Group, will welcome Sir Kenny Dalglish to Abu Dhabi on Thursday October 8, to announce a new initiative aimed at combining sport and education while creating long-term opportunities for young people.

The former Liverpool FC player and manager, who is also a co-founder of JT7Group, will be in the UAE from October 7-8 and will represent the organisation at the announcement.

The initiative is designed to create pathways for young people to participate in sport, develop their talents and access opportunities beyond the playing field.

For ADID, the partnership forms part of its wider strategy of developing international collaborations that can contribute to Abu Dhabi's long-term development while creating sustainable social and economic value.

A spokesperson for JT7Group said Dalglish was “very much looking forward to coming to the UAE” and joining ADID and JT7Group in Abu Dhabi to present the plans.

“As a co-founder of JT7Group, he shares our belief that young people should have access to coaching, education and clear pathways to develop their potential in sport,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the partnership reflects ADID's wider approach to international collaboration and its aim of supporting Abu Dhabi's long-term development.

“We believe the initiative can make a real impact on youth sports development in the UAE while, over time, establishing a global footprint,” the spokesperson said.

“Our ambition is to create a true long-term sports legacy from the ground up. We look forward to sharing more at the announcement.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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