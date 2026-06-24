GFS has expanded AD Ports Group’s reach across the GCC, Indian Subcontinent, Red Sea, Far East, Mediterranean and Africa, while connecting its terminals to a broader network of economies. The company has also played a larger role in maintaining cargo flows in markets where other operators had reduced activity during periods of shipping disruption.

“Today marks an important step for GFS as we become more closely integrated into AD Ports Group, reinforcing the strength of our partnership," said Amir Maghami, CEO of Global Feeder Shipping. "While the shipping industry continues to adapt to volatile market conditions, AD Ports Group’s support has enabled us to steadily expand our services and grow our fleet. Staying flexible and keeping customers at the centre of what we do has always been our priority, and I am excited to build on this momentum as we broaden our network and deliver even greater value in the months and years ahead.”

The transaction comes after a strong operating year for GFS. In 2025, the company transported 2.8 million TEUs and carried out more than 700 voyages across 89 ports in 54 countries. Since AD Ports Group acquired its initial 51% stake in February 2024, GFS has generated cumulative EBITDA of more than Dh1.8 billion.

"Our increased ownership in GFS allows us to deepen its integration within the Group’s portfolio and enables further growth across our shipping business," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group. "We will now be in a stronger position to accelerate our journey to enable trade for our stakeholders, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.