AD Ports inks Dh2.47 billion deal with Mira for Abu Dhabi mega project

Agreement launches one of the emirate’s largest mixed-use developments

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
New project set to create a premier mixed-use community in Al Mamoura, integrating residential, commercial, and leisure facilities in a strategic location
Credit: Supplied

Dubai: AD Ports Group has signed a land sale agreement with Mira Developments valued at Dh2.47 billion, setting the stage for a large-scale mixed-use community in Al Mamoura.

The parcel sits within AD Ports’ 16-square-kilometre Town Centre area, strategically located along the Dubai–Abu Dhabi highway. Construction is slated to begin within 12 months, with full completion targeted for 10 years after the agreement’s effective date, September 29, 2025.

“This landmark agreement with Mira Developments reflects the Group’s commitment to advancing the development of its land portfolio and attracting new investment," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports. "The significant land sale establishes a new source of income for the Group, with the proceeds strengthening the company’s financial position through debt reduction and reinvestment into growth projects."

The development is expected to host a major shopping mall, business complex, hotels, golf courses, and schools and universities.

This transaction is among the largest land deals in Abu Dhabi in recent years and highlights investor confidence in the emirate’s real estate sector.

