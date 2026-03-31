AD Ports Group reports record Dh20.77 billion revenue, Dh2.07 billion net profit

The start of container feeder shipping services in West and East Africa, the commencement of multipurpose port terminal operations and an inland logistics business in Angola, and the ongoing expansion of the Group’s port operations in Pakistan, where it initiated dredging work and partnered with Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) to develop and operate a clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port, were just three examples of Group efforts in 2025 to densify its key trade corridors.