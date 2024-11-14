Dubai: Exciting news for food enthusiasts! Harummanis restaurant, renowned for its Singaporean Malay cuisine crafted by Michelin star chef Akmal Anuar , is set to open its first international location in Dubai, this December.The restaurant will be located in Jumeirah on Al Wasl Road.

According to a press release announcing the opening, "the name 'Harummanis' is inspired by the fragrant Harumanis mango, which is cherished in Malay culture. This name holds deep significance for Chef Anuar, as it is rooted in the legacy of his family's 32-year-old nasi padang hawker stall located in Teck Whye, Singapore. It not only honours his parents' unwavering dedication but also reflects the humble beginnings that have significantly shaped his culinary journey."

The restaurant's tagline, 'The Food of Singapore Malays,' reflects the influence of his uncle, Khir Johari, a notable food historian whose work firmly anchors the restaurant in Akmal's rich cultural heritage.

The original Harummanis is in Kampong Glam, Singapore's historic Malay district.

About the menu

At Harummanis, the menu takes traditional dishes, infusing them with a modern twist while honouring their origins. Diners can look forward to highlights such as the Beef Cheeks Rendang, which is slow cooked to perfection in a rich coconut stew, and the Ketoprak, a traditional Indonesian salad reimagined with a Japanese sesame sauce instead of the usual peanut dressing.

Seafood aficionados will delight in the smoky Udang Galah, featuring Australian jumbo prawns grilled with aromatic curry leaves and peppercorns. A special touch comes from Akmal's mother, Raja Paridah, whose traditional sambal and seasonings are integral to many key dishes, ensuring that the flavours remain true to their original inspiration.