Gone are the days of scrambling for outlets or tangled cables. With the growing popularity of smartphones and tablets, the need for a reliable portable charger has become paramount.

We get it: You're spoilt for choice, as the market is overflowing with options. To simplify your search, we've curated a list of the best wireless portable chargers and power banks, catering to diverse needs and budgets.

Whether you're a power user seeking a high-capacity portable charger, or a person who's focused on convenience and durability, we've got you covered. We spoke with Advait Singh, a Dubai-based IT consultant and gadget expert, who provided recommendations and shared features to look for, when buying a wireless power bank. Take a look at his advice, by scrolling below.

From MagSafe compatibility to fast charging capabilities, this guide will help you find the perfect wireless power bank to keep your devices fuelled throughout the day. So, ditch the low-battery anxiety and dive into the world of convenient wireless charging with our picks.

1. Best Overall for iPhones: Belkin 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Pros

Simple, folding stand

Slim and lightweight

MagSafe compatibility

Cons

Slow charging speed, some reviewers say

Limited device compatibility

Slim and lightweight, this Belkin wireless charger offers a compelling solution for iPhone users seeking a convenient and cable-free charging experience, according to Singh. The power bank utilises MagSafe technology, seamlessly snapping onto the back of your iPhone 12 series (and later iterations). The magnetic connection ensures secure and perfect alignment for efficient charging, eliminating the need for fiddling with cables. Moreover, it's convenient and unobtrusive: You can just easily slip it into your bag or pocket. Yet, the bestselling point of this handy little device is its flip-out stand, as reviews point out. The stand works vertically and horizontally, and so you can watch YouTube and Netflix, while it charges. Although there are mixed opinions about its power capacity, most say it is sufficient to give the phone a sharp boost. Overall, it's an excellent choice for those who prioritise a combination of style, convenience, and power.

2. Best Overall for Android Phones: Anker Powercore III Wireless Power Bank

Pros

Compact and portable design

Sleek and lightweight

Pop-out phone stand

Cons

Slow charging speed

With its neat exterior and clean texture, the Anker PowerCore III Wireless Portable Charger offers a combination of wireless charging convenience and decent battery capacity for on-the-go power. It offers up to 10W of wireless Qi-certified charging power, and has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. It's wireless, so you can place your phone right onto it for a quick charge. But do note that it might have a designated sweet spot on the charging pad for optimal wireless charging efficiency, so you might need to keep adjusting the phone. However, while it has a convenient form factor, it is not the fastest device out there. So, if super-fast wireless charging is a priority, you might want to consider a power bank with higher wireless charging output.

3. Best Budget: UGREEN MagSafe Power Bank

Pros

Built-in kickstand

15W wireless charging

Compact and portable

Cons

Limited battery capacity

One of Singh's recommendations, the UGREEN MagSafe Power Bank 10000mAh is a convenient and portable option for iPhone users who want the ease of MagSafe wireless charging and a built-in kickstand, at an affordable price. The 15W wireless charging speed and compact design are added benefits. This wireless battery pack can charge around three devices at the same time, and support up to 15W wireless charging, with a maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and a maximum of 20W USB-C output. Moreover, the MagSafe wireless charger is embedded with MiniCell batteries, which are consistent with the material system of the iPhone. It has improved safety performance and protects your phone, too. However, the 10,000mAh capacity might not be enough for heavy phone users who need multiple full charges.

4. Best Value: Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Pros

Battery capacity

Dual-device adjustable stand

7.5W charging

Cons

Potential heat during use

The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery is compact and lightweight, and has a strong battery life, with a built-in kickstand. For iPhone users who prioritise a cable-free and easy-to-use charging solution with MagSafe compatibility, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery excels in this category. The magnetic connection and compact design make it incredibly convenient for everyday use. Its MagSafe wireless charging pad can pass up to 7.5W power to compatible devices, while its USB-C PD port supports up to 20W charging speeds. The device also has a USB-A port, which can be handy for charging an additional device at up to 18W charging speed. The capacity offers roughly two full charges for most iPhones, although its usable capacity is typically around 60 to 70 per cent due to power conversion. It's suitable for day trips or short getaways, providing enough power to keep your phone going throughout the day. However, one of the drawbacks is that this power bank is specifically designed for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. It won't work with other wireless charging devices or Android phones.

5. Best High Capacity: Charmast 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank

Pros

Convenient

Universal compatibility

Decent wireless charging speed

Large battery capacity

Cons

Placement sensitivity

The Charmast Wireless Power Bank offers a massive battery capacity at a potentially attractive price point. This power bank utilises the Qi wireless charging standard, so as long as your phone supports it, it should work with the Charmast power bank. With a staggering 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank can provide multiple full charges for even the most power-hungry smartphones and tablets. It's ideal for extended trips, camping adventures, or situations where you need to stay powered up for long periods without access to an outlet. It offers a built-in wireless charging pad for compatible devices (up to 10W). You can charge three devices simultaneously - one wirelessly and two wired - using the available ports. This can be helpful for charging multiple smartphones or a phone and a tablet at the same time. However, it has a limited wireless charging area, so you might need to make sure you find the right spot.

What to look for when buying wireless portable chargers and power banks

When venturing into the world of wireless portable chargers and power banks, here are some key factors to consider before making a purchase, according to Singh:

Check mAh (milliampere hours): First, start with capacity. The 'mAh' metric indicates how much energy the power bank can store. Higher mAh translates to more charges for your devices.

Your requirements: Casual users might be fine with 5,000mAh, while frequent travelers or power users might need 10,000mAh or more for multiple full charges. As Singh explains, these are the most common capacities. 5000mAh can charge your smartphone once, whereas 10000mAh can charge your phone around three times more. "If you use it frequently or travel long distances, it is recommended to choose a wireless power bank with a capacity of more than 10,000mAh. If you don't want to be too burdened and charge your phone sometimes, 5,000 mAh is enough," he notes.

Standard and weight: According to Singh, it's important to make sure that your phone and power bank use the same standard (usually Qi). Moreover, make sure to match the speed to your device's capabilities. "You also need to consider how much weight and bulk you're comfortable carrying. A higher capacity often means a larger size," he adds.