When you’re outdoors, or travelling, it’s smart to always have a portable charger or power bank at hand. These devices ensure your essential electronics never run out of battery.

The best part? They can recharge practically any device – from tablets and smartphones to Kindles and laptops. They’re small and portable, and some of the best-rated ones are reliable and last for a long time.

However, if you’re not willing to splurge on this purchase, you’ll still find several some excellent options under Dh160. We did the research so you wouldn’t have to, and curated a list of the best budget power banks available right now, from reputed manufacturers, based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon.

Pick up yours with Prime membership for free, fast delivery, and enjoy peace of mind when you’re out and about.

1. Best Overall: Anker Power Bank

Pros

Integrated USB-C cable

Large battery capacity

Fast charging

Wide compatibility

Cons

Surprisingly heavy, reviewers say

A small but mighty power bank, Anker’s portable charger is convenient and compact – at just 4.5 inches tall – so it’s ideal for slipping into your handbag or backpack for emergencies. The device is compatible with a wide range of smartphones and tablets, and works with Android, Apple and other brands seamlessly. It’s ultra-portable, thanks to a built-in USB-C cable, which you don’t have to worry about losing. The large, 20,000mAh battery capacity of this device means you can charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to four times, or an iPad Pro one and a half times. Reviewers say it’s fast charging, but surprisingly heavy for such a small device. Still, it works better than larger power banks, at a reliably rapid pace.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides an 18-month warranty.

2. Best Multi-purpose: Charmast Wireless Power Bank

Pros

Multiple ports for simultaneous charging

Wireless charging pad included

Large battery capacity

LED display

Cons

Heavy

Wireless charging is slow

Constructed with four outputs (three USB-A and one USB-C), three inputs, and a wireless charging pad, Charmast’s power bank is all you need to boost the battery life of multiple gadgets. The power bank’s wireless panel charges devices at up to 15W, without any cable connection. Its ports all support 18W power delivery (PD) and QC 3.0 fast charging technology, which means an iPhone 12 can charge up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. A convenient LED display gives you an indication of how much battery is left on the power bank. Reviewers say the portable charger is effective at charging multiple devices simultaneously, but complain that it is quite heavy – although this is expected, since it houses a 20,000mAh battery. Others say wireless charging is slower when compared to plugged-in charging.

3. Best Form Factor: Anker Nano Power Bank

Pros

Compact, convenient design

Integrated cable

Fast 22.5W charging

Dual USB-C ports

Cons

Small battery capacity

No bulky brick here! Anker’s Nano Power bank is a compact portable charger that slots into the bottom of your smartphone for a quick recharge. It comes with an integrated USB-C or lighting connector that’s MFi certified, so you don’t need to worry about losing your cable, along with a separate USB-C port. Anker’s advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology supports 22.5W high-speed charging; this means it can boost an iPhone 15’s battery to 43 per cent in just 30 minutes. Reviewers say its design is well suited to smartphones, since they can make calls and do everything they usually do, with the power bank attached. But they caution that it’s only best for charging emergencies, since the small battery capacity of 5,000mAh may not fully charge your smartphone.

4. Best for Travel: Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank

Pros

Aeroplane-safe power bank

Charge three devices simultaneously

LED battery indicator

Large battery capacity

Cons

Charging the power bank takes time

Belkin’s large, 20,000mAh power bank offers up to 78 hours of additional battery life for all your devices. You can charge up to three devices at a time via its USB-C port and dual USB-A ports, and access up to 15W of power when two or more ports are in use. It comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable (not built-in), and has LED battery indicator lights on the side to let you know when to recharge the power bank. The device is labelled aeroplane-safe, so you can take it along with you on your travels, and ensure your electronics don’t run out of power or leave you stranded. Do note, however, that charging the power bank can easily take over three hours, so reviewers suggest that you leave it charging overnight. The portable charger is available in three colours – rose gold, blue and black.

5. Best Magnetic Charger: UGREEN MagSafe Power Bank

Pros

Supports wired and wireless charging

Slim and compact

Travel-friendly

Cons

Gets hot when charging

If you’re looking for a magnetic power bank that attaches to your iPhone instead, opt for UGREEN’s 10,000mAh power bank. This wireless charger’s 10,000mAh capacity can fully power up an iPhone 15 Pro nearly twice. It also has a USB-C port that supports maximum power delivery of 20W, if you’d prefer wired charging for your Android phone. Comparable to the size of a credit card, the power bank is slim enough to slip into your pocket or purse, and it’s travel-safe, so you can take it with you when you board a flight. Reviewers appreciate that its surface is constructed from non-slip silicone, which doesn’t scratch their phone. A 60W USB-C to USB-C charging cable is included with the power bank. Do note that the device can get hot when charging, according to reviewers.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 24-month warranty and lifetime technical support.