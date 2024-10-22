Dubai: If you are planning to visit The Palm Jumeirah, whether to enjoy the views or to visit the water park, how about skipping the car ride and taking a more scenic route on the Palm Monorail?

An all-day ticket on the monorail costs just Dh35 and connects you to key locations on The Palm Jumeirah.

Here is all you need to know.

Stretching 5km into the Arabian Gulf and shaped like a date palm, Palm Jumeirah is a man-made island, with the 17 palm fronds home to Dubai residents, major attractions, world-class hotels, and beaches.

How to get to the Palm Monorail

The first station on the Palm monorail is called ‘Palm Gateway’, and if you are driving to The Palm, you can easily park your car at the public parking facility at the station. The first three hours are free once you validate your parking by showing your monorail ticket. After three hours, you will be charged at Dh10 per hour.

If you are taking public transport, you can take the Metro Red Line and stop at either the DMCC station or the Sobha Realty station. Both these stations have a link to the Dubai Tram. Get on the tram and it will take you to the ‘Palm Gateway’ station, which is the ninth station on the tram route.

How to buy tickets

You can pay for the tickets with your nol card, or even book them online on booking.palmmonorail.com

How much does the monorail ticket cost?

One-way ticket prices start from Dh10, with the cost increasing, depending on the length of your journey. Alternatively, you can get a day pass for Dh35, which gives you unlimited rides on the monorail for the day.

Monorail stations

The monorail route takes you to different locations along Palm Jumeirah. The stations are:

Palm Gateway Al Ittihad Park Nakheel Mall Atlantis Aquaventure

Where to go on Palm Jumeirah

Al Ittihad Park – Home to over 100 types of trees and plants local to the UAE, this park is also dog-friendly. It has a 3.2 km running track, as well as spots to enjoy a picnic, jog, do yoga or exercise.

Palm West Beach – This beach strip is a great place to hang out, whether you are going for a swim or want to enjoy a beach side meal, with a line of eateries. It is also a great place to walk your dog, a three-minute walk from Al Ittihad Park station.

Club Visa Mare – This is a line of hotels along the beach, where you can enjoy a variety of Middle Eastern, Italian, Ethiopian, and other international cuisines from around the world. Each restaurant has indoor and outdoor terrace seating, and this location is a five-minute taxi ride from Al Ittihad Park station.

Nakheel Mall – If you are looking for an indoor option suitable for every member of your group, Nakheel Mall has multiple options for shopping, dining, and even indoor play areas for children.

The View at The Palm – The View is located on level 52 of Palm Tower, and offers panoramic, 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. Ticket prices start from Dh100.

Aquaventure Waterpark – This is the world’s largest waterpark, with over 105 record-breaking slides, attractions, and experiences. Ticket prices start from Dh300 for a day pass.

Iconic hotels – from The Atlantis to St. Regis in Dubai, some of the most iconic architectural landmarks at The Palm are world-class hotels.