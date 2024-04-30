The Nintendo Switch, for instance, has long been a portable, personal gaming device that you can use at home or on the road. But unlike homebound PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, it requires a few essentials to keep it safe and still give you the immersive experience you’re used to – a protective case, for instance, and a wireless headset, so the sound of traffic outside your bus window doesn’t distract you from levelling up.

Or, you might be a smartphone gamer. There are definitely ways to improve gameplay on your phone, whether it’s by adding a gaming controller specially designed for smartphones, or by boosting storage with a microSD card so you have plenty of space for heavy titles.

Based on top ratings and reviews, we've compiled a list of the best accessories for handheld gaming devices.

1. Best for Storage: SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro microSD Card

Pros

Plenty of storage

High-speed game loading

Comes with an adapter

Cons

Speed is inconsistent, some reviewers say

A high-speed microSD card, with at least 128GB of storage, can last you a few years with no issues. On the Switch, for instance, even if you buy games on cartridges, some titles need extra storage. You can pop this microSD card into the Switch, or your smartphone, and forget about it as you go about downloading any title you like. With SanDisk’s QuickFlow Technology9, the card offers quick read speeds – perfect for demanding games. However, some reviewers noticed that the speed tends to slow down with use. The card also comes with an adapter, if you’d like to use it in other devices, like DSLR cameras.

2. Best Headphones: HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset

Pros

Brilliant soundstage

Punchy bass

Discord-certified noise cancellation mic

Detachable mic and cable

Works with multiple gaming platforms

Cons

Leather ear pads might get too hot

If you want one pair of headphones to use both for your portable and primary gaming consoles, make it the HyperX Cloud Alpha. The pair is compatible across platforms, from Nintendo Switch to PlayStation, PC and Xbox, thanks to its 3.5mm jack. While the Cloud series has a number of stellar models, the Alpha stands out for its impressive audio quality. Large 50mm drivers in the headphones separate bass frequencies from mids and highs, giving you detailed, crisp sound. The microphone features efficient noise cancelling technology, and is Discord- and TeamSpeak-certified for best-in-class voice chat quality. Reviewers say the earcups offer excellent sound isolation, but can get uncomfortably warm after a while. Swapping them out with cloth-based ear pads is an easy fix.

3. Best Earbuds: Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Gaming Earphones

Pros

Active noise cancellation with adjustment levels

Pairs well with ROG gaming phones

Runs on Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency

Up to 27 hours of battery life with the case

Cons

ANC can drain the battery faster

If over-ear headphones are too bulky for on-the-go gaming, opt for earbuds instead. The Asus ROG Cetra earbuds seem to have it all – this pair actively cancels noise in your environment, runs up to 27 hours on a single charge, and wirelessly connects with low-latency Bluetooth 5.0. Players can phase in and out of the dedicated gaming mode for casual use, too. With the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, the earbuds replicate an immersive audio experience that's nearly on par with gaming headsets. Simple touch controls let you call on voice assistants and adjust ANC levels, which move from heavy to ambient mode. Gamers successfully pair it with their ROG phones and attest to the clear voice pickup even in windy conditions. The audio is overall balanced, they add, having been able to listen in to their enemies' footsteps.

4. Best Controller Charger: HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2

Pros

Sturdy base

Quick charging

Four Joy-Cons charged at a time

Light indicates when charging is complete

Cons

Indicator lights can be very bright and distracting

One way to charge Joy-Cons is by storing them with the Nintendo Switch while it charges. But if you have spares around, or want fully juiced up controllers when you’re hosting a Mario Party game night, you can’t go wrong with the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2. This charging dock has four slots for Joy-Cons, and unlike its preceding iteration, the latest Quad 2 now includes a convenient USB-C cable to recharge the controllers. Reviewers say just 30 minutes of charging takes the controllers about 75 per cent of the way, making it an easy, convenient way to ensure your Joy-Cons never run out of battery. However, it’s best not to set up this dock in your bedroom, since the indicator lights are quite bright during the night, and cannot be turned off.

5. Best Controller: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Pros

Luxurious and comfortable to use

Excellent tactile feedback

Packed with features

Cons

Works with Switch only

If you consider yourself a pro gamer, you’re likely going to want a controller that’s comfortable to grip for a long time, one that you can rely on to register every tap. Nintendo Switch Pro may just be that controller. It has prominent face buttons and ergonomically contoured grips that make it feel luxurious in your hands. The buttons are laid out in a familiar design, but are spaced out to reduce finger fatigue. The controller has many of the features you’re used to in Joy-Cons, from motion controls and HD rumble, to built-in amiibo functionality (amiibos are interactive figures and cards that work with your games), and more. Do note, however, that this controller works with Nintendo Switch only.

6. Best Controller Adapter: 8Bitdo 2 Wireless Controller Adapter

Pros

Small and convenient device

Pairs with most controllers

Easy to use

Supports vibration in X input mode

Cons

Slightly lags sometimes, say reviewers

Say you already have controllers from your base consoles (PlayStation or Xbox, for instance). You can now use them with your handheld gaming console with a convenient adapter, like the 8bitdo 2. Just plug it into your Switch directly, or into its dock, with a USB-C adapter (included) and voila! You now have better control, with your handheld device positioned as a screen or monitor. This adapter pairs with most Xbox and PlayStation controllers, as well as a range of other Bluetooth controllers and arcade joysticks. Gameplay is just like you’re used to, and when the adapter is on X input mode, you can even feel the controller vibrate in high-action scenes. Some reviewers say, however, that there is a slight noticeable lag sometimes, but it’s easily remedied by reconnecting the adapter.

7. Best Mobile Controller: Backone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Pros

Converts mobile to handheld game console

Comes with thumbsticks, buttons and triggers

Records and shares gameplay

Works with latest iPhones

Cons

Buttons can be loud

Phone has to be clicked in without a cover case

Mobile phones are not made for gaming, but Backbone One controllers can solve that problem. One of its two controllers has a Type-C head, to which you can connect your iPhone. Think Switch, except the screen is your smartphone. Now, you can navigate your mobile video game comfortably, without fingers scrambling to touch the screen, just like a handheld console. There's an extra USB-C input for charging your phone as you play, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack to plug in your headphones. Like most mobile controllers, this one allows you to record and share your gameplay instantly, with on-body shortcuts. Make sure the Backbone One is compatible with your gaming phone - this iPhone model is compatible with most models, but offers the best experience on iPhone 13 and newer iterations. Reviewers compare it to having their own Nintendo Switch and confirm that it improves functionality in games. Do keep in mind that the hardware might be less favourable to handsets with a prominent camera bump.

8. Best Case: Orzly Carry Case

Pros

Plenty of storage

Durable construction

Screen protection

Cons

Mesh pocket is loose, say reviewers

If you’re travelling, you’ll need an all-in-one protective case for your handheld console that can also fit a number of related accessories, like a charging cable, game cartridges and controllers. Orzly’s carry case comes highly rated – over 62,000 reviewers gave it 4.7 stars on Amazon. It makes sense why. Made from heavy-duty ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam, the durable case has a convenient handle on its top edge. Inside, there’s a built-in flap that acts as a game holder, with up to eight slots for SD cards or game cards. Two elastic straps keep the console safely stowed, and the cushioned flap keeps the screen of the device protected and clean when the case is closed. There’s room for four Joy-Cons and a charging cable, as well! Some reviewers do note that the mesh pocket that’s meant to hold the charging cable is quite loose, so anything you put in it is likely to fall out and scatter on top of the console.