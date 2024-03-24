If you're looking to game often and more seriously, then you know you have a slew of expensive upgrades ahead of you. Special gear designed for ergonomics, long hours and speed comes at a premium. These perks allow players to tackle their sessions with confidence and ace the outcome against other heavily equipped competitors.

Luckily, trusted gaming manufacturers have budget-friendly lines that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their pricey counterparts. As a rookie gamer, you'll want to upskill slowly and steadily with these affordable options. Start with a modest rehaul of your existing set-up; try your hand at different gaming mice , mechanical keyboards and headsets to solidify your gaming style and needs.

With this three-item starter pack, gaming on a budget is no longer the stuff of dreams - especially when you have access to our list of cheap gaming accessories to shop from. Priced under Dh370, these gadgets have been carefully selected after heeding expert advice on all three peripherals – the pros we previously consulted have been competitive gamers and tech support at gaming clubs in the UAE.

Grab these off Amazon with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Mechanical Keyboard: Redragon K552-RGB Kumara

Pros

Compact 87-key keyboard - makes space for mouse play

Tactile and clicky blue switches with medium resistance

Hot-swappable keys

RGB lighting modes and adjustable backlight brightness

Withstands average liquid spills

Cons

RGB lights aren't fully customisable

Blue switches might be too loud for some

Tactile feedback makes a world of difference to gamers, which is why classic mechanical keyboards are perfect for most. At an affordable rate, the Redragon K552 unit takes care of every beginner's needs, from clicky blue switches and RGB lighting modes to anti-ghosting keys, which ensure all key presses are registered in the order you pressed them. It's a sturdy construction, made of metal alloy and ABS keycaps that withstand tough gaming conditions, even through intensive FPS (first-person shooter) sessions. This is a tenkeyless keyboard without the number pad, so it's an 87-key unit that fits on small desks easily. There's some weight to it, note reviewers, but this is what makes the keyboard suitable for extensive gameplay. Some have also swapped the switches using the included keycap remover, so the keyboard is customisable for future upgrades as well.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

2. Best Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 5

Pros

Suitable for both MMO and fast-paced competitive games

Works with most grip styles

Adjustable 18,000 DPI

Lightweight at 85 grams

Nine programmable buttons

Cons

Might be too light for some players

The right mouse largely depends on the titles you tend to play the most and your grip style. We've settled on the all-rounder SteelSeries Rival 5 as our best gaming mouse pick since it works for both FPS and massively multi-player online (MMO) games. It has an ergonomic right-handed form factor with five quick-action side buttons. SteelSeries provides buyers with sample button mapping for games like CS:GO, Fortnite and League of Legends, applicable across genres. The Rival 5 also works for users with claw, fingertip and palm grip styles, even if you have large hands, attest reviewers. With a maximum DPI (dots per inch) of 18,000, get true one-to-one tracking made possible by its speedy TrueMove Air sensor. If you want to switch to a slower cursor speed for shooting games, you can do so easily via a button. Gamers in the reviews also prefer the SteelSeries software for its ease of use.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

3. Best Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

Pros

Passive noise cancellation

Discord-certified microphone

Optional 7.1 virtual surround sound

Comfortable padding all around

Cross-platform compatibility on PC and consoles

Cons

Surround sound software is only available to Windows 10 users

With thick ear cushions, passive noise cancellation and a Discord-certified mic, the Razer BlackShark V2 X headset is everything a gamer on a budget could wish for. The gaming headset sports massive 50mm drivers that are divided into three parts for tuning mids, highs and lows, and they can also be enabled for 7.1 virtual surround sound on a software. Speak into the Hyperclear Cardioid Mic to coordinate with teammates worry-free, as it's designed to pick up more voice and less noise - pull it away from the mouth when not needed. The best part? The BlackShark V2 X works with your PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and smartphones with a 3.5mm jack. According to reviews, its lightweight build and foam cushioning make the headset comfortable for long hours. Gamers also particularly like the ergonomic volume knob on the earcup.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

4. Best Membrane Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 3

Pros

Quiet switches on a membrane keyboard

Full-sized keys with mutlimedia buttons

Custom RGB for Discord, game actions, and more

Comes with a magnetic wrist rest

IP32 water resistant

Cons

Easy to leave fingerprints on the wrist rest

Not mechanical

Not a fan of loud clicky keys? Check out the SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard with whisper-quiet switches on a membrane panel. Boasting an IP32 water-resistant rating, the full-sized keyboard comes with all keys, including the number pad and some bonus multimedia controls. There is a clickable metal roller in the corner that lets you rewind, adjust volume, skip and pause on the fly. At this price, you're gifted with another keyboard accessory - a magnetic wrist rest with full palm support to keep your hands going for long periods. You can choose from a good range of RGB effects and other colour schemes, or tweak the lights to react when you're under attack or receive Discord messages. Buyers appreciate the wrist rest for adding comfort to their sessions. Since this is not a mechanical keyboard, gamers who play in teams or record their sessions prefer the quiet clicks on the membrane. They do add that the Apex 3 is as close to mechanical you can get on a membrane.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh29.

5. ​Best Value Headset: Logitech G332 Wired Gaming Headset

Pros

Large 50mm drivers

Flip-to-mute boom mic

Cross-platform compatibility

On-body volume wheel

Cons

Only durable if looked after well

Spatial audio activates with a paid AI software

Another budget headset to consider is the Logitech G332 pair with large 50mm drivers, like our Razer option. They're bulkier than the previous listing, but this means your ears will be completely engulfed in massive earcups lined with leatherette cushioning. Don't worry - both weigh the same at 280 grams. With a paid artificial intelligence subscription, you can upgrade your G332 headset with spatial audio technology to help you listen to enemy footsteps better or put you in the centre of the action. A 6mm boom mic picks up your voice in the cardioid pattern and can be easily muted with a flip upwards and away from the mouth. You can plug them into various platforms, like PC, PlayStation and mobile phones, though a handful of reviews have difficulty with Nintendo Switch. Otherwise, noise isolation is great and the mic works well, too. The quality is just decent, they add, so the pair has to be used carefully and protected from drops.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.