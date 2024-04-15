After all, these specialised laptops come packed with powerful dedicated graphics processors (GPUs), with the best ones offering 16GB RAM (random access memory), bigger Full HD screens, and 120Hz refresh rates, at the very minimum. Since rich, immersive video games take up a lot of space, gaming laptops also need at least 512GB of storage space so you don’t have to juggle with deleting and installing games.

With all these factors in play, it might be difficult to believe you’re able to get a capable gaming laptop at under Dh3,500. But it’s true! We did the research for you, and scoured Amazon for top-rated devices that offer excellent specs, screen quality and build – at an affordable price.

1. Best Overall: HP Victus 15

Pros

Good processor

Large, bright screen

Excellent port selection

Fast-charging battery

Cons

Fan is noisy

At the cross-section of price and performance, the HP Victus 15 emerges as the frontrunner. This gaming laptop features a 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card that can handle most games at 1080p resolution with high frame rates. The large, 15.6-inch Full HD screen supports 178° wide-viewing angles, and an updated thermal design keeps the laptop cool, even during intensive gaming sessions. Reviewers are especially happy with the laptop’s wide range of external ports, and its fast-charging capabilities (it goes from zero to 50 per cent with just 30 minutes of charging). Some do note, however, that the laptop’s fan can get quite noisy in the middle of a gaming session.

2. Best Processor: MSI Cyborg 15

Pros

Good graphics card

Fast processor

Decent build

Cons

Chassis edge is sharp, some reviewers say

For a Full HD gaming experience, the sturdy and competent MSI Cyborg 15 has plenty of features that you’ll appreciate. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card keeps up with even the most cutting-edge visuals, and its Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM works great when you’re playing games and streaming at the same time. While this laptop sits at the top of our set budget, it offers excellent value and steady performance, according to reviewers. It comes with sufficient 512GB storage, which is expandable, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, so it’s likely to meet all your expectations from a value gaming laptop. Do note that some reviewers complain about the sharp edge of the chassis, which sometimes digs into their wrists during typing.

3. Best Multifunctional Laptop: Asus TUF F15

Pros

Excellent 1080p gaming

Good productivity capabilities

Spacious tactile keyboard

Handles demanding tasks seamlessly

Cons

720p webcam could be better

Another powerhouse, Asus’s TUF F15 can handle any 1080p title you throw at it without a hiccup. It’s largely due to its Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which deliver fluid gameplay on a 144Hz display. The desktop-style keyboard comes with overstroke technology for faster, responsive feedback, and its uniform RGB backlighting looks great in low-lit rooms. Reviewers say this laptop is excellent for productivity tasks as well, since it can handle multiple applications running simultaneously. They also love the understated design, with the embossed TUF logo, so it doesn’t appear flashy or obnoxious if you need to take it into your workplace. However, the 720p webcam on this device doesn’t impress reviewers, with many of them saying they appear washed out during live gaming sessions.

4. Best Portable: Acer Nitro V 15

Pros

Slimmer than most gaming laptops

Excellent gaming performance

Plenty of connectivity options

Good battery life

Cons

Average brightness

Fan can be very loud

Compact, but still managing to retain useful features, Acer Nitro V 15 is a good choice if you’re looking to game on the go. Its ‎NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 is powerful enough to handle newer titles, even the most demanding ones, and its Intel Core i5 processor is fast enough for both gaming and general use. Reviewers say the 15.6-inch display is average – its brightness just clears the 300-nits mark – so while it’s acceptable for gaming at 1080p, it’s not ideal if you want to use it for video or photo editing. The sound of the laptop fan, when gaming, reminds a few reviewers of a jet plane, but this is easily managed by customising fan speeds. The Acer Nitro V 15 features capable 16GB RAM and 144Hz refresh rate, along with 512GB of storage. Add to this a battery life of close to 10 hours, and a good variety of ports, and the laptop makes for an excellent contender, especially for people who often travel, and don’t want to leave their games behind.

5. Best Budget: Lenovo LOQ 15

Pros

Reliable and steady performance

Excellent keyboard

Expandable storage

Supports fast charging

Cons

All-plastic build Basic display

Only one USB-C port

If you’re strapped for cash, opt for the cheap and cheerful Lenovo LOQ 15. The 15.6-inch screen is suitable for multitasking, and it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. The 512GB SSD (solid-state drive) is expandable, and it supports 140W charging, so that you can juice it up to 30 per cent in just 10 minutes. Reviewers rave about the Lenovo LOQ 15’s keyboard, which is backlit and offsets the arrow keys for better gameplay. However, this budget laptop does compromise in certain areas to get its price down – for instance, it’s heavy (at 3kgs) despite its all-plastic chassis. It also has just a single USB Type-C port, and its display doesn’t produce high brightness or a wide colour gamut (although it does support Full HD titles and bolsters them with artificial intelligence-powered graphics). For its excellent price though, many reviewers are willing to forego these features, with no regrets.

