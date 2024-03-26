There are plenty of laptops out there – from touchscreen and gaming laptops to hybrid and mini laptops that slip into your tote bag.

But if you spend most of your time surfing the web, checking emails, or creating documents, you don’t need to splurge on an expensive device, for instance, that is better suited to photo or video editing. As budget laptops go, Chromebooks are ideal for light use, and are so easy to manage, they’re often the laptop of choice in corporate offices and classrooms.

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose technical team has experience with servicing Chromebooks. He shared his insights on how to pick the best one for your needs. Scroll down to read what he said.

Based on our expert’s recommendations and top-rated user reviews, we curated a list of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, on Amazon. Pick up your favourite with Prime membership, and take advantage of free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop

Pros

Good display

Comfortable typing experience

Portable form factor

Good port selection

Cons

Gets slightly warm with use

Ideal for people looking for a straightforward solution, Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is priced well, yet elevates the experience with its hybrid form factor. It features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, and uses an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor to quickly and efficiently process all your tasks. Since it’s a convertible laptop, its hinge allows you to flip the keyboard by 360 degrees – useful for students practicing presentations with study groups, or watching TV shows in tablet mode. There are plenty of ports, including two USB-C ports, a standard USB-A port and HDMI connectivity. While the 128GB storage is average, you get an additional 100GB of Google Drive space when you purchase this Chromebook, so you can be rest assured all your files are backing up safely. Reviewers say the laptop is light and ultra-portable, with a long battery life, but some have found that it tends to heat up with a couple of hours of use.

2. Best for Multitasking: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

Pros

Hybrid form factor

Fast processor

Integrated Dolby Audio

Supports fast charging

Cons

Heavier than most Chromebooks

A solid all-rounder, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is well-suited for productivity tasks, entertainment and multitasking on the go. Like our top pick, this 14-inch device also has a convertible design, so you can use it in laptop mode to work, tent mode to display content, stand mode to binge-watch movies, or tablet mode to read documents. The laptop runs on an Intel Core 12th Generation processor, and its 8GB RAM ensures seamless transitions between apps and smooth performance. Integrated Dolby Audio and two built-in 2W speakers make for excellent sound quality, and a 720p HD webcam with integrated privacy shutter affords you clear, crisp video calls during remote meetings. Reviewers love that the laptop supports fast charging – 15 minutes of charging gets you two hours of laptop usage. However, they note that the laptop is heavier than most Chromebooks, weighing in at 2.2kg.

3. Best Portable: ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

Pros

Sleek design

Thin bezels

Vivid touchscreen

Long battery life

Cons

Low storage space

Glossy screen reflects light

Imam recommended ASUS laptops, saying they are “renowned for offering a diverse range of Chromebooks that balance performance, durability, and affordability”. One such device is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, which features a sleek aluminium chassis, barely-there bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 87 per cent. The slim 14-inch hybrid can lock into place at 180 degrees, and also transitions into tablet mode. Reviewers find ASUS’ ErgoLift hinge at the back of the keyboard useful for a more comfortable typing experience. The FHD touchscreen is bright and vivid, but it does have a glossy panel so isn’t suitable for viewing outdoors on a sunny day. Reviewers complain about the minimal 64GB of storage space on this device, but since it operates on ChromeOS, you’ll have plenty of cloud storage to work with.

4. Best Budget: HP Chromebook 15.6

Pros

Large HD screen

Full sized keyboard and number pad

Sturdy build

Good port selection

Cons

Keyboard is not backlit

Just over five hours of battery life

As one of the largest laptops on our list, the latest HP Chromebook 15.6 is a compelling option, since it’s priced attractively and has everything you need for productivity tasks. Students, especially, will find the device’s full-sized keyboard and numeric keypad to be useful (although it isn’t backlit). The large, 15.6-inch anti-glare display has HD resolution and is well-suited for both streaming multimedia and working on documents. Its Chrome OS combines with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 for a smooth, efficient performance. The laptop comes with a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam and integrated mic, so it capably handles remote learning apps, video calls and meetings. Reviewers say they like that the device has plenty of ports, but complain that the battery life is mediocre, topping out at five and a half hours before it needs to be recharged. Still, for its budget price, it makes for a great starter Chromebook for high school or university students. Imam agreed: “HP provides reliable Chromebooks with sleek designs and robust build quality, suitable for various computing needs.”

5. Best Premium: Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Pros

Durable aluminium construction

Versatile hybrid design

Good connectivity options

Excellent battery life

Full HD display

Cons

Feels bulky in tablet mode

A high-end Chromebook that’s as powerful as any laptop, the Spin 714 combines the versatility of a convertible form factor with excellent build quality. This device features a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Its crisp 14-inch IPS touchscreen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means you can enjoy watching widescreen full HD movies and shows on this Chromebook. Like other hybrids, it can be rotated into various modes. Great for work or studies, the Spin 714 is quite durable – it’s rated to survive minor drops and spills, along with shock and temperature extremes. The Corning Gorilla Glass on its surface helps protect it from scratches and crack – it even has an antimicrobial layer to help keep hands clean. Reviewers appreciate that the device comes with a built-in stylus, to make selections and navigation easier. A free wireless optical mouse is also included. A long battery life (of up to 15 hours) and ample connectivity ports make it a winning Chromebook. The only downside, if we’re being really nitpicky, is that it can feel a little bulky in tablet mode.

What makes a Chromebook different from other laptops?

Budget-friendly and efficient, Chromebooks are ideal for productivity tasks and light streaming. Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you don’t want to pay for hardware and software you’re never going to use, like powerful processors or graphic cards, a Chromebook will serve you well.

Our expert, Fazal Imam said: “Chromebooks offer a unique computing experience with their lightweight Chrome OS and emphasis on cloud-based functionality.”

The devices rely heavily on Google’s Chrome browser and connectivity to internet for most of their tasks. This equates to less power and storage space needed for optimal performance, since the laptops don’t need RAM (random access memory) to make sure they run without lags or other issues. The operating system is purely web-based.

Imam added: “Designed with simplicity and affordability in mind, Chromebooks are ideal for users seeking a straightforward and budget-friendly computing solution.”

Who would be able to use a Chromebook?

Students, casual users and business professionals would benefit most from Chromebooks, according to Imam. The laptops seamlessly handle everyday tasks like browsing, emails and streaming, and are perfect for students who regularly use Google apps to learn and collaborate.

Do note that Chromebooks don’t have many of the usual programs you’d find on other laptops. For instance, you won’t find the entire Microsoft Office suite on a Chromebook, but you will be able to open, edit and convert files from Microsoft Office through Google Drive apps. Students who focus on graphic design may also find themselves better off with a more powerful device that accommodates design software.

Business professionals, however, will find Chromebooks’ web-based apps to be incredibly useful. Imam said: “It’s well-suited for professionals who rely on cloud-based applications and require a portable and efficient computing solution.” Apps like Google Docs, SalesForce and other similar products all work efficiently on the Chromebook.

What features should I look for, when buying a Chromebook?

Based on your priorities, there are several aspects you can consider when buying a Chromebook. Imam breaks it down:

Processor: Opt for models equipped with Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors for smooth performance.

Storage: Ensure sufficient RAM (minimum 4GB) and storage capacity (minimum 64GB) to handle multitasking and storage needs.

Display quality: Look for models with high-resolution displays and IPS (in-plane switching) technology for vibrant visuals and wide viewing angles.

Battery life: Prioritise models with long-lasting battery life to support extended usage on the go.

You’ll find Chromebooks with a range of features, peripherals, and prices, so it’s best to ensure you know exactly what you’ll be using it for, before making a decision.