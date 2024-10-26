According to an August 2024 BBC report, studies show that between 10 and 12 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed. Unfortunately, however, it’s a right-handed person’s world. Everything, from classroom stationery to computer mice, are designed for right-handed people, leaving lefties to quickly adapt or hunt for customised tools and gadgets that are often expensive or hard to find.

So, if you want to show a leftie in your life that you care, consider the gifts in our curated list below, based on experiences from left-handed people we spoke with, and top-rated items on Amazon. Shop with Prime membership for free, fast delivery!

1. Best Keyboard: DSI Left-Handed Keyboard

Pros

Ergonomic design

Number pad and arrow keys placed on the left

Well-spaced keys

Cons

Noisy typing

Corded

Typing on a standard keyboard may come naturally to right-handed users, but it can be a bit of a struggle for lefties. DSI’s Left-Handed Keyboard can be a game-changer. It has a standard 104-key layout, but the number pad is on the left side of the keyboard for easier access. The arrow keys have been moved to the left as well. Reviewers say the keyboard’s ergonomic design has improved how they work; it has also helped them to work faster and be more productive. However, some complain that the Cherry Red mechanical switches can be quite noisy. Also, do note that this is not a wireless keyboard so it will have to be plugged in.

2. Best Mouse: Levkey Left Hand Ergonomic Vertical Mouse

Pros

Comfortable, ergonomic grip

Wireless

Six multitasking buttons

Auto-sleeps when idle

Cons

Scroll often skips, reviewers say

A left-handed mouse is always a good idea, especially if your gift recipient is frequently on their laptop or computer. This top-rated Levkey mouse is recommended for repetitive strain injuries, since it promotes a neutral ‘handshake’, and smoother wrist and arm movement. Its 2.4Hz wireless connection is strong and reliable, and its plug-and-play set-up is easy and convenient. You get easy access to multiple functions, thanks to six customisable buttons, and its three-level DPI suit both ordinary and gaming needs. If you leave the mouse idle, it shifts into sleeping mode after eight minutes, saving battery life. However, reviewers say the scroll sometimes glitches and skips, behaving erratically when least expected.

3. Best Watch: Casio Unisex-Adult Quartz Watch

Pros

Easy-to-read digital display

Calendar function

Microlight for low-light conditions

Timeless design

Cons

May look small on some wrists

Watches can quickly become the bane of your existence, if you’re a leftie. Just ask Ilham Junaid, a 20-year-old marketing student, based in Dubai. She said: “Whenever I wear a watch on my left wrist, the crown digs into my hand. If it’s a smartwatch, I end up accidentally triggering the dial. Finding a proper left-handed watch took me a long time.” She opted for Casio’s A159WGEA-1EF, a vintage gold watch that features its crowns on the left side, so lefties don’t have to worry about accidentally activating alarms or resetting the time. This Japanese quartz watch has a rectangular display that shows you the time in a digital format. In-built Microlight allows the dial to light up, which is useful when you’re using it in the dark. The Casio watch also has an automated calendar and a stopwatch function that you can use during workouts or other tasks. It's also water resistant for up to 30 metres.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty.

4. Best Musical Instrument: LyxPro Electric Guitar Left Hand TL Series

Pros

Vintage design

Contoured for left-handed users

Simple three-way pickup switch

Great sound quality

Cons

Some indentations visible, say reviewers

With over 1,000 four-star reviews, left-handed guitar players give the LyxPro a thumbs-up. This full-size electric guitar features 22 frets, a comfortable C-style neck profile and a classic three-ply pickguard. Constructed with a sturdy Paulownia wood body, with a vintage-style bridge and other throwback accents, the guitar has a classic style. The guitar’s handcrafted fretboard makes picking easy for lefties, and its advanced three-way switch, tone and volume knobs allow for seamless audio control. It’s suitable for both beginner and advanced musicians. Just plug in, grab a pick (there are two included) and play! Do note, however, that some reviewers found indentations and dents when the guitar was shipped to them, and wished it was better packaged to avoid unnecessary damage.

5. Best Mug: Clay In Motion Handwarmer Mug, Mystic Waters

Is there anything better than a hot beverage in a beautifully designed mug that slowly warms up your hands? Clay in Motion’s Handwarmer Mug is handcrafted in a pottery studio in Oregon, US, and made with lead-free clay. Instead of a handle, there’s a unique indentation to warm your fingers, and since this particular mug is made for left-handed people, they don’t have to feel left out. Reviewers say they love the earthy colours and unique design of this mug, which makes for the perfect gift.

6. Best Toothbrush: Radius Original Left-Hand Toothbrush (2-Pack)

Everyone deserves to brush their teeth comfortably, with a solid grip. Radius’s Original toothbrush is sustainably made, free from Bisphenol A (BPA), and is designed especially for left-handed users. The plant-based handle offers an ergonomic grip, while the vegetable-based nylon bristles are soft, and placed in a big head that offers complete coverage of the teeth and gums. Although it has a fun, cartoonish design, this toothbrush is for adults. Left-handed reviewers say it’s a joy to brush with a Radius Original.

7. Best Scissors: Slice Ceramic Rounded Tip Scissors

A pair of scissors with an ambidextrous design is an essential for any left-handed person. Slice’s zirconium oxide ceramic blade is anti-magnetic and never rusts. Although it’s quite sharp, it has a finger-friendly edge that keeps your hands safe. Reviewers say the scissors work like a dream; they’re sharp, easy to clean and look great, too. Lefties will have no problem working the scissors, which slip comfortably into their grip.

8. Best Notebooks: Lefty’s Wide Ruled Notebooks (3-Pack)

If you’re a leftie, you’ve likely smeared your right hand full of ink after writing in your notebook. This issue ends now, thanks to Lefty’s notebooks, which are specially designed for left-handed users. The books open from left to write to accommodate left-handed writers, and feature spirals on the right side so users no longer have to deal with their wrists pressing into the spiral. Ruba Abdurrahman, a mum of two based in Al Ain, said: “I remember always complaining of wrist pain to my mother, after I’d come home from school. I wish I had these notebooks, growing up!” Ideal for left-handed children, the notebooks help them get comfortable with writing with their left hand. The pages in these books have perforated holes so they are easy to tear, as well.

9. Best for Home Office: Xicen Rolling Laptop Table

Right-handed desks and lap desks usually leave space on the right for your mouse, notebook or snacks. Not so, with the Xicen Rolling Laptop Table. A great addition to any leftie’s work-from-home set-up, it’s an adjustable laptop table that you can roll over to your bed, desk or couch. The desktop can be swapped to either the left or right side; for left-handed people, this is ideal, since they now have space for all their things on the side that’s most accessible to them. With 1.5-inch casters, a tray with edge stoppers that stop the laptop from sliding, as well as a surface that tilts by 360 degrees, this laptop table is versatile and incredibly useful.