Take a closer look at your desk. Is everything on it helping you be more comfortable and productive?

Whether you have a work from home (WFH) set-up, or have a desk at your workplace, you can transform it into a functional, efficient and creative zone that makes you feel more productive and ready to dive into the day’s tasks. Some well-chosen additions bring an element of enjoyment, too.

So, if you spend the majority of your day at your desk, consider this as the encouragement you need to revamp it. We scoured social trends to find the best gadgets for your desk. We also spoke with people who have successfully upgraded their workspace, and have never looked back! Sign up for Amazon Prime membership, and get these items delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Monitor Extender: MetaDisplay MD1 Triple Portable Monitor

Pros

Simple plug-and-play set-up

Easy to fold and expand

Compatible with Apple and Windows

Includes adjustable stand

Cons

Not ideal for large laptops

Why settle for one screen when you could use three? MetaDisplay’s MD1 monitor extender gives you two additional monitors to work with. With a Full HD display and high dynamic range (HDR) rendering, the MD1 delivers both clarity and a well-balanced perspective. The MD1 supports extended, mirror, portrait, second single screen and pre-modes, giving you the option of both multi-screen simultaneous display and independent display solutions. All you need is a USB-C cable to connect both the screens, along with a laptop that’s within the range of 12 to 16 inches. The foldable design of this laptop monitor extender means it’s ultra-portable – you can move it from your WFH set-up to your workplace as well. Rayaan Meeran, a 26-year-old programmer analyst, based in Toronto, Canada, said the triple monitor changed the way he worked from home: “These [monitor extenders] help because they give you more screen real estate. You can have your chat open on one screen, with your text editor on another, and a browser on the third. This way, you can see everything at once, without having to switch between windows.”

2. Best Console: Loupedeck Live S Streaming Console

Pros

Compact and portable

Easy-to-use touchscreen

15 customisable buttons

Dynamic profile switching

Cons

Kickstand is flimsy, say reviewers

If a keyboard and mouse are all you use to navigate your laptop or computer, it’s time to change the game. Loupedeck’s Live S Streaming Console is especially useful for people who work with content creation, picture or video editing, and streaming. This incredibly compact, portable console features a customisable touchscreen, with two analogue dials for adjusting volume, four tactile buttons to jump between layouts, and 15 buttons that you can use to create custom actions, complex macros and access apps in seconds. Podcasters, for instance, can touch a button to simultaneously switch on their mic, camera and lights, while those who work with image editing can use the console to access quick tools on Photoshop, from the crop button to the paint palette. There are endless ways to use the console, and you can keep customising controls until you’re happy with the outcome! However, do note that reviewers have found its kickstand to be unreliable, and have resorted to laying it flat on their desktop.

3. Best Cleaning Device: Igokoti Desk Vacuum Crumb Cleaner

Pros

Compact and lightweight

Good suction power

USB rechargeability

Easy to use and empty

Cons

Dustbin fills up quickly

From crumbs to staple pins, a surprising amount of dust and debris can accumulate on our desks if we don’t clean it often enough. Leave it to Igokoti’s palm-sized vacuum cleaner. Lightweight, with no wires involved, this mini vacuum cleaner uses a 600mAh rechargeable battery to power its journey around your desk, as it effectively picks up all kinds of dirt. Reviewers say it’s easy to use and empty – the bottom is detachable – and it does a great job removing dirt. The device recharges quite conveniently, with a USB cable, but do note that the dustbin fills up quickly and requires frequent emptying.

4. Best Smart Mug: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Pros

Easy to use

Consistent results

Charging coaster included

Good volume

Cons

Better connectivity on iPhone than Android

Do you tend to reheat your coffee two or three times before you finally finish it? If so, this mug is for you. Ember’s Smart Mug 2 features 295ml capacity, and can keep your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. Better yet, if it’s placed on its charging coaster, it can ensure your tea is hot all day long! Use the Ember app on your smartphone to set your preferred temperature, from 48°C to 62°C, customise pre-sets, receive notifications and more. If your app is not connected, the Ember mug automatically sets the temperature to 57°C. When you’ve truly forgotten about your coffee, and are busy in meetings and conference, the Ember mug will enter sleep mode – it does so after two hours of inactivity. The smart mug will then wake up when it senses movement or liquid being poured in. There’s a lot to love about this mug! Anna Fernandez, a Sharjah-based graphic designer, said she loves buying the Ember Mug 2 as a gift for loved ones: “It’s so versatile – whether you drink tea or coffee or anything else, it will improve your experience.” Some reviewers note, however, that connectivity is better on an iPhone than an Android, so do ensure you make sure your phone is mentioned on Ember’s list of supported devices.

5. Best for Exercise: Cubii Go Under Desk Elliptical

Pros

Space-saving device

Quiet operation

Choose from 10 levels of resistance

Built-in wheels and handle for portability

Cons

Slips on tiled floors

Transform your desk into a place where you can in a light workout while you work. Cubii Go’s seated elliptical design offers low-impact, joint-friendly exercise that’s perfect for all fitness levels. Its advanced ZeroGravitii Flywheel is so quiet, you won’t disturb people around you when it’s on. Choose from 10 levels of adjustable resistance, and target your area of concern, whether it’s endurance, mobility or weight loss. The sleek, space-saving device is compact enough to stay under your desk without taking up too much room, and when you’d like to move it to another room, just use the telescoping handles – it will wheel away like a trolley bag, with no lifting needed. Reviewers say it’s well constructed, and easy to use. However, some say it might slip away on ceramic tiles, so it’s best to add a grip mat under it to keep it securely in place.

6. Best Lamp: KableRika LED Desk Lamp

Pros

No screen glare

Dimmable, with six colour temperatures

Sturdy clamp

Illuminates a large area

Cons

Tilt is not adjustable

A good overhead light makes all the difference, according to Deepali Pattani, a UK-based banker. She said: “It helps you see the screen better and reduces strain on eyes, so working is a more comfortable experience.” KableRika’s desk lamp features a 45° asymmetrical light design that extends light to the entire desk area, making sure there’s no reflected glare from the screen. There’s a clamp at the base that you can attach to the back of your desk, leaving the desktop free for other items. Reviewers love the built-in smart lighting sensor, which automatically adjusts brightness based on your surroundings. You can choose from six colour temperatures and a range of brightness, from 15 to 100 per cent. However, do note that the light angle is not adjustable.

7. Best for Notes: TSJ Office Glass Desktop Whiteboard

If you’re constantly misplacing sticky notes, consider TSJ Office’s glass whiteboard. This compact dry-erase board is designed like a wedge, and sits between your monitor and keyboard. Angled for comfortable reading and writing, it can even be used as a keyboard stand if you prefer. Jot down notes and important dates, and then wipe it clean when you need to start over. The best part? The whiteboard opens up to reveal storage space for stationery, like markers, paper clips and erasers. It also has a long trench-like section at the top, where you can store your tablet or mobile phone. A perfect multi-functional addition to your desk, this whiteboard is going to clear up clutter and help you become more organised.

8. Best Desk Toy: Joeyank Fidget Cube

This viral fidget cube, or infinity cube, gives your fingers something to do when you need to redirect nervous energy while you work. Nearly every part of this cube opens, rotates and twists, so you can reconfigure it endlessly. Made of premium anodised aluminium, the fidget cube has a beautiful look and feel to it, say reviewers. It’s lightweight, portable, easy to use, and offers stress relief when you need it.