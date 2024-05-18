While the traditional wired keyboard has served us faithfully, wireless keyboards offer the freedom to conquer your tasks from anywhere on your workspace, with no cable restrictions in sight. Whether you're a busy professional juggling devices, a student seeking a cleaner set-up, or a gamer prioritising clutter-free movement, a wireless keyboard can be a game-changer.

So, we dive into the world of cordless keyboards, exploring their benefits, features, and all the considerations you need to bear in mind when looking for the perfect fit for your needs. We spoke with Sam Winston, a Dubai-based software engineer, who helped us decode specifications, and curate a list of the best wireless keyboards to suit your requirements and budgets.

1. Best Overall: Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard

Pros

Multi-device connectivity

Customisable functions

Compact and portable design

USB-C rechargeable

Cons

On the pricey side

Not ideal for gaming

"A seamless fit for both MacOS and Windows, with a sleek design and keys that feel like a dream," one contented reviewer writes, about this keyboard. The Logitech MX Keys is a minimalist, low-profile device that can help in fuelling your productivity at office work. You can use it wirelessly via Bluetooth and it can be paired with three devices. You'll also find that it's compatible with most common operating systems, though some keys don't work on specific devices. Its slim structure is perfect for sliding into your laptop bag. Moreover, it's durable, so you don't have to worry about it breaking while traveling, explains Winston. The keys are spherical and smooth, so your typing experience feels natural and comfortable. You can also tailor the MX Keys Mini to your workflow using Logitech Options+ software.

2. Best For Gamers: Razer Mechanical Gaming Keyboard BlackWidow V3 Mini

Pros

Low latency

Keys are micro-programmable

Compatible with many operating systems

Full Chroma RGB backlighting

Cons

Quality control issues with switches

Just what the gamers ordered! This compact and feature-packed mechanical keyboard is perfect for gamers who demand the best performance, says Winston. It features Razer's signature clicky green switches, full Chroma RGB backlighting with millions of color options, and a long battery life in low-light mode. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or the included USB-C cable - the former is useful when you're connecting to multiple devices. You can enjoy a clutter-free setup and freedom of movement with reliable wireless connectivity via Razer HyperSpeed technology for low latency gaming. The keyboard features a compact 65 per cent layout, saving valuable desk space while still retaining essential keys for gaming. It includes arrow keys and function keys accessed through a secondary key combination. The icing on the cake? It has a long battery life, so you can enjoy your extended gaming sessions.

3. Best for Apple Users: Apple Magic Keyboard

Pros

Slim and lightweight

Long-lasting battery

Touch ID

Easy connectivity with Apple products

Cons

Expensive

Touch ID can be used only with M1-based Macs

Uncomfortable to use after long periods of time

The latest Magic Keyboard is a classy companion for your M1-based Mac, but you have to be really certain that you want to invest in it: It can burn a hole in your pocket. Nevertheless, the general consensus from reviews is that this sleek and wireless keyboard seamlessly integrates with your Apple ecosystem, offering a blend of comfort, precision, and expanded control. It boasts of a low-profile design, which minimises strain and fatigue during extended typing sessions. Moreover, you can focus on your work without worrying about constant battery changes. The built-in rechargeable battery delivers long-lasting power, keeping you productive for extended periods. So, while you might be in two minds about the price, this keyboard is a good choice for Apple users who value comfort and functionality.

4. Best Budget: J JOYACCESS Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

Pros

Affordable

Comfortable typing experience

Ergonomic and slim keyboard

Wide compatibility

Cons

Noisy to use, some users say

The J JOYACCESS Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard offers a combination of affordability and functionality, making it a solid choice for users on a budget. The keyboard utilises scissor-switch keys that provide a comfortable and responsive typing experience. You won't be straining your hand much either, as the low-profile design is easy on your hands, too. You can also control your media playback directly from the keyboard with dedicated multimedia keys for functions like play, pause, adjust volume, and skip tracks. This keeps your workflow uninterrupted and allows for quick media control. It supports two connection methods: 2.4G and Bluetooth. It has the function of connecting devices with Android, Windows, and Mac systems at the same time.

5. Best Value: Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

Pros

Multi-OS compatibility

Slim and saves space

Soft keys

Cons

Limited key customisation

Not ideal for gaming

Juggling between your desktop, laptop, and tablet can be a hassle, especially when it comes to keyboards. The Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard offers a compelling solution, streamlining your workflow and providing a comfortable typing experience across all your devices. While it might not offer advanced features like backlighting or dedicated media keys, it provides a well-rounded solution for those seeking a reliable and affordable multi-device keyboard, Winston says. The K580 allows you to pair with up to three devices simultaneously, using either Bluetooth or the included USB receiver. There are also easy-switch buttons that make alternating between paired devices a breeze. This keyboard works well with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and iOS devices, offering broad compatibility for all your computing needs.

What kind of wireless keyboard should I buy?

Once you've decided to buy a wireless keyboard, it's time to check whether you require a rechargeable or battery-powered one. Image Credit: Shutterstock

They look good and feel good, but are they really worth it? There are a couple of considerations to take in, before you purchase a wireless keyboard, Winston explains.

For starters, he asks: "Do you need to switch between multiple devices like a desktop, laptop, and tablet? Look for keyboards that support multi-device pairing with easy switching mechanisms."

When choosing a wireless keyboard, another crucial decision is whether to opt for a rechargeable or battery-powered option. Both have their pros and cons, so it's best to consider your workflow and preferences. Based on our expert's feedback, we break down each kind of keyboard below so you can make an informed decision.

Rechargeable keyboards

Eco-friendly: Eliminate the need for constantly buying disposable batteries, reducing waste.

Long-term cost savings: Over time, you'll likely save money compared to constantly purchasing batteries.

Convenience: No scrambling for spare batteries when the keyboard dies. Simply plug it in to recharge.

Some wireless keyboards also offer a wired option via USB or USB-C so that you can recharge the keyboard and type at the same time, or even turn off the wireless connectivity and type directly through the wired connection. This helps with recharging without limiting usage, and won't stop productivity mid-project. Nevertheless, you still need to keep in mind how long it takes for the keyboard to fully recharge after depleting its battery. Ensure you have a charging cable readily available to avoid downtime.

Battery-powered keyboards

Readily available power: Batteries are readily available at most stores, so you can easily replace them when needed.

No charging cable required: No need to worry about a missing cable or finding an outlet to charge.

Nevertheless, battery-powered keyboards come with several downsides, as the disposable batteries contribute to e-waste. Moreover, it gets tedious to keep purchasing batteries, as well.

Next, evaluate what kind of connection you would need. "Most wireless keyboards utilise either Bluetooth or a dedicated USB receiver. Bluetooth offers universal compatibility across devices, while USB receivers often provide a more stable connection with lower latency, which is deal for gamers," Winston says.

You also need to consider the typical distance between your keyboard and connected device. Most keyboards offer a good range, up to 10 metres, but for larger workspaces, ensure the chosen keyboard has sufficient wireless reach. Think of the key-switches too: Membrane keyboards offer a quieter typing experience, while mechanical keyboards provide a more tactile and "clicky" feel, our expert says.