Whether you’re a remote worker, content creator, gamer or power user, working and playing on your personal computer (PC) can be made infinitely more pleasant and comfortable with the right add-ons to your desk. And if you are able to get all your favourite PC accessories for cheap, there’s nothing like it!

We scoured Amazon to find the most affordable desktop gadgets and gizmos that you’ll find to be gamechangers in how you work and game. We limited this list to a maximum of Dh150, so that you’re able to add to cart without worrying about extending your budget.

Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery, and enjoy a more efficient, fun and comfortable experience at your desk than ever before.

1. Best Keyboard and Mouse: Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Pros

Full-sized keyboard with number pad

Contoured mouse

Long wireless range of 10m

Good battery life

Cons

Typing can be noisy

Mouse does not accommodate left-handed users

At the foundation of every desktop set-up is a keyboard and mouse – so make it the best that’s on offer. Logitech’s MK345 comes with over 38,000 4.3-star ratings, and is a combination of a full-sized keyboard with a right-handed mouse. The keyboard features a number pad, spill-resistant design and a generous palm rest, along with easy-access media keys, like mute, volume and play. The contoured mouse offers precise line-by-line scrolling, smooth cursor control, and a comfortable grip. Both are wireless devices, and can work from up to 10m away, with a 2.4GHz USB receiver connection. The battery life on this combo set is long, and can be extended even further, if you use the on/off switches – the keyboard lasts for 36 months and the mouse for 18 months. However, if you don’t like the tactile sound of mechanical keyboards, you may not enjoy the typing experience on the Logitech MK345: some reviewers complain that the keys are too noisy.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

2. Best Storage: UnionSine External Hard Drive

Pros

Lightweight and portable

Easy plug-and-play set-up

Fast transfer speeds

Several safety features

Cons

Slightly lower capacity than stated

Whether you’re stationary at your desk, or need to take your work with you, a good external hard drive will serve you well, keeping your documents safe and backed up. With over 40,000 4.5-star ratings, UnionSine’s 500GB hard drive is a great option. This light, portable device needs no software for installation – just plug it in and the drive is ready to use. It works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports to provide ultra-fast transfer speeds: you get a read speed of up to 120Mbps, and write speed of up to 103Mbps. The hard drive is designed with a striped, non-slip texture, and rounded corners, so it gives you a secure grip and there’s no concern of it accidentally slipping or falling. The hard drive also features a built-in protective layer of aluminium foil to help with heat dissipation, making it more stable and safer to use for a long time. However, the manufacturer does inform users that the actual storage capacity is slightly lesser than what’s advertised – 465GB instead of 500GB, in this case.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides three-year warranty.

3. Best Headphones Stand: VCOM RGB Headphone Stand with USB

Pros

Accommodates one headset and four controllers

Two USB-A and one USB-C port

Allows charging and data transmission

Varied RGB lighting

Cons

Charging speed is poor

Do you have a place set aside for your headphones, on your desk? If not, consider VCOM’s RGB Headphone Stand. This versatile stand can hold not just a pair of headphones but also four controllers (including handheld gaming consoles) at the same time, making it an ideal purchase for PC gamers. Reviewers say the stand is strong and durable, and immediately clears clutter from their desk surface. That’s not all – it also features two USB-A ports and one USB-C port – one of them can be used for 5W charging and data transmission (at a speed of up to 480Mbps). This makes it a useful dock where you can just put away your headphones/controller, and also leave it to charge. Reviewers say the charging speed could be a lot faster, however, they enjoy the RGB lighting in this device – the stand has 10 light effects, including two colour cycle modes, one breathing mode and seven single colour modes. Overall, it’s an atmospheric addition to any desktop, and a useful way to organise your gadgets, as well.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get 15 per cent off on this product.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

4. Best Lighting: Cozylady 6M Smart LED Neon Light Strip

Pros

Flexible, with wide lighting range

Multiple ways to access controls

Includes lighting effects

IP67 waterproof rating

Cons

Limited length

One of the easiest ways to upgrade the lighting around your desk, and elevate the ambience of your room, is through a light strip. Cozylady’s Smart LED Neon Light Strip offers six metres of RGB lights that sync with your smartphone (or preferred device). You can also access the strip via a remote control or voice commands, and toggle features like timer and Music mode. With the latter, built-in microphones detect ambient sounds, music and game audio and matches the lighting effects with real-time audio. You can even add fantastic lighting effects, such as fade in and fade out, or flash and auto jump, to create an ambience that keeps you engaged and happy to be there. The rope light is flexible, and can be bent into any shape – its 120-degree beam angle provides a large lighting range, and it has an IP67 waterproof rating. The only downside is its limited length – it cannot be attached to another rope light and extended, as in the case of most LED strips.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get 10 per cent off on this product.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Desk Lamp: Lepro LED Desk Lamp

Pros

Space-saving clamp

Three colour modes, 10 brightness levels

USB-powered operation

Cons

Gooseneck arm is too stiff, say reviewers

If you’re looking for a desk lamp instead, consider Lepro’s minimalistic lamp. Designed to save space, while offering a wide lighting angle, Lepro’s desk lamp features a C-clamp that allows you to set it up on the edge, thereby freeing up the surface of your desk. It offers three colour modes, with 10 brightness levels, and you can change the direction of the light as preferred, thanks to its flexible gooseneck design. There’s no need for a wall outlet nearby; the desk light can be connected right to your PC or power bank via a USB. Reviewers say it’s an important part of their work-from-home set-up, however some say the gooseneck arm is quite stiff, so you’ll have to make do with the positions it allows.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best Monitor Arm: EleTab Dual Arm Monitor

Does your monitor’s wide base take up most of the real estate on your desk? To make the most of your desktop space, it’s worth raising up your monitor. EleTab’s dual monitor arms are ideal if you use two screens. Rotate, swivel and tilt – it’s capable of all kinds of adjustments. It allows you to twist and turn your monitors as you prefer, offering a great solution for multitasking and saving space. Each arm features a gas spring mechanism, so it can adjust its height in a range of 6.3 inches to 16.1 inches. The mount supports monitors between 17 inches and 27 inches, and each arm can hold up to 6.5kg. The arm comes with a C-clamp, if you’d like to clamp it to your desk surface, along with a grommet, which is mountable on virtually any desk. Use the arm’s detachable cable clips to keep all wires tucked away neatly.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18.

7. Best Wrist Rest: Create-ables Qloud Wrist Rest

This TikTok-trending Qloud wrist rest doesn’t just look great, it’s extremely comfortable, too. Made with premium high-density memory foam, its soft-touch breathable material is gentle and feels luxurious against the skin. The bubble-shaped cloud wrist rest offers ergonomic support, and it has a non-slip silicone base that holds it securely in place, which means you don’t have to worry about it accidentally moving. The Qloud comes in eight pastel colours, so select one that suits your style and décor. As a bonus, the box also includes an ergonomic mouse pad.