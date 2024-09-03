Whether you like to study while listening to music, or want to tune out distractions in your dorm as you work on an essay, a good pair of headphones is vital for high school and college life.

Some of the best headphones for students use active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to block out external sounds, so that you can focus on what matters. Others offer extended battery life, so you don’t have to worry about recharging frequently, while still others feature durable builds and Ingress Protection (IP) for dust- and water-resistance, so they can stand up to a little rough handling. All of the options on our list also embrace excellent sound quality.

We spoke with Reza Moradi, audiovisual instructor at Canadian University Dubai, and founder of Hollywood Studio Dubai. Scroll down to read his advice on how to pick the best pair, based on your priorities.

1. Best Overall: Sony WH-1000XM5

Pros

Refined sound

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Smart ambient features

Excellent voice call quality

Cons

Larger carrying case

Expensive

Our top pick has long been touted as one of the best over-ear headphones, for good reason. Moradi recommended Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and said: “These are great for blocking out noise, which is useful if you’re studying in a busy place.” The ANC on this device is one of the best you can find: eight mics work together with the brand’s Auto Noise Cancellation Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on one’s ambience. Adaptive Sound Control adds another layer of smart tech – it learns your behaviour and recognises locations you frequent, then automatically adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Sound quality is excellent as well, thanks to precision-engineered 30mm drivers that deliver clear, consistent audio. If you’d like to make calls, the headphones come with four beamforming mics, which are calibrated to only pick up your voice, even if you’re in a busy environment. With so many things going for it, the only downsides appear to be its portability and price. The carrying case is larger than ones you may be used to, since the headphones do fold flat, but not upward. The pair is also pricey for most student budgets.

2. Best In-Ear Headphones: Sony WF-1000XM4

Pros

Full-bodied sound

Excellent ergonomics

Packed with features

Excellent noise cancellation

Cons

Middling battery life

Another stellar pair by Sony, the WF-1000XM4 is “small but powerful, with excellent noise-cancellation for study sessions”, according to Moradi. Combining fantastic performance, ergonomics and build quality, it’s the complete package, if you’re an Android user who’s looking for an in-ear pair. The compact, wireless headphones offer features like Speak-to-Chat (which automatically switches off noise cancellation and pauses music when you’re talking to someone), DSEE Extreme audio upscaling (which uses artificial intelligence to upscale compressed sound sources, making it clearer and livelier), as well as adaptive noise cancellation. Reviewers find this earbuds’ Headphones app to be particularly useful – it’s where they can fiddle with all the features, customise EQ, and assign controls to the capacitive touch surface of each earbud. Three mics in each earbud help you command voice assistants, make calls and manage ANC. Overall, it’s a fantastic pair of headphones, but its battery life of eight hours could be better.

3. Best Apple In-Ear Headphones: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Pros

Strong audio quality

Excellent noise cancellation

Charging case is IPX4 rated for water resistance

Improved battery life

Cons

No XL tips included

No support for lossless audio

If you’re looking for an in-ear pair, and own an iPhone or MacBook, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice. Moradi said they’re “compact and easy to carry around, with great sound and noise cancellation”. The Pro 2 are a significant step-up from the original AirPods Pro: a new H2 chip delivers more processing power and energy efficiency; new drivers and amplifiers have upgraded sound quality dramatically; and the stems on the Pro 2 can now alter volume quickly. The noise cancellation tech here effectively blocks out external sounds, and there’s also a Transparency mode that you can use when you’re conversing with classmates and don’t want to remove your buds. The Pro 2 also features improved battery life – six hours with the ANC on and 30 hours from the charging case, which is now IPX4 water resistant and has a speaker (the latter is useful if you lose the earbuds and need to activate the ‘Find My’ app – it emits a sound that helps you locate it). With the addition of USB-C universal charging, it’s a fantastic in-ear pair for daily use. Do note, however, that some users may find its fit to be uncomfortable, since it still doesn’t come with XL tips. There’s also no support for hi-res or lossless audio, although most reviewers say this doesn’t make much difference: its sonics are still impressive.

4. Best Value: Cleer Audio Enduro ANC

Pros

Loud, clear sound quality

Great noise cancellation

EQ customisation

Easy-to-use controls

Impressive battery life

Cons

Wind sound filters through

American audio veteran Cleer Audio has created a pair of headphones that offers impressive features, at a price that won’t break the bank. First, the Enduro ANC looks luxe, with a tasteful gold trim and complementary colour options, like navy and light grey. But don’t expect touch controls here; Cleer’s Enduro ANC offers a simple four-button arrangement on the earcup, from where you can adjust controls, activate noise cancellation, and summon Google Assistant or Siri. The headphones handle ANC effectively, and even feature Conversation mode for when you need to quickly tune into your surroundings. However, some reviewers mention that the mics tend to pick up wind noise, so it’s best to switch off ANC when you’re listening to music on a windy day. The sound quality here is great, say reviewers, with a punchy base and a balanced soundscape. There’s also EQ customisation, and the pair supports Google Fast Pair 2.0, so you can streamline set-up with your Android phone. The best part, however, is its whopping 60-hour battery life, even with ANC playback.

5. Best Budget: Anker Soundcore Space One

Pros

Powerful audio

Good noise cancellation

Useful companion app

Supports hi-res codecs

Can be used as a wired headset

Cons

Ineffective button layout

Offering excellent value for money, Anker’s Soundcore Space One is easy on the pocket, but packs a punch in terms of sound quality and features. For starters, its generously cushioned earpads and headband results in a snug, comfortable fit. A deeper look and you’ll find 40mm dynamic drivers that are compatible with Bluetooth 5.3. The headphones also support hi-res codecs, like AAC and LDAC – something that’s rare in this price range – and you can plug in the attached cable to make it a wired headset, if you want. The Space One supports Google Fast Pair and features multipoint connectivity for up to two devices. Tactile buttons on the earcups make it easy to control the headphones, although some reviewers confess that this take some getting used to, since the buttons are not laid out intuitively. You’re getting decent ANC here, which includes adaptive noise cancellation, Transparency mode and complete noise cancellation. The companion app is useful, say reviewers, who use it to activate the Wind Noise Reduction option, and customise EQ, among other things. They also commend the sound quality of this pair of headphones – music is clear and vibrant, with bass-forward (but adjustable) audio.

Do students really need headphones?

A durable pair of headphones with active noise cancellation can be quite useful for students in noisy environments. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Before you begin browsing for a pair of headphones, it’s worth asking: do you really need one?

According to Moradi, the answer is yes. He explained: “Students in the UAE would definitely benefit from good headphones or earphones. They can help them focus better while studying, especially in noisy places like cafes, dorms, or busy homes. Headphones can also be useful for listening to online lectures, educational podcasts, or relaxing music after a long day of classes.”

Once you’ve decided on buying a pair, the next factor to consider is which form factor would suit you best. There are plenty to choose from, such as over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear headphones, not to mention devices that feature different kinds of technology, like bone conduction and air conduction headphones.

Moradi narrowed down these options to two ideal pairs for students, and explained how they work:

Over-ear headphones: These are big and cover the whole ear. They’re great for blocking out noise and are very comfortable for long study sessions. If a student spends a lot of time studying in noisy environments, these are a good choice.

In-ear headphones: These are small and fit inside the ear. They’re easy to carry around, which is handy for students who are always on the go. Some of them also block out noise well, making them a good option for both study and travel.

So, which one should you get? Moradi advised: “If a student mostly studies at home or in a quiet library, in-ear headphones might be more practical. But if they need to block out a lot of noise, over-ear headphones would be better.”

What features should you look out for, when buying?

Our expert broke down a few essential criteria to focus on when buying a pair of student headphones:

Noise cancellation: This feature helps block out background noise, which is useful in busy areas like cafés or dorms, in cities like Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Comfort: The headphones should be comfortable to wear for long periods, especially during study sessions.

Battery life: If the headphones are wireless, they should have a long battery life to last through a full day of classes.

Durability: Students need sturdy headphones that can handle being tossed in a bag or used on the go.

Portability: Lightweight and foldable headphones are easier to carry, especially for students who travel between classes.

Microphone quality: For online classes or group calls, a good microphone is essential.