Now that summer, and most people’s vacations, have come to an end, it’s time to get back to work.

But easing yourself into the daily grind can be a difficult task. If you work from home, it becomes even trickier, since disciplining yourself to wake up early, set a schedule and stay on top of deadlines, all comes down to you. There’s no supervision, and no natural feedback from colleagues or bosses, to help nudge you into a more productive state of mind.

So, if you want to stay focused, it’s worth making a few changes to the corner of your house that you’ve converted into your home office. Whether you have a fully remote gig, or a hybrid schedule that lets you work out of the office a few days a week, the right work-from-home set-up makes things a whole lot easier.

We’ve put together a list of essentials for creating a quiet, dedicated space in your home, where you can focus on work. To get deeper insight, we spoke with Shelina Jokhiya, a professional organiser and managing director of DeCluttr Me, as well as residents who have been through this process, and who shared what works best for them. Scroll down to discover helpful tips and strategies for creating a comfortable, neat work environment.

1. Best Monitor: Dell P3222QE USB-C Hub Monitor

Pros

16:9 widescreen resolution

Excellent image quality

Adjustable height, tilt, swivel and pivot

Good port array

Cons

No HDR

While you’re likely using your laptop to connect remotely, consider upgrading to an external monitor. It doesn’t just maximise your screen space, it inspires you to actually sit at a desk rather than the couch. Asma Sultana, a 44-year-old marketing specialist, said: “My laptop was causing me to hunch over and type, and I developed terrible shoulder and neck pain after years of bad posture. So, I finally bought a monitor, and starting sitting at a desk to work – and it’s been amazing. I only wish I had done it before.” Dell’s USB-C Hub Monitor is a 31.5-inch 4K screen that produces accurate colours regardless of your viewing angle. It has plenty of ports, including a 65W USB-C Power Delivery port, which you can use to share your laptop’s display while charging. The 16:9 widescreen resolution is also great for video calls with your team, or for watching movies and playing video games in your downtime. You can fully adjust the height and tilt of this monitor, and swivel or pivot it as you prefer. The only qualm reviewers have is the lack of high dynamic range (HDR), so very dark or very bright scenes can seem washed out.

2. Best Laptop Stand: Lamicall Laptop Stand Riser

Pros

Adjustable height and angle

Wide range of compatibility

Folds flat for easy portability

Includes ventilation

Cons

Shakes when laptop is being used

If you’d prefer to just use your laptop instead, improve ergonomics with a laptop riser that will raise its height and bring it closer to eye level. Lamicall’s highly rated laptop stand is compatible with laptops ranging from 10 to 17.3 inches. You can adjust its height and angle, and also fold it flat if you’d like to take it with you when you’re travelling. The large base is constructed with aluminium alloy, and is slightly heavy to counter the weight of the laptop. Some reviewers have found, however, that the whole stand vibrates or shakes when they use the laptop. The idea, though, is to add a keyboard and mouse to your set-up, so that you can just view the laptop screen – no direct interaction needed. This laptop riser also features multiple ventilation holes that cool down your device and prevent it from overheating.

3. Best Webcam: AnkerWork C310 4K Webcam

Pros

Good video quality

Excellent AI-powered features

Adjustable field of view

Integrated lens cover

Cons

Autofocus could be better

A high-quality camera makes all the difference when you’re attending meetings and conference calls remotely. AnkerWork’s C310 is compact, with an integrated lens cover that you can use to slide over the camera when it’s not in use. A universal mount makes it easy to clip it onto nearly any monitor. It can also sit on a flat surface or attach to a tripod with an integrated screw thread. The camera’s 12MP 4K display offers detailed, high-definition and true-to-life imagery, but if your network connectivity isn’t the best, you can switch to 1080p@60fps in high dynamic range (HDR), which is just as welcome. There are lots of options for adjustability, such as 65-, 78- and 90-degree field of view positions. Artificial intelligence (AI) also kicks in to keep you in the centre of the frame, and follow you around if you’re standing up and presenting. Overall, it’s an excellent camera to add to your work-from-home set-up. However, some reviewers do note that the autofocus isn’t perfect, since it sometimes struggles to find your face.

4. Best Keyboard and Mouse Set: JoyAccess Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Pros

Good build quality

Slim, ergonomic keyboard

Simple plug-and-play set-up

Comfortable experience

Cons

Keys sometimes lag

Whether you’re using a monitor or a laptop stand, a good keyboard and mouse set are essential accessories that help you get your work done. JoyAccess’s wireless set comes with over 26,000 four-star reviews. With a simple plug-and-play design, there’s only one nano receiver here, so you don’t have to worry about losing two ports when connecting to the keyboard and mouse. A 2.4Ghz wireless signal remains strong for up to 10m, and both the keyboard and mouse automatically enter power saving mode if they are inactive for a long time. Reviewers love the look and feel of the keyboard. With just 18mm thickness, the keyboard’s slim, ergonomic design, and slightly angled tilt offer a comfortable typing experience. The mouse, too, is contoured to be comfortable in your hand, and has a sweat-resistant finish. Some reviewers, however, mention that the keyboard’s keys sometimes lag, which can be annoying if you’re a fast typist.

5. Best Power Outlet: One Beat Outlet Extender with Night Light

Pros

Five AC outlets and four USB ports

Includes a night light

Fast charging capabilities

Several safety features

Cons

Night light can be glitchy

Tired of reaching below your desk to plug and unplug various chargers and cables? One Beat’s nine-in-one wall outlet offers the perfect solution. In this single power strip, you’re getting five AC outlets and four USB charging ports (one USB-C port included). What’s more, there’s an LED night light around the edge of the plug that features a dusk-to-dawn sensor and automatically turns on when ambient light becomes insufficient. Ahmad Ali Akbar, a 31-year-old systems administrator, said this power outlet became a necessity for him during COVID-19 lockdowns: “That’s when I began working from home. My usual gaming set-up had to share space with my work set-up as well, so I had too many cables and power cords. Once I got the One Beat extender, I was able to manage it all much more smoothly.” You can charge plug in nine devices at once, without any worries – the power strip includes overload, short circuit, overheat and over-voltage protection. Reviewers do note, however, that the night light is glitchy and sometimes stops working.

6. Best Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5

Pros

30-hour battery life and fast charging

HD noise-cancelling processor with eight mics

Speak-to-Chat function

Voice assistant compatible

Cons

Fit is not secure, say reviewers

A solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones are a work-from-home essential, according to Jokhiya, who said they come in handy “when you want to drown out the noise from the rest of the house”. This bestselling Sony WH-1000XM5 pair is ideal for the audiophile who cares about sound quality, but also extra features that improve one’s listening experience. The WH-1000XM5 features industry-leading noise cancellation: eight mics work together with the brand’s Auto Noise Cancellation Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on one’s ambience. If you want to talk to someone while listening to music, the headphone’s Speak-to-Chat function automatically pauses any audio to filter in the outside world. Built-in Alexa voice assistant and a battery life of 30 hours add to its appeal. In terms of sound quality, its precision-engineered 30mm drivers work hard to produce balanced audio. The frequency response is level, with good bass and pure mid-range audio, according to reviewers. However, do note that if you have a smaller head, you might find it slipping off frequently.

7. Best Mug Warmer: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Pros

Easy to use

Consistent results

Charging coaster included

Good volume

Cons

Better connectivity on iPhone than Android

When it’s time for a coffee break, Ember’s Smart Mug 2 will keep it warm for you, even if you’re distracted by impromptu calls or meetings. This mug offers a capacity of 295ml, and can keep your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. Better yet, if it’s placed on its charging coaster, it can ensure your tea is hot all day long! Use the Ember app on your smartphone to set your preferred temperature, from 48°C to 62°C, customise pre-sets, receive notifications and more. If your app is not connected, the Ember mug automatically sets the temperature to 57°C. When you’ve truly forgotten about your coffee, and are busy in meetings and conference, the Ember mug will enter sleep mode – it does so after two hours of inactivity. The smart mug will then wake up when it senses movement or liquid being poured in. Some reviewers note, however, that connectivity is better on an iPhone than an Android, so do ensure you make sure your phone is mentioned on Ember’s list of supported devices.

8. Best Chair: Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair

Pros

S-shaped back for hugging the spine

Doesn’t take up much space

Great for people of smaller stature

Armrests can flip up

Cons

Limited lumbar adjustability

No neck support

Your work-from-home chair need not have the typical high-backed office design that you’re used to. This petite Sihoo ergonomic chair is perfect as a space-saving seat for a home office, thanks to its compact, comfortable shape. The chair has an S-shaped backrest that can be titled to a 120-degree angle, with lumbar support that can be moved up and down by an inch. Its armrest flips up if you prefer to use the chair without any arms, and you can make multiple adjustments to the seat height to get the setting you want. The chair’s 360-degree rotating wheels are quiet and scratch-resistant, so your floors are safe from skid marks. Reviewers say that it's more suitable for those under the height of 170cm with a medium build. If you're willing to splurge on a more expensive chair, however, Jokhiya said: "If you work from home often, you need a desk and chair that are comfortable, big enough to fit your items and make you happy to be sitting there. It’s worth investing in an ergonomic chair that is comfortable for long sessions sitting at your desk. The best one I have sat on is a Herman Miller Aeron Chair, but you can find similar ones..."

9. Best Lamp: Baseus LED Desk Lamp

Pros

Sleek, minimalistic design

Wide illumination range

Adjustable angles

Dynamic dimming

Cons

Battery life could be better, reviewers say

When Radhika Anand, a 27-year-old Dubai-based accountant, bought Baseus’ desk lamp, she realised what she’d been missing: “I can’t explain the difference it made to my comfort and level of fatigue. My eyes always felt dry and strained at the end of the day, but this desk lamp helped me a lot.” Jokhiya seconds the idea of buying a dedicated desk lamp, no matter how bright the room. She said: "Good lighting is essential, especially if you are not sitting near a window. Choose nice lamps that do not take over your desk and can shine the right light on your desk." The sleek Baseus smart lamp doesn’t take up much space, but it still manages to offer 47-inch-wide rectangular illumination, with zero to 180° angle adjustment. With 32 integrated and energy-efficient LEDs, the lamp is bright, and features auto dimming capabilities – it senses the light in the environment and dynamically brightens or dims the light. If you’d prefer, you can use its touch control to select from three different colour temperatures (warm, cool or mix), and different levels of brightness. Since this is a battery-operated lamp, it’s cable-free and apparently lasts up to 13 hours – although many reviewers mention that it lasts for a fraction of that time. It also recharges fully in three hours.

10. Best Desk Mat: Nordik Desk Mat

A chic, waterproof desk mat ties your entire space together, even as it protects your desk from scratches, stains and spills. Nordik’s vegan leather mat has a premium look and feel to it, and you’ll likely appreciate its finer details, such as stitching in the same colour as the mat, and a non-slip suede base for added grip. Its waterproof, scratch-resistant surface offers slight cushioning for your wrists and forearms. There’s also a strap that acts as a cable organiser, and prevents your desk from getting messy. Overall, it’s a beautiful addition to your desk; just make sure the dimensions fit your workspace, as this mat comes in only one size (35 by 17 inches).

11. Best for Notes: TSJ Office Glass Desktop Whiteboard

A space-saving solution that gives you a dedicated area for scribbling notes, and storing stationery, consider TSJ Office’s glass whiteboard is made to fit between your monitor and keyboard. This compact dry-erase board is designed like a wedge and is angled for comfortable reading and writing; it can even be used as a keyboard stand if you prefer. Jot down notes and important dates, and then wipe it clean when you need to start over. The best part? The whiteboard opens up to reveal storage space for stationery, like markers, paper clips and erasers. It also has a long trench-like section at the top, where you can store your tablet or mobile phone. A perfect multi-functional addition to your desk, this whiteboard is going to clear up clutter and help you become more organised.

How important is keeping one's desk organised?

A neat and well-organised desk can make all the difference in creating a calm, productive environment. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Creating a productive work environment at home doesn’t have to be a cumbersome task; it all comes down to setting up the devices you need and staying organised.

Jokhiya said she had a strategy for the latter: “I always ask ‘Can you find it in five seconds?’ and I use this mantra because I don’t want clients to waste precious time looking for anything, including items on their desk. The more organised you are and the easier it is to find things, the less stressed you become, the less time is wasted on non-essential tasks, and it ensures you are not distracted visually and mentally – these benefits can boost your productivity significantly.

Tips for a more organised work-from-home space

We picked our organisation expert’s brain and sought advice on how to go about creating a tidier, more organised space. She shared simple tips that can make a huge difference:

Schedule a decluttering session: Do a mini declutter every week, spending 15-20 minutes removing items you do not need, use, or want on your desk and in the desk drawers.

Less is more: Remove any excess decorations or knick-knacks that take up valuable space on your desk. Your desk should have your computer, printer, pen and pad. Anything else should be put away at the end of the day into its designated spot.

Compartmentalise: Sort what you have in your desk drawers and cabinet into different categories covering:

• Stationery

• Files: These will have documents you need to keep; make sure you label the files so it is easy to find what you need in five seconds or less.

• Action items: These are pieces of mail or physical paperwork that needs attending to; they should be in a top drawer.

• Relocate items: These are items that shouldn’t be near your desk and need to go somewhere else.

• Old electronics: Put them in a box or bag to send for donation or recycling.

• Old documents: Shred documents once a month rather than keeping a pile for months and months, or fill up a bag and send to a shredding company.

Tidy up at the end of the day: Make it part of your routine to clear your desk area for five minutes. Remove any plates, glasses etc. and put in the kitchen. File papers and put your stationery back in its space.