Even as battery life has improved dramatically in iPhones, so have demands on battery power – thanks to camera systems, games and apps. The more time we spend tapping on our screens, the faster our phone battery drains.

While wireless charging docks and fast charging cables can help revive smartphones when we’re at our desks, they don’t offer on-the-go recharging. This is where portable wireless chargers come in. Although there are limited options for Android owners, since they do not have native MagSafe technology, it’s a different story for iPhone owners.

Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging makes it easy for users to stick on a magnetic power bank to the back of the iPhone, and enjoy fast, efficient charging on the go. The power banks are usually compact, light and ultra-portable – they snap on with strong magnets and detach easily when you’re done. Many also feature pass-through charging, so you can charge both the power bank and your iPhone simultaneously.

To curate this list, we picked the best MagSafe magnetic wireless chargers for your iPhone, based on top ratings on Amazon, and thousands of user reviews.

Get yours with Prime membership and have it delivered to you as early as tomorrow, so you never have to worry about being left stranded without battery power ever again.

1. Best Overall: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank

Pros

Large capacity

Supports StandBy mode

Works with cases up to 3mm thick

Universal USB-C charging

Cons

Bulky

Takes a long time to recharge

A battery pack with a whopping 10,000mAh of power, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro helps your iPhone gain an additional 35 hours of power. Compatible with Qi2-enabled devices, it features 15W of fast charging, with Pass-Thru Mode. Reviewers appreciate the LED battery indicator light that lets them know when it’s time to recharge. The power bank supports StandBy mode on the iPhone – a kind of smart display that offers fast access to different screens of glanceable information – and comes with a useful kickstand that you can open up and use in either vertical or landscape orientation. It works with MagSafe-compatible, and other cases, with up to 3mm thickness, so you don’t have to remove your iPhone case to use it. A USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box. The only downside seems to be that the power bank takes a long time to recharge; reviewers recommend leaving it plugged in before you sleep. It’s also quite bulky – a side effect of its large battery capacity.

2. Best Budget: Anker 622 MagGo Portable Charger

Pros

Compact, with range of colours

Fast 7.5W charging

Built-in kickstand

USB-C connectivity

Cons

Warms up quickly

With over 10,400 four-star ratings, Anker’s 622 MagGo charger is a simple, affordable MagSafe power bank and comes in a range of fun colours. It has a modest 5,000mAh battery capacity, which can charge an iPhone 14 to nearly 80 per cent (do note, it won’t be able to provide a full charge for your smartphone). The magnet on this device is extremely strong, say reviewers, and there’s an in-built kickstand that you can use to prop up the phone when watching a TV show or video calling someone. With both the input and output ports on the power bank using USB-C connectivity, you can charge the power bank and your phone at the same time. Reviewers said they liked the performance, compact size, and durable build of the Anker 622, however, some complained that it tends to overheat quickly.

3. Best Compact: INIU MagSafe Portable Charger

Pros

Compact, ultra-portable

LED indicator for battery level

Large capacity

Fast 20W wired charging

Cons

Chunky and heavy

Small but mighty, INIU’s MagSafe power bank boasts 10,000mAh battery capacity, but measures just 3.8 inches by 2.7 inches – the approximate size of a credit card. Do note that its strong magnets are only compatible with iPhones 12 to 15. A USB-C cable, included in the box, allows you to enjoy wired charging if you’d like a quicker recharge, as well. The power bank is capable of charging an iPhone 15 1.5 times, and its fast 20W Power Delivery (PD) wired charging can boost battery life by 60 per cent in just 30 minutes. A fun LED paw print indicator on the device lets you know how much charge is remaining. Reviewers say it’s compact enough to slip into their pockets, but they caution that it's deceptively heavy and chunky. However, its rounded edges, and cable-free operation make it ultra-portable.

4. Best Versatility: Charmast Wireless Power Bank

Pros

Four outputs and two inputs

Extra-large battery capacity

Both wired and wireless charging capabilities

Works with Apple and Android devices

Cons

Charging speed varies when multiple devices are plugged in

When it comes to both power and connectivity, Charmast doesn’t hold back. It features a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity, and can charge devices at up to 15W without connecting any cable. While its wireless function only works for iPhones and Qi-compatible devices like AirPods, you can also use this power bank to charge Android devices via charging cables, thanks to it four output ports (three USB-A and one USB-C). It can boost the battery levels of up to five devices simultaneously, at a total output of 22.5W. The power bank also supports PD and Quick Charge (QC) 3.0, making it quick and efficient. There’s a useful LED display that shows battery levels, and the device comes with a mesh pouch that makes it easy to carry around, especially when travelling. Overall, reviewers find that it offers excellent value for money, however some state that it can slow down when multiple devices are plugged in.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get 20 per cent off on this product.

5. Best Design: Casely Power Pod

Pros

Great colours and prints

Ergonomic, compact design

Strong magnetic grip

Multiple charging uses

Cons

Expensive

If you’re looking for a more stylish power bank, consider the Casely Power Pod, which combines design with function. It comes in a number of different styles, including the ‘Here Comes The Sun’ retro colour-block pattern we selected. The 5,000mAh battery pack snaps on with a strong magnet, and offers 15W wireless charging. It’s slim and compact, weighing only 113g, so it’s especially useful for single-handed use – for instance, you won’t even notice it’s there when taking selfies or calls. Casely’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency. It’s also drop test certified, and features anti-scratch ultraviolet (UV) coating. Reviewers like that they can use it in three ways: as a MagSafe battery pack, as a Qi charging pad for devices like wireless earbuds, or as a traditional battery pack with a USB-C cord (included). The only qualm they have is that it’s on the pricier side for a wireless power bank.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh41.67 for 12 months with select banks.