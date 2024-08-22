When you buy a pair of headphones, you might be looking for something quite specific – comfortable earcups, for instance, or wireless connectivity. For those interested in premium headphones, however, there’s only one criterion that guides their choice: the best music listening experience possible.

Premium headphones are performance-first devices that focus on audio fidelity and sound quality. It helps that many of those available in the market today have other features that make them even more appealing, like high-end materials and noise cancellation.

However, in some cases, all the bells and whistles can be a drawback, since the priority tends to deviate from a focus on sound quality. It’s why some of the best premium headphones are wired, without any spatial audio or sound blocking technologies – they focus purely on outstanding sonics.

To get an idea of which premium headphones are ideal for audiophiles, we spoke with Reza Moradi, audiovisual instructor at Canadian University Dubai, and founder of Hollywood Studio Dubai. He advised us on how to go about choosing the best sound-focused headphones, and explained what makes them different from the rest. Scroll down to read his views.

Check out our curated list of the best premium headphones available on Amazon, based on our expert’s recommendations, highly rated products, and user reviews. Get yours with Prime membership as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Focal Clear MG

Pros

Extremely comfortable

High-end build and finish

Excellent sound quality

Cons

Standard cable is short

Open-back design leaks sound

French audio device manufacturers Focal are known for their high-end, innovative tech. Moradi recommended their products, saying: “Focal’s Utopia are top-of-the-line headphones with amazing sound quality and a comfortable design. They’re perfect for those who want the best listening experience.” While we wait for Amazon to bring back these sold-out headphones, we’re focusing on another, equally dynamic pair: Focal Clear MG. There’s no denying its standard of build: the product is constructed with high quality materials and even its packaging exudes luxury. They’re as comfortable as they look – their 450g of weight is distributed well, thanks to a thick, leather-cushioned headband and microfibre earpads. The Clear MG is open-backed, which gives it a striking appearance, and allows it to excel in transparency and dynamic sound, but this also means it’s best used indoors. The sound produced here is full-bodied, with rich instruments, and natural sounding voices. On the downside, its standard cable is just 1.2m long, which can be frustrating when connecting the pair to a headphone amplifier or music player.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh487.82 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh341, and two-year extended warranty for Dh563.

2. Best Reference Headphones: Sennheiser HD 800 S

Pros

Lightweight, durable build

Comfortable over-ear fit

High technical proficiency

Excellent microdetails

Cons

Bass could be punchier

Sennheiser’s HD 800 S offers detail, clarity and staging in spades. Moradi said: “These headphones are known for their clear sound and comfort, making them a great choice for serious music lovers.” Although it doesn’t feel as luxe as our top pick, since it’s largely constructed out of plastic, it does have metal hardware interspersed throughout. The wired pair of headphones feel durable and solid, say reviewers, and they are lightweight, at 330g. The open-back pair is highly technical, with clear vocals and an incredibly wide soundstage, thanks to large drivers that feature 56mm ring radiator transducers. It’s able to layer sound, giving you a perceived sense of space between instruments, and produces amazing microdetails that are, quite literally, music to your ears. However, it comes up short when dealing with bass, say reviewers, who have found that it doesn’t generate the oomph or tactility you’d expect, in those moments. Still, the high level of technical accuracy achieved by Sennheiser’s HD 800 S is what makes it a solid pair for audiophiles who produce and record tracks, or who just enjoy listening to detailed, nuanced sound.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh561.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh397, and two-year extended warranty for Dh657.

3. Best Value: Grado SR325x

Pros

Fantastic detail and dynamics

Rugged build

Wide stereo image

Cons

Retro on-ear design doesn’t feel premium

Leaks audio

At the cross-section of excellent sound quality and value for money is Grado’s SR325x. This wired headset features a 44mm drive unit that’s been changed considerably from its predecessor, thanks to a revised motor system, a new diaphragm and upgraded coil. All of these improvements help make it more efficient while reducing distortion. The open-backed design of this pair means it’s wonderfully expressive, but it does leak sound, so it’s best for home use. Another downside is that it’s lacking in premium aesthetics – it doesn’t exude a sense of luxury, its on-ear design doesn’t provide the most comfortable fit and its foam earpads are thinner than most people would like. However, it’s decidedly rugged and durable, and suitable for daily use. And when it comes to sound, Grado’s SR325 can handle anything you throw at it. Its new eight-conductor cable uses ‘super’ annealed copper, which helps it deliver a purer sound than before. The headset achieves a rich bass response, accurate mids and detailed highs, so it can handle any track with aplomb. Whether you’re listening to Beethoven, Eminem or Taylor Swift, the headset’s wide soundstage makes every melody feel right at home.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh113.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh80, and two-year extended warranty for Dh132.

4. Best Studio Headphones: Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X

Pros

Outstanding performance

Sturdy, professional look and feel

Replaceable parts

Comfortable fit

Cons

Frequency response can be too bright

Whether for mixing, mastering or just listening to tracks, Beyerdynamic’s DT 900 Pro X is a fantastic choice. The headphones look and feel professional, with a metal headband, glass-fibre reinforced plastic parts, a robust mini-XLR connector and resistant cables. Beyerdynamic’s new Stellar.45 driver and the headset’s impedance of 48 ohms helps produce loud, authentic sound in studio quality, without any distortion, and on all playback devices. The DT 900 Pro X’s naturally balanced, open sound is a pleasure to listen to, whether for serious audio production work, or for relaxed entertainment. Some reviewers comment that the frequency response can be a tad bright, especially in songs that are not mastered well. Reviewers who wear eyeglasses also comment on how the generous earcup diameter and soft velour feel of the earpads allow them to wear the headset for hours, without any discomfort. Nearly all major components of the headphones are replaceable, so they’ll last you for ages, making them a cost-effective purchase.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh74.92 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Wireless: Sony WH-1000XM5

Pros

30-hour battery life and fast charging

HD noise-cancelling processor with eight mics

Speak-to-Chat function

Voice assistant compatible

Cons

Sound quality is weaker than others on this list

The only wireless pair on our list comes backed by Moradi. He said: “If you prefer wireless headphones, these offer excellent sound and top-notch noise cancellation, making them ideal for listening on the go.” They’re ideal for the audiophile who cares about sound quality, but also extra features that improve one’s listening experience on the go. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 features industry-leading noise cancellation: eight mics work together with the brand’s Auto Noise Cancellation Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on one’s ambience. If you want to talk to someone while listening to music, the headphone’s Speak-to-Chat function automatically pauses any audio to filter in the outside world. Built-in Alexa voice assistant and a battery life of 30 hours add to its appeal. But when it comes down to it, we’re more interested in the sound quality of this device, and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 stands up to scrutiny. Although this Bluetooth headset cannot match the level of authenticity and transparency that other wired headsets on our list offer, its precision-engineered 30mm drivers work hard to produce balanced sound. The frequency response is level, with good bass and pure mid-range audio, according to reviewers. However, it’s best used for listening to tracks as you work, commute or run errands – the pair isn’t well-suited to analysing, mixing or mastering tracks.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh77.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh94.

What makes a pair of premium headphones so different?

Usually, premium headphones have on- or over-ear formats, for ultimate comfort as you immerse yourself in long music sessions. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A well-made pair of headphones can last you for years, and deliver consistently fantastic audio.

Moradi said: “Premium headphones are special because they’re made with high-quality materials, deliver excellent sound, and have extra features that make them stand out. They often use materials like leather and metal, making them durable and comfortable. The sound is clear and balanced, perfect for music lovers. Features like noise cancellation and wireless connectivity are common in premium headphones. The brand and price also play a role, but it’s the overall quality and experience that make them premium.”

Audiophiles looking for the best sound quality for their budget, could find their match in a pair of over-ear wired headphones, since they are not hindered by sound-limiting wireless functionality, or costly features like active noise cancellation. Plus, they’re far more comfortable than an in-ear pair of earphones.

Moradi said: “Comfort is important, and many people find on-ear headphones to be a good choice. They sit on your ears, making them lighter and easier to wear for a long time, especially in warmer places, like the UAE. However, over-ear headphones that cover the whole ear might be more comfortable for some, as they spread out the pressure and have more padding.”

What factors should I look out for, when buying premium headphones?

Since the focus here is purely on sonics, it’s worth ensuring every feature of the device is focused on delivering the best possible sound quality. Our expert broke down certain factors to look out for:

Good drivers: These are the small speakers inside the headphones that produce sound. Moradi said: “Bigger drivers (like 40mm or more) usually mean better bass and clearer sound. Premium headphones use high-quality drivers for clearer, richer sound.”

Wide frequency response: The frequency response in a pair of headphones is responsible for the range of sound the headphones can play. Moradi said: “The wider the range, the more detailed the sound. Premium headphones often have a range from 20Hz to 20kHz or more. This matches what humans can hear.”

Low distortion: This means the sound stays clear even when the volume is high.

High impedance: Headphones with high impedance need more power but will sound better, especially with a good amplifier.

Advanced codecs: Moradi said: “Codecs help send audio over Bluetooth without losing too much quality. High-quality codecs like aptX HD or LDAC are important for premium headphones to keep the sound as clear as possible, [especially] when using Bluetooth.”

A customisable equaliser or EQ, is another aspect you could look out for. It lets you adjust the sound to your liking for a better listening experience, “like making the bass stronger or the vocals clearer”, adds Moradi.

While noise cancellation isn’t a given in premium headphones, it’s an option you might find necessary if you’re usually in noisy environments. Moradi said: “Noise cancellation uses [specialised] technology to block out background noise, while noise isolation physically blocks it. Premium headphones often have advanced noise cancellation, making them great for listening in noisy places.”