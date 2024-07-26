If you like to kick back and listen to your tunes, or fancy yourself to be a budding audiophile, there’s no better place to start your journey than with bookshelf speakers.

Also called standmount speakers, these versatile devices are compact enough to fit on a bookshelf, a corner table or even on your desk. The best of them offer an amazing listening experience, with clear details, engaging dynamics and decent bass, despite their small sizes. They last for years, and come in both wired and wireless forms, allowing you the flexibility to play your favourite music or podcast from any device.

To gain insight into the best bookshelf speakers, we spoke with Reza Moradi, audiovisual instructor at Canadian University Dubai, and founder of Hollywood Studio Dubai. Discover the difference between active and passive speakers, and learn which one is best for you by scrolling below.

1. Best Overall: KEF LS50 Meta

Pros

Wide soundstage with detailed audio

Compact build

Beautiful curved design

Innovative technology

Cons

Best placed on stands

As Moradi’s top recommendation, KEF’s LS50 Meta sets the standard for standmount speakers, with its exceptional sound and innovative technology. Moradi said: “[The speakers offer] clear, precise sound with a great build.” The brand has made huge improvements to its LS50. For instance, it now uses Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) to reduce unwanted sound from the rear of the driver by 99 per cent. This has created a newfound level of clarity and finesse, with smooth and balanced audio. Reviewers say the bass is punchy, with nuanced dynamics for an immersive listening experience. But the speakers need to be positioned at head height, and directed to where you want the best sound, since the speakers are quite uni-directional. Since they also aren’t particularly sensitive speakers, at a rated 85dB/W/m, and their minimum impedance is just 3.5 ohms, it makes sense to partner them with an amplifier that has a bit of oomph. Still, with a premium, sleek build, a compact 30cm height, and rich, natural sound, it’s a fantastic bookshelf speaker system worth owning.

2. Best for Budding Audiophiles: Q Acoustics 3020i

Pros

Premium, compact design

Rich, room-filling sound

Punchy bass and smooth midrange

Deep cabinet offers more satisfying sonics

Cons

Details are not as clear as expected

Bass more suited to smaller rooms

If this is the first time you’re buying a pair of bookshelf speakers, consider Q Acoustics’ 3020i. Firstly, they look fantastic, with attractive chrome driver bezels and magnetic speaker grilles. They’re slim and versatile – you could place them on a bookshelf or mount them on a stand – and feature sockets deep enough for 4mm banana plugs. Despite their compact size, their big, smooth sound can fill up a room. The 3020i’s drivers comprise a 0.9” tweeter and a 5” midrange-bass driver, crossed over at 2.4kHz. Each speaker cabinet is 25 per cent bigger than previous models, which helps produce larger scale sound and deeper bass. It also includes a 22mm decoupled high-frequency driver, which allows for a wide dispersion of surround sound. The passive speakers are definitely worth the money, say happy reviewers, who like the flexibility of connecting them to their PC or other device. Moradi recommended these speakers, saying: “[They offer] great value with good sound, but the bass might be lacking for large rooms.”

3. Best Wired: Klipsch RP-600M II

Pros

Powerful sound with minimal distortion

Excellent detail

Loud for its size

Cons

Larger than usual and may not fit on bookshelf

Klipsch’s loudspeakers are known for their horn-loaded tweeters, and the RP-600M II is no exception. It has a new, larger 90° x 90° silicone composite hybrid Tractrix horn that provides crisper, clearer sound than its predecessor. Since these powerful speakers have a sensitivity of 94.5dB, coupled with a nominal impedance of 8 ohms, the Klipsch RP-600M II is very easy to drive – it can go quite loud with relatively little power. It also has a vented housing design for its tweeter, which helps reduce standing waves, and enhances the details in audio tracks. The addition of 6.5” cerametallic woofers makes a massive difference, with amazing sound reproduction and minimum distortion. But as standmount speakers go, the Klipsch RP-600M II is on the larger side, measuring 33.02 x 20.19 x 40.01cm. So, the shelf you’re placing them on would have to be quite deep. Moradi said the speakers have a “dynamic and lively sound, and the system is powerful and efficient. But its unique design is not for everyone”.

4. Best for Desktops: IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor

Pros

Small, portable speakers

Great range of sound Bluetooth and RCA inputs

Three EQ switches

Angled base

Cons

User must be close by to fully experience the audio

A small, but mighty pair of computer speakers that will quickly become a mainstay on your desktop, the iLoud Micro Monitors are designed to sound as close to full-size studio monitors as possible. They can handle an entire range of sound, from flat and easy-to-mix midrange, to solid bass and crisp high-ends. Their 3" neodymium drivers are bass ported to reproduce frequencies down to 55Hz, and their 3/4" silk dome tweeters are smooth and defined to bring out the high-end detail of all your favorite songs. The speakers come with RCA and Bluetooth inputs, so connecting to them via smartphones, and even turntables, is possible. Reviewers comment favourably on the built-in base, which helps the speakers stay angled towards their ears when placed on a desktop, allowing for more immersive sound. However, don’t expect room-filling audio from these compact speakers.

5. Best Premium: KEF LS50 Wireless II

Pros

Premium build

Excellent performance

Ideal for large rooms

Wide array of connectivity options

Cons

Expensive

It’s everything you want in an active speaker system – KEF LS50 Wireless II is packed with built-in amplification and streaming sparts. These untethered speakers are compact and beautifully designed, like our top pick, with the same innovative MAT feature that absorbs sound waves from the rear of the tweeter dome so that the speakers don’t distort the unit’s forward output. A new 100W class A/B amplifier powers the tweeter, so treble is clear, with clean-cut midrange, and defined bass. You can hear all the subtle details with incredible precision. Reviewers love the new KEF Connect app, from which, they can directly access hi-res music from streaming services like Tidal, Spotify, Deezer and more. There are also plenty of wired connectivity options: an HDMI eARC socket makes it TV-friendly, while coaxial, optical and 3.5mm aux inputs and a subwoofer output give you flexibility and versatility in options. Overall, it’s a beast of a speaker system that produces immersive sound for large spaces, with the only downside being its hefty price tag.

What makes bookshelf speakers different?

If you want to listen to music, you might think any old speaker would do. But bookshelf speakers offer a quintessential audio experience, combining the best of performance, value and convenience.

Moradi said these are “small speakers that fit on shelves or stands and are perfect for home audio set-ups. They are smaller than floor speakers, and great for tight spaces.”

When compared to floor or surround speakers, bookshelf speakers are far more compact and easier to position around the home. Moradi added a couple of caveats, however: “[They are] meant for elevated spots, not the floor. They do produce good quality [audio], but might need a subwoofer for deep bass.”

Active vs. passive speakers

While active speakers have built-in amplification, passive speakers give you more flexibility. So, which one should you get? Image Credit: Shutterstock

When you’re on the look-out for bookshelf speakers, you may come across terms such as active or powered speakers, and passive speakers.

The key difference between these two kinds of audio devices is that active speakers do not require a separate amplifier or receiver to operate. Their built-in amplification often allows for customised sound, based on their specific drivers and cabinetry, so you can expect superior sound quality from these speakers. They also come in fully wireless designs, which is appealing for modern homes.

Moradi explained that active speakers have a “plug and play” set-up with “no need for extra equipment, but they are usually more expensive”. Passive speakers, on the other hand, “must connect to an external amplifier, but are customisable and offer more flexibility in set-up. They can be cheaper but need additional gear”. Their advantage is that they’re more versatile and let you mix and match them in multiple systems and configurations.

It's also worth understanding another term that’s thrown around when you’re trying to figure out speaker specifications: impedance. Measured in ohms, the term refers to a speaker’s resistance to electrical current flow. Most passive speakers’ nominal impedance rating (essentially the average impedance) is rated at 4, 6, or 8 ohms; the lower the number the less resistance to electrical current. It’s generally known 4-ohm speakers are the hardest to drive, and require the most power, but you’ll be able to find amplifiers and receivers for them, as well as 8- or 6-ohm speakers.

Which speaker you buy, is based on your priorities, budget, and listening preferences. Moradi advised buying an active speaker if you want a set-up that’s “simple and easy to use”. If you’re a budding audiophile and like to experiment, then a passive speaker system may be more suitable for you, since it allows you to “customise and upgrade”, Moradi added.

Factors to consider before buying a bookshelf speaker

Before clicking ‘add to cart’, there are a few aspects worth considering. Moradi broke them down:

Sound quality: Look for clear and balanced sound, with solid bass and crisp details.

Power: Match the speaker with your amplifier or room size. A small, affordable pair of speakers, for instance, could be well-suited for a bedroom, but not a large living space.

Build: Invest in brands that offer good materials and design. Well-constructed speakers can last you for decades.

Connections: Assess the various input options for active speakers. Many offer Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, which may be useful for you.

Size and looks: Ensure the speakers fit properly in your chosen space, and have the right style to suit your room’s aesthetics.