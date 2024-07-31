The more gadgets you have, the more tangled cables you seem to collect, in an effort to keep them all charged and functional.

Apple users, especially, are likely to take advantage of the brand’s seamless ecosystem, and tend to have several devices on hand – an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch, or a combination of these items. But when it comes time to recharge, instead of running three separate cords to three separate charging ports, why not opt for a neater solution?

The most convenient way to charge all your gadgets in one go, is by using a wireless charging station. Many of them can accommodate up to three compatible devices at once, and they’re compact enough to keep on your bedside table at night or desk during the day.

Since we’re talking about Apple products here, most of the products in our guide are MagSafe chargers – they take advantage of the magnets on the back of the latest iPhones, and offer faster 15-watt charging. Others in our list use the latest inductive Qi wireless charging standard, Qi2, which is also compatible with Android devices, is cheaper than MagSafe-certified charging, and still has fast charging at up to 15 watts. All have MFi certification, which stands for ‘Made for iPod, iPhone and iPad’, and ensures Apple-approved safe parts have been used in the manufacturing process.

We spoke with Apple users who just can’t do without their wireless docks, and scoured top-rated products on Amazon, to curate a list of the best wireless charging stations you can buy right now. Add to cart with a Prime membership, and clear your cable clutter as early as tomorrow!

1. Best Overall: Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Pros

Sleek, sturdy build Fast charging

Powers up to three devices simultaneously

MagSafe alignment

Cons

Stand is not adjustable

With dedicated space for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, Belkin’s 3-in-1 charging stand is the best daily charging station you can get for your Apple devices. It uses MagSafe alignment to charge your smartwatch and iPhone (it also works with MagSafe phone cases), and a Qi pad for your earbuds. The phone charges at up to 15W speed, and you can attach it magnetically in either vertical or horizontal orientation – ideal for streaming videos or making video calls while charging. Amal Ahmad, a marketing executive based in Abu Dhabi, said: “It’s the perfect place to put away all my devices when I’m home at the end of the day. I just wish the stand’s height and angles were adjustable, but other than that, I have no complaints.”

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty.

2. Best for Travel: Anker 3-in-1 Cube Wireless Charger

Pros

Adjustable angles

Portable design

Fast charging capabilities

Comes with interchangeable plugs

Cons

Heavy

Ideal for travel, Anker’s Cube offers the versatility and flexibility we’re looking for in our top pick. This three-in-one device charges a smartwatch, phone and earbuds at the same time, and fits in the palm of your hand. The Cube has a MagSafe dock with adjustable angles up to 60°, so you can charge your iPhone in a tilted position or flat. When you lift the dock, it reveals the perfect spot for charging your AirPods, and there’s also a retractable drawer of sorts, for charging the Apple Watch. Although it connects via a two-pin plug, it also comes with interchangeable plugs for travel, and a 30-watt USB-C adapter that’s great for individually charging phones, tablets and other gadgets. Reviewers say the Cube form is ingenious, but some comment that it feels bulky and heavy, at 396g, like a paperweight.

3. Best Compact: ESR 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand

Pros

Compact, space-saving design

15W fast charging

Detachable Apple Watch charger

In-built cooling system

Cons

Phone stand cannot be tilted or adjusted

If you’re looking for a charging station that’s a little more compact, for your bedside table, consider ESR’s wireless charger stand. The MagSafe pad attaches to your iPhone securely, while the weighted base has a pad for AirPods. The best part about this charging stand, however, is its Apple Watch charging compartment. Syed Zain Hussain, a mechanical engineer based in Sharjah, said: “The Apple Watch charger in this stand is portable, so when I leave for work, I like to take it with me so I can plug it at my desk. Since it has a universal USB-C connector, I can pop it into my laptop or power bank, or even wall plug, and it will recharge my Watch.” The 15W charging stand uses CryoBoost fast charging and has a built-in cooling system so you won’t find your devices getting warm after an hour of charge. Do note, however, that the phone’s tilt angle is not adjustable.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get 15 per cent off on this product.

4. Best Pad: Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad

Pros

Charges three devices simultaneously

MagSafe and Qi-certified

Indicator lights for charging

Includes international adapters

Several safety mechanisms

Cons

Does not fold

For a simple and effective solution, spread out your Apple gadgets onto Satechi’s wireless charging pad. You can charge up to three devices in one go – an Apple Watch, AirPods and an iPhone (8 or later version). Since it’s both MagSafe and Qi-certified, the Satechi Trio works for any Qi-enabled smartphone, as well. Reviewers appreciate that they can keep their phone case on when charging (as long as it’s less than 5mm thick). The charging pad supports Apple Watch in Nightstand mode, and also includes a 24W power delivery (PD) adapter and US/EU/UK plug adapters for your travels. There are three LED lights to indicate charging, and several intelligent safety features, like foreign object detection (FOD) and temperature protection. In the latter situation, the Satechi Trio will cut off power to ensure your devices are safe. Overall, it’s a versatile product, with many useful features. On the downside, the pad doesn’t fold up, so if you’re planning on taking it with you, you’ll have to make space for the slab-like device in your bag.

5. Best for Two Phones: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Pros

Charges three devices at once

Adjustable tilt and orientation for iPhone

MFi- and Qi-certified

iPhone works even in Standby mode

International adapters included

Cons

Cord is not removable

A multi-charger that’s designed to be as elegant as the Apple products you’re charging, Twelve South’s HiRise 3 Deluxe features a base with soft vegan leather, and a black aluminium stand. It can charge three devices simultaneously, and allows you to rotate the iPhone to portrait or landscape mode, or even swivel it up or down, while it’s charging. The charger is MFi certified so it charges your phone at the fastest 15-watt speed possible, and its 7.5W Qi-certified charging spot for AirPods can double as a space for another compatible smartphone, if you use more than one. The Apple Watch charges at 5W and can either rest flat or tilt upright for Night Stand mode. Reviewers say the charging station has a small footprint, and they like that it accommodates their iPhone in Standby mode – a feature that Apple introduced in the iOS 17 that turns the iPhone into a clock, with weather information. International plug adapters are included, for US, UK, EU and AU. Do note, however, that the cable is not removable, so if you need a longer one, you’ll have to get a USB extension cable for the charger.

6. Best Extendable: Mophie 3-in-1 Extendable Wireless Stand

Pros

Charges three devices simultaneously

Fast charging capabilities

Extendable stand

Adjustable charging head

Cons

Extending is not a smooth process

An MFi- and Qi-certified MagSafe stand that eliminates cable clutter, Mophie’s wireless charging stand delivers up to 15W of power for an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. What’s unusual about this charger, however, is its ability to extend from 7.5 to 16 inches via its telescoping stand. Reviewers say they find this function useful when they're using a standing desk, want to include more people in video calls, or need a tripod for a quick shoot. The charging head can be tilted slightly up or down for more flexibility. It’s a neat, adaptable charging stand that has a minimalistic design, and is extremely sturdy, according to reviewers. However, some comment that extending the pole is not the smoothest experience, since it requires you to twist and tug quite a bit.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh48.16 for 12 months with select banks.

7. Best Budget: UGreen 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

Pros

Compact and sleek design

Charges two devices simultaneously

Phone can be charged vertically or horizontally

Includes safety features

Cons

Recharging takes a long time, say reviewers

If you don’t own an Apple Watch, and want a wireless charging station for your phone and earbuds, opt for UGreen’s affordable two-in-one charging stand. Maria Perrera, a Dubai-based data analyst, said: “I use this charger at my desk, at work. It’s small and convenient, and the magnets are quite strong – I never feel like my phone is going to fall off, even if I’ve left it there for hours.” This MagSafe device allows you to recharge your iPhone in either 90° or 360° rotation, vertically or horizontally, for the best view. It also supports the iPhone when it’s in Standby mode, and can accommodate MagSafe phone cases. The charger features overcharge, overcurrent and overvoltage protection to keep your devices’ batteries safe. Some reviewers, however, have found that it takes longer than usual to recharge devices, so it’s best used at night.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get 20 per cent off on this product.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty.