You don’t have to pay a premium for good sound. You’d be surprised to learn just how many quality budget gaming headphones are out there – they save you a few Dirhams, even as they offer a powerful upgrade to your gaming set-up.

In a price range of under Dh250, we’ve discovered gaming headphones that can localise sound in gameplay effectively and offer full-bodied audio. Some have microphones with solid noise cancelling features, while others offer month-long battery life. While you may have to forego more premium features, like wireless connectivity or customisable EQ and pre-sets that are a given in more expensive pairs, these headphones are still excellent devices to consider – especially since they won’t break the bank.

Check out our curated list below, based on user reviews and high ratings, and pick your favourite with Amazon Prime to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Pros

Comfortable padded earcups

Excellent audio quality

Good mic performance

Durable build

Cons

Wired

No flip-to-mute mic

Arguably one of the best gaming headsets right now, regardless of premium or low-cost labels, is the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Luckily, its wired version fits right into the high end of our budget range. This powerful gaming headset delivers fantastic audio, with 50mm neodymium drivers that produce a thumping bass response – essential for high-action gaming. Reviewers say they can feel the explosions in war scenes, or the thrum of a sports car revving at the start of a race. The clarity of music and soundtracks is also nothing to scoff at – both mids and highs are clear and well-defined. The two-chamber design of this headset, which reduced distortion, is one of the reasons for its excellent audio quality. The Cloud Alpha is also extremely comfortable, thanks to its padded earcups and headband. With over 14,800 4.5-star reviews, it’s a fantastic and affordable gaming headset. The only drawbacks may be that it’s a wired device, and it doesn’t come with a flip-to-mute mic (although the mic is detachable).

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Lightweight: Razer Kraken X Lite

Pros

Extremely lightweight and comfortable

Bendable noise-cancelling mic

Good audio quality

Software-enabled sound for PC gaming

Cons

Wired

No on-board media controls

In its hugely successful Kraken line of headphones, is Razer’s Kraken X Lite – a budget gaming headset that’s sleek and stylish. At just 230g, it’s designed for all-day comfort, with ear cushions that fit snugly, and a durable frame that feels flexible enough to withstand daily use. The pair is outfitted with custom-tuned 40mm drivers that offer immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound. Reviewers say the volume level on this device can get surprisingly loud, and its stereo sound is so effective, you can hear an opponent’s footsteps before they sneak up on you. If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll find an access code in the box that you can use to change the audio profile of the headset completely, for more customised, software-enabled surround sound. The microphone on this device is a cardioid one, meaning it picks up sound from where it’s aimed – so your voice comes out crisp and clear, with minimal background interruptions. Do note, however, that it’s a wired headset, and the lack of on-board media controls can be frustrating when you want to quickly toggle the volume.

3. Best Wireless: Nubwo G06

Pros

Ergonomic, comfortable design

Great sound quality

Fast connectivity

Excellent battery life

Cons

Microphone quality could be better

Wireless feature may not work on certain consoles

A wireless pair of headphones that offers excellent features at an affordable price point, Nubwo’s G06 is backed by over 14,000 4.3-star reviews on Amazon. The wireless gaming headset leverages a 2.4GHz connection through its USB dongle – although, do note that some consoles, like the Xbox, may not support this feature. It also offers dual support – you can simultaneously connect the headset to your phone and to your gaming console, and answer calls as you game. For those who prefer a wired set-up, you can connect the device via a standard 3.5mm cable. Reviewers find the soft, octagonal mesh fabric of the earcups to be comfortable for long gaming sessions, and find its steel frame to be durable and sleek. The audio quality is excellent, thanks to 50mm drivers that provide immersive, stereo surround sound, and with a battery power of 1,000mAh, the headphones can last up to a month on a single charge. There are seven colours to choose from!

4. Best for Teens: Logitech G435

Pros

Wireless

Right size for teens

Wide compatibility

In-built hidden mic

Cons

Mediocre sound quality

Flimsy build

Small, lightweight and ideal for teens and tweens, Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed headphones are a pair of entry-level gaming headsets that do the job at an attractive price. The first thing to note about this pair is that it’s small – about 50 per cent smaller than traditional gaming headsets – so it’s well-suited to teenagers, and even women gamers. All the controls are available on the left earcup, while the right earcup features a built-in hidden mic that’s quite pleasing, aesthetically. While the audio quality on this device is nothing to write home about – the bass is middling, the soundscape is a bit flat, and volume could be louder – the headset does offer wide compatibility. You can use both a USB dongle and Bluetooth connectivity to connect it to a computer, video game console or mobile phone. Some reviewers comment that the plastic chassis and elastic headband cause it to feel flimsy. Still, if price is your top priority, and you’re looking for a wireless headset for a young player, this might be the one to get.

5. Best Budget: HyperX Cloud Stinger 2

Pros

Great sound quality

Comfortable fit

Simple controls

Wide compatibility

Cons

Bulky microphone

Build could be better

At a fantastic price, HyperX’s popular Cloud Stinger 2 headphones should not be overlooked. It offers a comfortable fit, thanks to large ear cups and lush padding that can see you through hours of gaming. This budget pair even comes equipped with DTS Heapdhone:X Spatial Audio – which means a three-dimensional soundscape that gives you enhanced perception, awareness and immersion when gaming. The initiative controls on the earcups let you make adjustments easily, and it’s compatible with a wide array of gaming systems, from PC and PS5 to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Do note that while the noise-cancelling mic is detachable, and Discord and TeamSpeak certified, some reviewers comment that it’s quite large and gets in the way. Others wish the headphones had a more durable build, since its plastic chassis makes it seem flimsy.

