Curved, flat or ultra-wide - which monitor is the best for your gaming rig?

If PCs are the brain of your set-up, gaming monitors are the eyes, and every gamer understands the value of spectacular visuals. Imagine scaling the colourful worlds of Horizon or The Witcher on an underwhelming panel that doesn't do your pricey graphics card justice.

We took down pointers from a gaming expert to help you find the perfect half for your PC unit. Lidel Basagre, a product specialist and PC build team leader at computer store Gear-Up in Dubai, where gamers get their PCs and peripherals customised, gave us the lowdown on whether a specialised monitor for gaming is worth buying, and what features to look out for, before adding one to cart. Scroll down to get all the details.

1. Best Overall: LG UltraGear QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Pros

Curved 34-inch display

160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time - great for FPS games

Black Stabiliser and HDR10 support

AMD FreeSync Premium

Cons

No USB-C port

Neither 4K nor 2K, this ultra-wide quantum HD monitor enjoys a sweet spot with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. A curved screen means the 21:9 aspect ratio increases your field of view. Reviews with the RTX 4090 GPUs can't stop raving about the display quality, but do find that it can take up considerable desk space. The refresh rate stands at 160Hz, with one millisecond of response time, so you experience minimal motion blur in competitive gaming. Its display panel supports HDR10 technology and produces brilliant colours that stay true no matter what the viewing angle. This LG monitor carries screen-tearing technology by AMD FreeSync Premium. Gamers have had success with linking this to their PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, and PC FPS gamers claim their aim has improved by leaps. Buyers also add that it's a great option for replacing dual screens when working.

2. Best Refresh Rate: Dell Alienware AW2724HFA Gaming Monitor

Pros

Impressive 360Hz refresh rate, with less than 1ms response time

Monitor stand swivels, tilts and pivots screen

Comes with HDMI and DisplayPort cables

Low blue light screen technology

Cons

No built-in speakers

Snag an Alienware monitor without breaking the bank. Basagre tells us that price-conscious gamers prefer a 27-inch display, at the least. This Dell model delivers a native 360Hz refresh rate and 0.5-millisecond response time, thanks to the 1080p full high definition (FHD) resolution. If you can sacrifice the pixel depth, you'll enjoy precision in shooter games. Beginners who are just starting out on their gaming rig journey say the monitor is sufficient for their needs. Still, many marvel at the colours they're getting out of an FHD IPS panel. There's AMD FreeSync and VESA Adaptive-Sync, too. Since it's an Alienware monitor, expect ComfortView Plus, where you can game longer thanks to an always-on, built-in low-blue light screen technology that reduces blue light emissions without impacting colour accuracy. The included stand is height adjustable, but wins for its ergonomic tilt, pivot and swivel abilities for the best viewing experience. Those who run it on RTX 30 series leave five stars, too.

3. Best 4K Monitor: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Pros

4K UHD display

Curved, ultra-wide screen

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Has the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports for heavier console games

Cons

DisplayPort connection is unstable, per reviews

How about a 32-inch curved monitor that delivers 4K resolution? Boasting a futuristic design, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 comes with a wide-viewing quantum mini-LED panel. Its Ultra HD display is four times the sharpness of a 1080p monitor. Despite a high resolution, you're still getting a smooth 240Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time. Like with some of our previous picks, the G8 supports FreeSync Premium Pro to accommodate gamers with AMD graphics. The curved display fills up your peripheral vision, completely immersing you in gameplay. Reviews say the picture quality is excellent - its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio is the reason behind its colour accuracy. The monitor excels at generating realistic shadows and bright landscapes. Thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port, many console gamers use the monitor to run their heavier 4K/120fps Xbox and PS titles.

4. Best Budget: ViewSonic 2K Gaming Monitor

Pros

144Hz refresh rate on a 2K screen

FreeSync Premium support

1ms response time

Thin, nearly bezel-less frame

Cons

Monitor stand only tilts screen

Speakers are just passable, say reviews

A mid-range 2K gaming monitor, the ViewSonic 27-inch quad HD screen offers a bit of everything for a fuss-free session. There's the 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium support and an anti-glare treatment for no distracting reflections. Another sweet bonus is the built-in stereo speakers that let you take a break from headsets. Reviewers attest to these specs, though they say the monitor stand leaves more to be desired, since it only has restricted tilt. Still, they call it a steal for the price - you'll find HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort inputs.

5. Best for Console Gaming: Benq Mobiuz 2K QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Pros

Anti-glare curved screen

Compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X 120Hz gaming

Dual speakers with woofer

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support

Comes with a remote controller

Cons

Some reviewers complain of light leakage at the edges

A mid-range alternative for the LG UltraGear curved screen is this BenQ Mobiuz 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor. Run your flight simulators on the 2K resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. Though it's a VA panel, it can give your TV a run for its money. Reviewers have picked this up mainly for their gaming consoles, like PS5 and Xbox Series X - they're impressed with the sound quality of the built-in dual speakers and woofer, and 400 nits brightness with HDR. You're getting access to two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input for plugging in different media. They also love the addition of a remote controller to tweak settings from a distance, and note that there's a lot of scope for customisation in the settings.

Is a gaming monitor worth buying?

Gaming monitors are enabled with specific screen-tearing technology and other game customisation settings. Image Credit: Unsplash/Guglielmo Basile

Our regular office desktops can't handle heavy graphics quite like a monitor built for gaming. "The main differences would lie in the colour accuracy and the refresh rate," said Lidel Basagre, a product specialist and PC build team leader at computer store Gear-Up in Dubai.

Picture playing a first-person shooter (FPS) title like Valorant and not getting a hit in time, all because your cursor was jerky. A high refresh rate of at least 144Hz smoothes out any sticky movement. Introduce fluidity to the gameplay with a supportive screen.

Speaking of a supportive screen, it is imperative that your monitor's specs match that of your PC. If you own a basic monitor plugged into the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics unit, the display can only do so much and vice versa.

Basagre said: "Some people conduct a lot of research on which model to buy, but they overlook if the specs match their machines. You can't just buy a 4K monitor and expect 4K gaming, if your PC isn't capable of handling these resolutions."

For reference, an RTX 40-series GPU (graphics processing unit) is better suited for a 4K monitor with refresh rates 144Hz or higher. The RTX 30 series should do well with a 2K resolution.

Which gaming monitor is the best for me?

OLED gaming monitors are the priciest, much like their TV counterparts. Image Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions

Once you have the compatible specs nailed, consider other features, like the panel type. First, you'll want an anti-glare screen, says Basarge. The many RGB gaming lights in your room are going to bounce off your display and obstruct your view. A surface treatment prevents this.

There are various panel types in the market - VA (vertical alignment), IPS (in-plane switching) and OLED (organic light-emitting diodes). A VA panel might not be as fast and colour-accurate as an IPS, but it surprisingly has great contrast. The deepest blacks can only be found in expensive OLED screens, where individual pixels emit their own light.

Looking at the trends, you might be tempted to invest in a curved monitor, too. These screens close in on the edges to match the curvature of your eye, drawing the gamer into the heart of the action. According to Basagre, a curved gaming monitor is best for those who play flight and driving simulator video games.